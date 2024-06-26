Back

Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative holding fundraising concert on Jun. 28 & 29 before relocation to Khatib

One last hurrah.

Ashley Tan | June 26, 2024, 04:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative (GUI) will finally be relocating from Lorong Chencharu to its new home in Khatib after 16 years.

It will share a 1.2 hectare plot of land with The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum.

GUI is best known for its farm, located on Kampung Kampus, a low-carbon footprint community campus.

It also hosts organic farming, cooking, and carpentry activities, among others.

Three concerts

To fund its move, GUI will be holding three fundraising concerts on:

  • Jun. 28, 8pm to 9:30pm

  • Jun. 29, 1:30pm to 3pm

  • Jun. 29, 8pm to 9:30pm

Called "The Moving Concert", the event will feature local artists such as singer-songwriters Boon Hui Lu, Wysom Wong, Wilson Huang, as well as performances by The ETC, Karyn Wong, and Yazers.

DJs from radio station HaoFM 96.3 will also make an appearance.

Ticket prices for the evening concerts range from S$48.50 to S$68, while those for the afternoon concert on Jun. 29 range from S$20.25 to S$28.

All proceeds will be channelled towards GUI's relocation, and the subsequent rebuilding required at its new site.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Activities on Saturday

From 9:30am to 2:30pm on Jun. 29, members of the public can also head down to GUI for a final visit.

There will be a slew of activities, such as wood pyrography (decorating upcycled wood through burning), jewellery making, caricatures and quilling.

Visitors can also feed the tortoises and turtles that are cared for by The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum.

Additionally, there will be guided tours every 15 minutes from 9:30am to 11am, and visitors can pay as they wish for it.

A "Stream Walk" organised by The Untamed Paths will allow participants to explore Singapore's freshwater forest streams.

Registration is required for the tours and guided walks.

Related stories

Top photo from GUI / FB 

Girl, 4, who died in River Valley, dashed out between 2 stationary cars before she got hit: Coroner's inquiry

The domestic worker was reminded numerous times not to jaywalk in that area.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

McDonald's S'pore to have new Chicken McCrispy Signature, Snickers McFlurry & more from Jun. 27, 2024

Yay.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

Oatside has 2 new coffee flavours, Caramel Macchiato & Mocha, available at S$1.80 per pack

The 200ml Pocket Packs are designed to be consumed on-the-go.

June 26, 2024, 04:00 PM

Disney Adventure cruise with 6,700 passenger capacity coming to S'pore in 2025

A whole new world.

June 26, 2024, 03:27 PM

Woman finds her white car parked in KL mall covered in faeces from burst pipe

Someone give this man a bigger umbrella.

June 26, 2024, 03:26 PM

Woman, 74, to continue running Pulau Ubin grocery store despite S$6,000 losses in 2023

A store with almost 100 years of history.

June 26, 2024, 01:39 PM

10 travellers caught at Changi Airport carrying undeclared cash of more than S$20,000 into S'pore

Six were issued with composition sums amounting to S$23,000 in all.

June 26, 2024, 12:25 PM

Orderly queues at Esplanade Mall for Chick-fil-A pop-up on Jun. 26

Shocker.

June 26, 2024, 12:18 PM

S'pore police officer, 34, misappropriated more than S$90,000 to place football bets & pay off loans

He forged police acknowledgement slips to hide that he was appropriating the funds.

June 26, 2024, 11:17 AM

200 walk-in slots per day at Chick-fil-A S'pore pop-up from Jun. 26-28

Can try your luck.

June 26, 2024, 10:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.