Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative holding fundraising concert on Jun. 28 & 29 before relocation to Khatib

Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative (GUI) will finally be relocating from Lorong Chencharu to its new home in Khatib after 16 years.

It will share a 1.2 hectare plot of land with The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum.

GUI is best known for its farm, located on Kampung Kampus, a low-carbon footprint community campus.

It also hosts organic farming, cooking, and carpentry activities, among others.

Three concerts

To fund its move, GUI will be holding three fundraising concerts on:

Jun. 28, 8pm to 9:30pm

Jun. 29, 1:30pm to 3pm

Jun. 29, 8pm to 9:30pm

Called "The Moving Concert", the event will feature local artists such as singer-songwriters Boon Hui Lu, Wysom Wong, Wilson Huang, as well as performances by The ETC, Karyn Wong, and Yazers.

DJs from radio station HaoFM 96.3 will also make an appearance.

Ticket prices for the evening concerts range from S$48.50 to S$68, while those for the afternoon concert on Jun. 29 range from S$20.25 to S$28.

All proceeds will be channelled towards GUI's relocation, and the subsequent rebuilding required at its new site.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Activities on Saturday

From 9:30am to 2:30pm on Jun. 29, members of the public can also head down to GUI for a final visit.

There will be a slew of activities, such as wood pyrography (decorating upcycled wood through burning), jewellery making, caricatures and quilling.

Visitors can also feed the tortoises and turtles that are cared for by The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum.

Additionally, there will be guided tours every 15 minutes from 9:30am to 11am, and visitors can pay as they wish for it.

A "Stream Walk" organised by The Untamed Paths will allow participants to explore Singapore's freshwater forest streams.

Registration is required for the tours and guided walks.

