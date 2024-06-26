Some roads to be closed for NDP rehearsals at Padang, motorists advised to plan alternative routes

Road closures are expected in light of the upcoming National Day Parade rehearsals.

They will be held at the Padang during the National Education shows on Jun. 29, Jul. 6, and Jul. 13, 2024, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Jun. 26.

During the closures, access will be only granted to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Officers will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Road closures

Here are the road closures from:

2am on Jun. 29 to 2am on Jun. 30

2am on Jul. 6 to 2am on Jul. 7, and;

2am on Jul. 13 to 2am on Jul. 14

The affected roads are:

The carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Driver (between lamp post 5 and Esplanade Drive)

The carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton Road and Nicoll Highway)

The carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18F and Esplanade Drive)

Connaught Drive

St. Andrew's Road

Parliament Place

Two left lanes of High Street (between lamp post 5 and North Bridge Road)

Supreme Court Lane

Coleman Street (between St. Andrew's Road and North Bridge Road)

Two left lanes of the carriageway of Crawford Street in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 23 and Republic Avenue)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 90 and Republic Avenue)

Republic Avenue (between Crawford Street and Republic Boulevard)

Republic Avenue (between Nicoll Highway and Republic Avenue)

The carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 12F and Republic Avenue)

The carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)

More road closures

Here are the road closures from:

8am to 11:59pm on Jun. 29

8am to 11:59pm on Jul. 6

8am to 11:59pm on Jul. 13

The affected roads are:

Five right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

Stamford Road (between Nicoll Highway and Beach Road)

Four left lanes of Stamford Road (between Beach Road and North Bridge Road)

Beach Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Two right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between lamp post 71/1F and Beach Road)

Four right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between Beach Road and Nicoll Highway)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Stamford Road (between lamp post 6 and Bras Basah Road)

Raffles Boulevard (between Nicoll Highway and Raffles Link)

Two right lanes of the carriageway of Middle Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 3 and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Guillemard Road and Esplanade Drive)

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive, Stadium Road, and Stadium Place into Nicoll Highway

Extreme right lane of the slip road leading from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway into Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 20S19 and Nicoll Highway)

Slip road leading from Mountbatten Road into Nicoll Highway

Three left lanes of the carriageway of Guillemard Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 4 and Nicoll Highway)

Even more road closures

From 1pm to 3pm, and 6:30pm to 8pm, on Jun. 29, Jul. 6 and Jul. 13, the road closures are:

North Bridge Road (between Stamford Road and Parliament Place)

Three left lanes of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 61 and Stamford Road)

From 3pm to 6:30pm on Jun. 29, Jul. 6 and Jul. 13, the road closure is: Extreme left lane of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 69 and Coleman Street) From 3pm to 11:59pm on Jun. 29, Jul. 6 and Jul. 13, the road closures are: Carriageway of Bayfront Avenue in the direction of Temasek Avenue (between lamp post 35F and Raffles Avenue)

Slip road leading from Bayfront Avenue into Raffles Avenue

Two left lanes of Raffles Avenue (between Bayfront Avenue and Raffles Link)

Raffles Link in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 3F and Raffles Avenue)

Raffles Avenue (between Raffles Link and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Nicoll Highway and Fullerton Road)

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and lamp post 5)

Expected delays

Traffic delays are expected along Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Guillemard Road, Hill Street, Marina Boulevard, Mountbatten Road, North Bridge Road, Ophir Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Raffles Link, Republic Boulevard, Rochor Road, Sheares Link, Temasek Avenue, Temasek Boulevard and Victoria Street.

Motorists are advised by SPF to plan their routes early and avoid these roads.

SPF encourages members of the public travelling to the affected areas to use public transport.

Similarly, motorists proceeding to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bayfront Avenue, Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive, Nicoll Highway, Raffles Avenue or Raffles Boulevard are to use an alternate route via Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced, with vehicles found parking illegally or causing an obstruction liable to be towed.

Members of the public may contact the organiser at 1800-637-2024 for further enquiries.

Bus routes

According to SBS Transit, a few bus services will also be affected by the NE shows.

Twenty-six services including 10, 14, 16/16M, 32, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70/70M, 80, 100, 107/107M, 111, 124, 130, 131, 133, 145, 166, 174, 195, 196, 197, 502, 851 and 851e will be affected by road closures.

As a result, these buses will be re-routed and will skip bus stops along Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and take the MRT if they need to get to the affected areas.

SMRT bus services 61, 960, 960e and 961 will also be affected, with stops skipped along Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, North Bridge Road, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard on the NE show days.

Go-Ahead Singapore also said that bus services 36 and 518 will be affected, skipping bus stops along Bayfront Ave, Raffles Ave, Temasek Ave and Temasek Blvd during the NE show days.

Top photo from Mindef/Instagram.