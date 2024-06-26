Girl, 4, who died in River Valley, dashed out between 2 stationary cars before she got hit: Coroner's inquiry

On Jan. 23, 2024, four-year-old Zara Mei Orlic was crossing Institution Hill in River Valley when she was run over by a car.

She was conveyed to a hospital but passed away.

A coroner's inquiry into Orlic's death was held on Jun. 26, and it found that the family's domestic worker, who was with the girl at that time, had jaywalked with her despite being told not to, The Straits Times reported.

In addition, the inquiry revealed that Orlic had dashed across the road when the accident happened.

Appeared between two stationary vehicles

According to ST, Orlic suddenly appeared between two stationary vehicles parked along Institution Hill when a car from the opposite direction hit her.

One witness, Traffic Police station inspector Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman, said the domestic worker was three steps behind Orlic and holding Orlic's two-year-old sister's hand, and the girls' schoolbags.

CNA stated that Orlic walked ahead as she was an "independent child", according to the domestic worker.

When the collision occurred, the domestic worker yelled for the car to stop.

Firdaus said that when the car collided with Orlic, the girl fell onto the road, and the car ran over her body.

Orlic was not responsive and was bleeding from her nose and mouth, ST added.

Orlic was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Driver felt her car hit and ran over something

According to Firdaus, the 40-year-old woman driver, who was arrested following the incident, said she was driving home along Institution Hill after picking up her two children from school.

The driver said she felt her car hit something and go over it.

When she checked the rearview mirror, she realised it was a child.

She then immediately stopped the car and checked on Orlic, ST stated.

When asked how long it took for Orlic to be visible in the in-car camera footage when she was hit, Firdaus said it was one second.

Reminded multiple times not to jaywalk

Firdaus said it was not the first time the domestic worker had used that route to jaywalk with the children after picking them up from preschool.

Orlic's parents had reminded her not to cross the road at Institution Hill as it would be jaywalking.

However, ST reported that the domestic worker, who was employed by the household in October 2023, still jaywalked on the road despite the parents' warnings.

Firdaus added that the domestic worker should have walked about 200m from the preschool at River Valley Road, passed Institution Hill and headed to the pedestrian crossing.

He said the car was not travelling at a fast speed when the collision occurred, and the driver was not distracted.

Firdaus added there was no foul play based on the evidence gathered.

The coroner will give his findings on Jul. 5.

ST stated that the Attorney-General's Chambers will decide after the coroner's findings are released on whether any action will be taken against the driver or domestic worker.

ST reported that it understands that the domestic worker is still employed.

