Back

Cyclist beats red light, gets hit by car at junction in Ang Mo Kio, causes motorcyclist to fall

The cyclist started cycling across the road when the lights were already not in his favour.

Belmont Lay | June 26, 2024, 06:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A cyclist, who was riding across the pedestrian crossing when the green light was not in their favour, was hit by a car.

The cyclist's antics also caused a motorcyclist to fall.

The incident, as seen in a video uploaded on Facebook, took place on Jun. 25 at about 5:50pm at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

As seen in the video, the roads were wet as it appeared to have been raining at that time.

What the video showed

The video showed the traffic lights had already turned green for vehicles travelling along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in both directions, before the cyclist made their way across the pedestrian crossing.

The cyclist, who was travelling from the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, barely made it past the first three lanes, as vehicles approached the cyclist from their right. However, the cyclist reached the road divider safely.

The cyclist then continued forward and made it past the next two lanes where traffic was stationary, as the lights were red for vehicles turning right.

However, when the cyclist was trying to make it past the final two lanes, he got hit by a car.

A motorcyclist was also seen falling off their vehicle, though it's not clear from the video whether the motorcycle hit the cyclist.

The cyclist and the motorcyclist were knocked off their respective modes of transport.

It is possible that motorists on the two left lanes did not see the cyclist crossing the road, as their view may have been blocked by the vehicles waiting to turn right.

Mothership understands that there was no emergency call made.

Top photo via Singapore roads accident.com

S'pore man, 39, to be charged with money laundering, cheating, obstruction of justice & forgery among other offences

He had allegedly committed the offences with a woman, 29.

June 27, 2024, 12:45 AM

Man in M'sia arrested, suspected to be involved in cat skinning video

Oh no.

June 26, 2024, 07:08 PM

Some roads to be closed for NDP rehearsals at Padang, motorists advised to plan alternative routes

Several bus routes will also be affected by the road closures.

June 26, 2024, 06:43 PM

S'pore man, 38, charged for allegedly running Ponzi-like schemes, receiving more than S$8.15 million from 24 victims

The man apparently did not have a licence to carry out investment schemes, which is a regulated activity.

June 26, 2024, 06:28 PM

R&B Tea members' personal info leaked in 'hacking incident', affected members notified by email

Members were advised to change their account password.

June 26, 2024, 06:13 PM

Amah from 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' poses with Merlion & MBS

How to make Amah happy.

June 26, 2024, 04:59 PM

S'pore's core inflation stays at 3.1% for May 2024, 3 months in a row

Core inflation has been projected to moderate before a more noticeable decrease for the rest 2024.

June 26, 2024, 04:45 PM

Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative holding fundraising concert on Jun. 28 & 29 before relocation to Khatib

One last hurrah.

June 26, 2024, 04:36 PM

Girl, 4, who died in River Valley, dashed out between 2 stationary cars before she got hit: Coroner's inquiry

The domestic worker was reminded numerous times not to jaywalk in that area.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

McDonald's S'pore to have new Chicken McCrispy Signature, Snickers McFlurry & more from Jun. 27, 2024

Yay.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.