Cyclist beats red light, gets hit by car at junction in Ang Mo Kio, causes motorcyclist to fall

A cyclist, who was riding across the pedestrian crossing when the green light was not in their favour, was hit by a car.

The cyclist's antics also caused a motorcyclist to fall.

The incident, as seen in a video uploaded on Facebook, took place on Jun. 25 at about 5:50pm at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

As seen in the video, the roads were wet as it appeared to have been raining at that time.

What the video showed

The video showed the traffic lights had already turned green for vehicles travelling along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in both directions, before the cyclist made their way across the pedestrian crossing.

The cyclist, who was travelling from the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, barely made it past the first three lanes, as vehicles approached the cyclist from their right. However, the cyclist reached the road divider safely.

The cyclist then continued forward and made it past the next two lanes where traffic was stationary, as the lights were red for vehicles turning right.

However, when the cyclist was trying to make it past the final two lanes, he got hit by a car.

A motorcyclist was also seen falling off their vehicle, though it's not clear from the video whether the motorcycle hit the cyclist.

The cyclist and the motorcyclist were knocked off their respective modes of transport.

It is possible that motorists on the two left lanes did not see the cyclist crossing the road, as their view may have been blocked by the vehicles waiting to turn right.

Mothership understands that there was no emergency call made.

Top photo via Singapore roads accident.com