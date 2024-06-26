Back

McDonald's S'pore to have new Chicken McCrispy Signature, Snickers McFlurry & more from Jun. 27, 2024

Yay.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

McDonald's Singapore will be launching a series of new and returning items on Jun. 27, 2024.

Here's what you can expect:

Chicken McCrispy Signature (from S$9.05)

Each order will come with a chicken thigh and chicken drumstick. Image via McDonald's Singapore.

This new offering features chicken seasoned with salt and pepper, coated in a non-spicy and crispy batter.

Original (Left), Spicy (Middle), and Mixed (Right). Image via McDonald's Singapore.

Sharing portions for the Chicken McCrispy Signature (from S$18.95) will also be available.

Each box will come with six pieces of chicken.

Besides the original flavour, you can also opt for the spicy version of the McCrispy.

Crispy Chicken Burger with Smoky Sauce

Image via McDonald's Singapore.

This new burger will feature a crispy chicken burger packed with smoky sauce and crisp lettuce.

Snickers McFlurry (from S$3.60) and Choco Banana Pie (from S$1.80)

Snickers McFlurry (Left) and Choco Banana Pie (Right). Image via McDonald's Singapore.

The Snickers McFlurry (from S$3.60) will be a new McFlurry option that contains caramel sauce, chocolate pieces, and peanuts.

If ice cream isn't your cup of tea, McDonald's Choco Banana Pie (from S$1.80) will also be returning as part of this new line-up.

All of these new menu items will be available from Jun. 27, 2024, after breakfast hours for dine-in, takeaway, or drive-thru across the island.

You can also order via McDelivery, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

These items will be here for a limited time only, while stocks last.

Top images via McDonald's Singapore. 

Oatside has 2 new coffee flavours, Caramel Macchiato & Mocha, available at S$1.80 per pack

The 200ml Pocket Packs are designed to be consumed on-the-go.

June 26, 2024, 04:00 PM

Disney Adventure cruise with 6,700 passenger capacity coming to S'pore in 2025

A whole new world.

June 26, 2024, 03:27 PM

Woman finds her white car parked in KL mall covered in faeces from burst pipe

Someone give this man a bigger umbrella.

June 26, 2024, 03:26 PM

Woman, 74, to continue running Pulau Ubin grocery store despite S$6,000 losses in 2023

A store with almost 100 years of history.

June 26, 2024, 01:39 PM

10 travellers caught at Changi Airport carrying undeclared cash of more than S$20,000 into S'pore

Six were issued with composition sums amounting to S$23,000 in all.

June 26, 2024, 12:25 PM

Orderly queues at Esplanade Mall for Chick-fil-A pop-up on Jun. 26

Shocker.

June 26, 2024, 12:18 PM

S'pore police officer, 34, misappropriated more than S$90,000 to place football bets & pay off loans

He forged police acknowledgement slips to hide that he was appropriating the funds.

June 26, 2024, 11:17 AM

200 walk-in slots per day at Chick-fil-A S'pore pop-up from Jun. 26-28

Can try your luck.

June 26, 2024, 10:45 AM

2024 World's Best Airline award goes to Qatar Airways, S'pore Airlines comes in 2nd: Skytrax ranking

Best airline in Asia though.

June 26, 2024, 10:23 AM

Community hubs in Tampines, Punggol & Bedok to screen live UEFA Euro 2024 matches from Jun. 30

Fans may attend the free screenings at Our Tampines Hub, One Punggol and Heartbeat@Bedok.

June 25, 2024, 11:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.