McDonald's S'pore to have new Chicken McCrispy Signature, Snickers McFlurry & more from Jun. 27, 2024

McDonald's Singapore will be launching a series of new and returning items on Jun. 27, 2024.

Here's what you can expect:

Chicken McCrispy Signature (from S$9.05)

This new offering features chicken seasoned with salt and pepper, coated in a non-spicy and crispy batter.

Sharing portions for the Chicken McCrispy Signature (from S$18.95) will also be available.

Each box will come with six pieces of chicken.

Besides the original flavour, you can also opt for the spicy version of the McCrispy.

Crispy Chicken Burger with Smoky Sauce

This new burger will feature a crispy chicken burger packed with smoky sauce and crisp lettuce.

Snickers McFlurry (from S$3.60) and Choco Banana Pie (from S$1.80)

The Snickers McFlurry (from S$3.60) will be a new McFlurry option that contains caramel sauce, chocolate pieces, and peanuts.

If ice cream isn't your cup of tea, McDonald's Choco Banana Pie (from S$1.80) will also be returning as part of this new line-up.

All of these new menu items will be available from Jun. 27, 2024, after breakfast hours for dine-in, takeaway, or drive-thru across the island.

You can also order via McDelivery, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

These items will be here for a limited time only, while stocks last.

Top images via McDonald's Singapore.