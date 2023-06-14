Back

S'pore man, 37, charged with causing son's death by allegedly forcing chilli into his mouth

The chilli allegedly blocked his son's airway, resulting in his death.

Matthias Ang | June 14, 2023, 05:50 PM

Events

A 37-year-old Singaporean man has been accused of causing the death of his son by allegedly forcing chilli into his mouth.

Airway allegedly blocked

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Muhammad Amir Bin Kader was charged on Jun. 14, 2023, with one count of rash act causing death, not amounting to culpable homicide.

He had supposedly forced the tip of a chilli into his son's mouth while the boy was lying down on the floor.

This allegedly blocked his son's airway, resulting in his death.

The incident happened at an Anchorvale Road flat on Aug. 2, 2022.

Court documents did not indicate his son's age nor the reason for the act.

Court records also show that Amir said he would like to hire a lawyer and would be applying for legal aid.

Amir had been offered bail at S$20,000.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to five years, or fine, or both.

He is due to return to court on Jul. 12.

Top left photo by Mockup Graphics via Unsplash, right photo by Mothership

