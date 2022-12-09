Free alcohol sampling at Ubi warehouse X’mas sale, over 50 bottles of wine, whisky, gin & more available

Christmas is around the corner, and you know what this means – a chance to gather, an opportunity to celebrate and an occasion to drink.

While searching for your poison of choice, you probably might have already heard that Cellarbration has a drive-thru alcohol sale from Nov. 10 till Dec. 31, 2022 at 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00.

It operates from 11am to 9pm daily for the period of the sale, but is closed on public holidays.

On top of that, alcohol deals of up to 60 per cent off are available at the sale – with over 1,000 items on sale, from beer, wines, whiskies, spirits, festive bundles and many more on offer.

Over 50 bottles available for sampling if you aren’t driving

If you are a non-driver, you might actually benefit extra from this drive-thru sale, as more than 50 bottles of alcohol will be opened on a daily basis for sampling.

This means you have plenty of options to pick from for a Christmas gift or a party.

Here are some of the drinks up for tasting and grabs.

Chivas Regal 12 Years

S$53 (Was S$76)

Fever-Tree Mixers

S$18 per carton (Was S$45)

Four Pillars Rare dry gin festive pack

S$84 (Was S$111)

Hendrick’s Gin (comes with free mixers when you either buy at Ubi or online)

S$79 (WasS$137)

Johnnie Walker Black Gift pack

S$72 (Was S$94)

Lanson black label brut festive gift pack

S$72 (Was S$104)

Lanson rose brut festive gift box

S$86 (S$125)

Monkey Shoulder

S$72 (Was S$104)

Smirnoff Vodka Red bull Party Pack

S$59 (Was S$66)

Singleton of Dufftown 12 Year Old Twin Gift Pack

S$126 (Was S$154)

Tanqueray Rangpur Gin (with bag and free glass)

S$59 (Was S$86)

That Boutique-y Whisky Company Advent Calender 2022

S$295 (Was S$417)

Zonin Prosecco Cuvee 1821

S$24 (Was S$38)

Botanist Gin

S$85 (Was S$117)

Baileys Apple Pie

S$36 (Was S$60)

Casillero Del Diablo Wine gift pack

S$49 (Was S$84)

Glenlivet’s Founder Reserve

S$71 (S$118)

That Boutique-y Gin Company Retro Gin Fridge

S$119 (Was S$171)

Mcguigan black label wine twin gift

S$45 (Was S$70)

Maison Castel Cabernet Sauvignon Gift Pack

S$24 (Was S$39)

On top of that, you can also sign up for free to participate in Cellarbration’s lucky Christmas draw and stand a chance to win the following prizes:

1. Macallan 15 years double cask

2. Lagavulin 12 Years special release

3. Johnnie Walker Blue Label year of the pig

4. Lanson 2009 vintage brut

5. Two cartons of Rossl Bier

People who sign up for the lucky draw will also be rewarded with 200 cellar reward points that they can use to redeem for additional freebies on the Cellar Rewards app.

Discounts also available at all 12 retail outlets

While the sampling is only available at the Ubi warehouse sale, the discounts are applicable at all 12 of Cellarbration’s retail outlets.

In addition, online delivery is available seven days a week, with the exception of public holidays.

Here are the locations of the 12 retail stores apart from Ubi.

1. Ngee Ann City, 391B Orchard Road, #B2-10A/11, S238874

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm daily, including public holidays.

2. Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #B2-63, S238839

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm daily, including public holidays.

3. Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina Square, #03-216A, S039594

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm daily, including public holidays.

4. The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue #01-48, S797653

Opening Hours: 1130am - 930pm daily, including public holidays.

5. Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-304/305, S519599l

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm daily, including public holidays.

6. The Rail Mall, 462 Upper Bukit Timah Road,S678076

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily, including public holidays.

7. Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #04-41, S608532

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm daily, including public holidays.

8. Hougang Mall, 90 Hougang Avenue 10, #B1-33, S538766

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm daily, including public holidays.

9. Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road, #03-21, S633343

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm daily, including public holidays.

10. Northpoint City, South Wing, 930 Yishun Avenue 2, #B2-101, S769098

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm daily, including public holidays.

11. Boat Quay Bistro & Bottle Shop, 10 Lorong Telok, S049023

Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm Monday - Thursday, 12pm-12am Friday-Saturday, closed on Sundays and public holidays.

12. Telok Kurau Bistro & Bottle Shop, 212 Telok Kurau Road, #01-216, Bright Centre, S423835

Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm, Monday - Saturday, closed on Sundays and public holidays.

You can check out the other alcohol deals below:

You can find out more information about the sale here.

This is a sponsored article by Cellabration.

Top photos via Cellarbration