SG Cares Giving Week returns with Uncle Ringo carnival at Marina Bay in December 2022

Singaporeans hoping to do some good and have fun will be spoilt for choice this festive season.

After two years, SG Cares Giving Week (SCGW) is finally back with its physical Giving Hubs islandwide from Dec.1 to 31, 2022.

Its main Giving Hub this year will be at Uncle Ringo’s Great Bay Fiesta at Marina Bay, which will run from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.

Organised by The Show Master, the entertainment arm of Uncle Ringo, The Great Bay Fiesta will feature carnival games and rides, a food fair, a Tesla electric light show, a winter playground and a circus show.

Pirate Ship, Uncle Ringo carnival games, bumper cars

Both the young and young-at-heart can enjoy staple carnival rides like the Pirate Ship, the Dumbo Flying Elephant ride, bumper cars, the Big Swing, and the Ringo Slide, among many others.

There’s also a chance for you to bring home some big prizes if you succeed at the Uncle Ringo carnival games.

Learn sign language, elderly health check-ups, and check out volunteering opportunities

At the carnival, booths set up by SG Cares Giving Week partners will give carnival-goers the opportunity to give back to the community and to learn more about volunteering.

DON8URI

One booth by F&B social enterprise DON8URI will teach visitors some basic Singapore Sign Language (SgSL).

Catch DON8URI's booth from Dec. 8 to 21.

Care Corner Singapore

Care Corner Singapore is a non-profit organisation which focuses on five different service pillars which include Families, Children, Youth, Seniors and Mental Health.

It runs three Volunteer Centres in Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Tampines that coordinates all volunteering opportunities for charities within the three towns.

Their booth will feature a few bite-size volunteering activities, as well as more than 500 volunteering opportunities for you to sign up for.

Their booth opens from Dec. 5 to 7.

Lions Befrienders

Lions Befrienders (LB) is a social service agency that cares for seniors in Singapore.

It actively engages seniors via a wide spectrum of integrated eldercare services through comprehensive programmes that provide holistic care and ensures that seniors are socially, emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually engaged.

At this carnival, LB will demonstrate its one-stop self-help health station for seniors to measure their vital signs.

The health station aims to bring more awareness to seniors’ health and empower them to take charge of their health through LB’s health-centric ecosystem.

Come and measure your vital signs on Dec. 8.

Artably

Local design studio Artably will have a booth inviting children participants (aged four to 12) for a 10 to 15 minute walk-in activity to create their own GIF sticker using PowerPoint under the guidance of trainers stationed at the booth.

Artably will also be selling their products to help support and raise awareness of their community outreach art programmes for disadvantaged children and underserved communities.

Artably’s booth will be open from Dec. 15 to 31.

Having fun while doing good

As the strategic partner of this year’s SCGW, Uncle Ringo has committed to giving back to the community.

Over 1,500 individuals from vulnerable families will be invited to the first day of the carnival to enjoy an afternoon of fun rides and games, fully sponsored by Uncle Ringo.

In the spirit of giving, Uncle Ringo will also be donating S$5 to the Community Chest for every S$100 worth of Carnival Credits purchased at The Great World Carnival.

Furthermore, on four consecutive Tuesdays – Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – the opening act of The Great Cirque des Cascades’ 7pm shows will be performed by charities or non-profit organisations such as the Breast Cancer Foundation and SASCO Khatib Active Ageing Centre.

5 per cent of the total revenue earned from The Great Cirque des Cascades’ Tuesday 7pm shows will also be donated to the performing beneficiaries.

On why Uncle Ringo chose to partner SG Cares Giving Week this year, Uncle Ringo’s Founder and Director Lee Woon Chiang, said:

“Our carnivals are not just for children but an avenue for family bonding. The idea of bringing happiness to families is the very core of our business and we wanted to share the experience and opportunity with as many families as possible this season. This is our way of giving back to the community.”

Collect SG Cares Giving Week x Sharity plushies

Members of the public can get their hands on limited edition collectible SG Cares Giving Week x Sharity Plushies if they complete simple activities from Dec. 1 to 18.

The plushies are redeemable online upon the completion of simple giving activities from the Donate, Volunteer, and Advocate categories.

They can choose their preferred category to redeem the respective design, or complete activities in all three categories to redeem the entire set.

More details on how to redeem the plushies here.

Sharity Booth

There will also be a Sharity booth at the carnival for visitors to buy Sharity merchandise, as well as a meet-and-greet with the Sharity mascot.

Children can look forward to craft activities at the booth.

Visitors who purchase at least one Sharity-themed merchandise at the booth will get to participate in the Christmas bauble activity. Terms and conditions apply.

All proceeds from the sale of Sharity merchandise will go towards supporting over 100 social service agencies and more than 200 programmes supported by Community Chest to empower groups like children with special needs and youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions and seniors and families in need of assistance.

The Sharity booth will be available from Dec. 1 to 14, but you can continue to show your support and purchase Sharity merchandise at go.gov.sg/sharityclub.

Giving Hubs islandwide

If you don’t plan on travelling to Marina Bay for the main Giving Hub, fret not as there will be Giving Hubs islandwide.

Yishun

The Kampung Karnival at Yishun is a one-stop platform to celebrate volunteerism, raise awareness and advocate for the various causes in Yishun town while bringing together the “kampung spirit”.

Visitors can expect fun activities like Silat, arts and crafts, photo galleries of the Yishun community, and visit a human library which encourages the public to sign up and volunteer for various causes.

Venue:

Multi-Purpose Court @ Khatib

In front of Block 838, Yishun Street 81

Date and Time:

Dec. 3, 2022, 4pm to 8pm

Online

If you don’t have plans to leave your house, there will be a Giving Hub conducted fully online - the Singathon 2022.

This is a 12-hour fundraising concert which will bring live music and theatre to hospitals and underserved communities.

This will be the third Singathon organised by Sing’theatre and the goal for this year is to raise S$60,000 for beneficiaries in Singapore.

Singers from all walks of life, ages, and races will take turns every 20 minutes to perform different music styles and raise funds.

Date and Time:

Dec. 4, 2022, 10am to 10pm

More information

Find out more details or how else you can participate in this year’s SG Cares Giving Week here.

Keep updated on SG Cares Giving Week activities on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Jointly organised by National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), and the SG Cares Office, and in support of Forward SG, the SG Cares Giving Week aims to inspire individuals, businesses, non-profit organisations and the community to give their best for others by sharing their Time, Talent, Treasure and Voice in support of any cause they are passionate about, in all ways, big and small.

Start giving for a better tomorrow at givingweek.sg.

Top images via The Show Master

This sponsored article by SG Cares Giving Week helped this writer learn how to have fun while giving back to the community.