Convenient gifts below S$20 to buy for different types of colleagues this Christmas 2022

Christmas is just around the corner. And you know what else could be waiting?

Office Secret Santa.

For those not in the know, Secret Santa is a group activity where people agree to buy gifts for each other according to a set amount of money, with no one knowing who their “Santa” will be.

If your workplace is having a Secret Santa gifting and you don't know what to buy, don’t fret.

Here are four Secret Santa gifts that are bound to impress your co-workers based on their personality types.

Best of all? Each item costs less than S$20 and can be bought all at one go at NTUC FairPrice.

1) For the pragmatic colleague: FairPrice Group Gift Vouchers

You can never go wrong with FairPrice Group Gift Vouchers — they are perfect for your practical colleague (or anyone you don’t know well enough to know what they like).

FairPrice has tons of outlets in Singapore and everyone shops there at some point in their life, so you won’t have to worry about your vouchers going to waste.

Your colleague will be able to use the vouchers to redeem or offset a large variety of items at over 190 FairPrice, Unity and Warehouse Club stores islandwide, ranging from household products, electronics, food, baby items, pharmacy, and even clothes at FairPrice Xtra.

2) For aspiring beauty influencers: New Moon Everyday Collagen Bird Nest & Honey

This mildly sweet, thirst-quenching drink will delight any influencer-wannabe in your office.

Packed with nourishing marine collagen, bird’s nest and real honey, this refresher is filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to help your chio colleague maintain their flawless skin.

The New Moon Everyday Collagen Bird Nest & Honey (S$19.20) contains six 250ml bottles, and is a great midday perk-me-up.

3) For the caffeine addict: Hook Coffee Drip bags

Save your co-worker’s sanity (and money) in the mornings with these super cute and convenient Hook Coffee Drip bags.

With delicious flavours such as Give Me S’mores (S$18), Sweet Bundchen (S$18) and Speculose Your Mind (S$18), your coffee-loving colleague will surely be in for a treat!

4) For the constant OT-ers/all-nighters: Brand's Innershine Berry Essence

Nothing screams “I care for you” more than getting your night owl colleague a box of six Brand's Innershine Berry Essence (S$15.80).

Not only does it taste good, it may be good for their health too.

According to Brand’s, these berries are packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Last minute gifts

If you’re too busy to head down to NTUC FairPrice or have forgotten all about your next-day Secret Santa event, you can always enjoy the option of buying e-gift vouchers from FairPrice.

Here are four reasons why e-gift vouchers from FairPrice make the best last-minute gifts:

Convenient - purchase them online or via the FairPrice app 24/7

Customisable - customise the value from S$5 with the option to send to up to 10 recipients

Fast - send the e-gift vouchers to your recipient(s) via SMS/e-mail within two hours, or on your preferred date

Personal - pick a Christmas theme design to get into the holiday mood and personalise your e-gift with a heartfelt message

There is also flexibility for your recipient(s) to use these vouchers online or physically at almost 200 FairPrice, Unity and Warehouse Club stores in Singapore.

Another huge perk is that e-gift vouchers won’t get lost or torn.

FairPrice Group E-Gift Vouchers — How to buy and redeem

FairPrice website

Click here Hit ‘ send now ’ Pick a design Enter voucher value, recipient details, message and date to send the e-gift vouchers Review your order and send your voucher via e-mail or SMS

FairPrice mobile app

Open the app ( Apple app store / Google Play ) Click on ‘Rewards’ tab Click on ‘Send E-Gift Vouchers’

Your recipient does not need the FairPrice app to use the digital voucher. The voucher can be accessed via a standard web browser. However, storing the digital voucher in the FairPrice app allows seamless redemptions in-stores and online, and prevents instances of receivers losing the voucher URL link.

However, remember to let your receiver know that FairPrice Group E-Gift Vouchers are only valid for one year from the date of issue.

Click here for more FAQs on purchasing and redeeming FairPrice Group E-Gift Vouchers.

Practical gift for all occasions

Besides Christmas, FairPrice Group E-Gift Vouchers can also come in handy on many other occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and even at housewarming parties!

As long as you want to show your appreciation, FairPrice Group E-Gift Vouchers will do the trick.

