Here’s a 4D3N itinerary in Bangkok if you’re planning some post-pandemic ‘revenge travel’

Revenge travel is all the rage now.

After all, we’ve been starved of travel for two years because of the pandemic, and now is the time to make up for all the lost vacations.

While Japan is the top destination that most Singaporeans want to go to, Thailand is also among our top holiday destinations, according to a survey that was released in 2021.

In case you’re thinking of vacationing in Thailand, here’s a 4D3N itinerary in Bangkok that we’ve put together that can at least act as a rough guide before you come up with a more detailed plan of your own.

1st day

Eat street food at Bangrak district

The historic district of Bangrak, which means “Village of Love”, is a place that locals highly recommend as one of the best areas to go to for food.

You can find dishes such as Guay Tiew Lord (steamed noodle rice roll), fishball noodles, Chinese roast duck, “volcanic” fried oyster and Khanom Thai (traditional Thai desserts), among others.

Coffee/tea time at largest Starbucks in Thailand at ICONSIAM

If you’re a Starbucks fan, you should visit the largest Starbucks store located at ICONSIAM, which also happens to be the biggest shopping mall in Thailand, and one of the largest in Asia.

The store offers panoramic views over the Chao Phraya river, a major river in Thailand that flows through Bangkok’s urban centre.

Shop and have dinner at Patpong Night Market

Patpong market is a shopping paradise where you can get your shopping fix. From bags and clothing, including fake designer goods, to electronics and souvenirs, you can find almost anything here.

If you’re tired from all the walking, you can drop by one of the many massage parlours there too for a quick pick-me-up.

Drinks at Tichuca Rooftop Bar

If you’re up for it, you can chill at this jungle-themed rooftop bar located on the 46th floor of T-One Building that gives you an intoxicating view of the city.

2nd day

Breakfast at Holey Artisan Bakery

Located in the bustling Sukhumvit area, this bakery is known for its delicious sourdough bread as the Bangladeshi owner is apparently obsessed with the naturally leavened bread, said to be full of prebiotics.

If you’re a fan of bread, you’ll be glad to know that there is a range of other kinds of bread as well like baguettes, brioche, porchetta and croissants.

More shopping at Platinum Fashion Mall

With your belly full, it’s time to do some more shopping, and one of the favourite haunts for many Singaporeans is this clothing wholesale mall that’s located in the Pratunam Market area, one of the best shopping destinations in Bangkok.

Lunch at Steps

Located at 29/8 Charonmit, Ekamai Soi 10, Sukhumvit, this cafe that’s run by the specially abled offers great vegan and allergen free options.

Shop at Chatuchak Weekend Market

With 8,000 stalls categorised into 27 sections, this is the largest market in Thailand that you can find.

You can find almost anything here, from clothing, bags and accessories to portraits and various souvenirs, including dried snacks and little knickknacks like wooden figurines and cups.

If you get peckish in the middle of your shopping spree, you can find some snacks to munch on as well, like chicken skewers and coconut ice cream.

Take note that the entire market is only open on weekends so you’ll have to factor this into your schedule if you want to visit it.

Dinner at Aey Seafood

An eatery that’s popular among locals, you might want to get there earlier and schedule some waiting time as a queue forms some half an hour before the store opens.

Some of their more famous dishes include baked tiger prawns with glass noodles, crispy sea bass, and scallops baked with butter and garlic.

3rd day

Breakfast at Davin Cafe

One of the best places in Bangkok to find specialty coffee, you can take some extremely IG-worthy pictures both inside and outside of this steampunk-themed cafe.

Lunch at Soei restaurant

Located at Sam Sen railroad station, this restaurant, which offers some of the tastiest local thai food with strong flavours, is highly raved by food YouTuber Mark Wiens.

It’s known for fried mackerel heads, which you will have to order in advance as they are popular and limited in quantity, as well as other dishes such as Thai shrimp ceviche with wasabi, tom yum soup with mackerel, and yum woon sen (glass noodle salad).

Massage at Panpuri Wellness

If you’re looking for a luxurious massage and spa experience, you can come to this spa for some well-deserved pampering. It’s located opposite the CentralWorld mall as well, if you want to take a walk around one of the largest malls in Bangkok.

Shop and have dinner at Jodd Fairs Night Market

An outdoor market that’s open from 4pm onwards, this market was set up near where the Train Night Market Ratchada used to be.

This is also where you can find the famous “watermelon juice” seller.

4th day

Dine and walk around at EmQuartier before leaving Bangkok

A shopping mall that opened only in 2015, EmQuartier is known for its futuristic architecture, its array of high-end luxury stores, as well as restaurants featuring food from various countries. You can also find renowned French-Japanese cafe Maison Kitsuné here.

If you prefer to stay in the cool comfort of an air-conditioned interior, you can spend a day here before heading to the airport to return home.

