Here’s how you could win free tickets to the sold-out Jay Chou Carnival World Tour in S’pore

The King of Mandopop, Jay Chou, will be gracing Singapore with his presence in December as part of his world tour.

Chou will be performing at the National Stadium on Dec. 17 and 18, and fans’ enthusiasm for his return has been made abundantly clear by the fact that both shows have completely sold out.

However, for people who are keen on exploring trading, there is still a way to get your hands on tickets to see Jay Chou in action.

moomoo, the main sponsor of the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour in Singapore, is hosting a giveaway with Mothership for free concert tickets.

How to win the concert tickets

To be eligible for the giveaway, you just need to complete these three steps before 11:59pm SGT on Jun. 6, 2022:

Open a Futu SG Securities (moomoo) account using this referral link. Make a deposit of any amount into the moomoo account. Once steps 1 and 2 have been completed, fill in and submit this Google form with your information, to be entered into the giveaway.

For every ten eligible entries, moomoo will be giving away one pair of tickets (worth S$600+) to the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour - Singapore taking place on Dec. 18 at 8pm.

There are up to 15 pairs of tickets to be won.

The lucky winners of the tickets will be announced on Mothership’s Instagram Stories on Jun. 7, and moomoo will subsequently send confirmation emails to all of the winners within one to two business days.

Of course, as tempting as complimentary Jay Chou Carnival World Tour - Singapore tickets are, it is important to be careful and prudent when trading.

About moomoo

moomoo is a trading platform offered by Moomoo Inc., a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU).

On the moomoo app, users can trade shares, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

In order to maximise earnings for their users, they have recently started to offer S$0 commission trading on the U.S. market to all eligible users, new or old!

In Singapore, investment products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. which is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The moomoo App is a trading platform offered by moomoo Inc., a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited. In Singapore, investment products available through the moomoo App are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Futu SG"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited. Futu SG is a broker-dealer and custodian licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, (License No. CMS101000). This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Top image via H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co. and Jay Chou’s Instagram.