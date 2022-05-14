You can win a PS5 just by spending as little as S$50 in S’pore

Having trouble getting your hands on the latest PlayStation 5 (PS5)?

Here’s your chance.

Challenger has six sets of PS5 for redemption in their "Give Me 5" campaign that is running until June 6, 2022.

Here’s how to be one of the lucky six

To qualify for the redemption draw, Challenger members will only need to spend as little as S$50 on participating brands in a single transaction.

This will give you 10 chances in the PS5 redemption draw.

Purchases can be made either online or in any Challenger store.

Participating brands include Asus, j5create, Microsoft, Razer, Sandisk and more. The full list of participating brands can be found here.

How to increase your chances of winning

To increase your chances of winning, sign up for a 28-month membership with Challenger.

This is only valid for new membership sign-ups and will earn you five chances in the redemption draw.

Another method is to sign up for an ITEZ.SG subscription plan from just S$9.90/month and use the code “VALUECLUB”.

Doing this will earn you three chances in the redemption draw.

Special deals during campaign period, as well as Challenger Exclusive models

During the campaign period, Challenger will also be running special deals for some brands and products.

Purchasing some of these products will also earn you V$ rebates, which can be used to redeem a variety of products, including Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch, and many others, or use them to offset your next purchase.

Here are some of the deals:

Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Tab S8 series

Purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S22 series mobile phone or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will earn you V$50 rebate.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Earn V$30 rebate with the purchase of Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

HP Officejet Pro 8020e All-in-One Printer

Challenger is offering S$70 off the HP Officejet Pro 8020e All-in-One Printer.

Free Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse

Challenger will be giving away a free Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse with purchase of the black Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (256GB, i5, 16GB RAM).

This Microsoft Surface Pro 8 model is also exclusive to Challenger.

Lifetrons Ultimate Facial Kit

The Lifetrons Ultimate Facial Kit is also available on Challenger for 30 per cent off the original price, a discount of about S$208.

Asus ZenScreen-MB16ACE Portable USB Monitor- FHD Type-C

Grab a voucher to enjoy a five per cent discount on the Asus ZenScreen-MB16ACE Portable USB Monitor- FHD Type-C, perfect for your work-from-home setup.

TP-Link AC2200 Smart Home Mesh Wi-Fi System Deco M9 Plus

Challenger is offering a S$60 discount off the TP-Link AC2200 Smart Home Mesh Wi-Fi System Deco M9 Plus.

Lenovo Gaming 3 82S9006VSB (I5-12500H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX3050)

The Lenovo Gaming 3 82S9006VSB (I5-12500H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX3050) is a Challenger-exclusive model, and will be S$100 off during the campaign period.

Citi Cards Promotion

There is also a promotion exclusively for Citibank credit cardholders.

Enjoy S$40 off with a minimum spend of S$1,200, or enjoy S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$800 at Challenger stores and online from now till May 31.

Exclusive Hai Di Lao vouchers for Mothership readers

Challenger will be giving out S$50 Hai Di Lao vouchers exclusive to readers of Mothership with the following criteria:

Spend a minimum of S$50 with code "MSPS5" on participating brands and stand a chance to win one of six S$50 Hai Di Lao vouchers.

Strictly for online purchase at https://challenger.sg/.

Code is only valid from May 6 to June 6 2022

This sponsored article by Challenger makes this writer wish she could be one of the lucky six to get a PS5.

All photos via Challenger.