Avoid scammers: Here are some reliable interior design companies to consider if you are looking to renovate your home

There have been no shortage of renovation horror stories in recent months.

For instance, a Singaporean couple allegedly paid thousands of dollars for renovation works that never began.

Local actress Joanne Peh also revealed that even after one year, renovation works for her home have not been completed.

As a new homeowner myself, choosing an interior design company was a daunting task as I wasn’t sure which firm was reliable.

That’s why Qanvast, Singapore’s go-to renovation platform, has created the Qanvast SuperTrust badge, which identifies only the most trusted firms.

This makes it easier for homeowners to choose an interior design company with peace of mind as they can expect a smooth renovation process.

But first, let’s find out how Qanvast SuperTrust badge awardees are selected.

Qanvast SuperTrust 2022

In order to receive the Qanvast SuperTrust badge in 2022, interior design companies are rated based on these criteria:

Verified reviews submitted by homeowners to ensure consistent service quality

Completion of at least S$350,000 worth of projects from Qanvast homeowners to ensure that the firm is operational and reliable

A current portfolio to ensure the firm is relevant and not outdated

The top 15 per cent of qualifying firms will be awarded the SuperTrust badge so homeowners can be assured that they are only choosing from the cream of the crop.

If you are planning to renovate your home, consider these interior design firms that have been awarded the SuperTrust badge in 2022 and check out some of their works.

Space Atelier

2. Hashtag Interior

3. Carpenter Direct

4. The Local INN.terior

5. Flo Design

6. Livspace

7. Darwin Interior

8. Starry Homestead

9. U-Home Interior Design

10. Le Interior Affairs

Trusted interior firms on Qanvast

Avoid your own ‘renovation horror story’ and check out the renovation works of reputable and reliable interior firms on Qanvast.

With the Qanvast Trust Programme, homeowners will also have additional assurance that these interior firms are trustworthy.

Enquire with a firm via Qanvast to automatically be part of the Qanvast Trust Programme, a free initiative where you can:

Enjoy exclusive deals from home brands

Safeguard your renovation deposits with the S$50,000 Qanvast Guarantee

Check out the other firms that have also been awarded the Qanvast SuperTrust badge in 2022 here.

Top photo via Qanvast

This sponsored article in collaboration with Qanvast made the writer recommend the SuperTrust badge awardees to her friends.