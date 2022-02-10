Singapore Discovery Centre has new immersive exhibit, huge escape room, laser tag & movies for full day out

For those out of fresh ideas on what to do for fun, head’s up: There’s a new exhibits gallery at the Singapore Discovery Centre, which underwent a major revamp in October 2020.

New immersive exhibits gallery: “Sandbox”

Called “Sandbox”, the latest gallery experience at Singapore Discovery Centre’s Permanent Exhibits Gallery, which was launched in November 2021, is part of an array of multi-sensory activities with an educational twist to leave participants more learned.

After all, Singapore Discovery Centre has all along been touted as an interactive edutainment attraction that allows participants to immerse themselves in Singapore's multi-faceted story – its past, present and future – beyond the static and one-dimensional words in textbooks.

Sandbox centres on present-day Singapore, and gives participants a chance to try their hand at charting Singapore’s path towards the future.

The Situation Room exhibit, in particular, will require participants to devise strategies to navigate their way out of complex threats, such as geo-strategic conflicts, disasters, and virus outbreaks.

Extremely pertinent in the time of Covid-19, eh?

Besides this exhibit, here’s a sneak preview of the other installations to whet your appetite:

Particles of Change

This digital interactive exhibit encapsulates how humans, made of wholly tiny particles, have the immense power to wield change.

Battlefield Command

A co-op simulation where participants operate assets from the army, air force and navy to jointly defend against threats from land, air, and sea.

The Interchange

Enjoy a viewing experience like no other in this domed multimedia theater space with a 360-degree screen.

Besides its physical installations and activities, Sandbox is also jam packed with activities and games utilising technologies like augmented reality.

Scan the hexagonal QR codes situated all around Sandbox using the mySDC app to avoid missing out on the fun.

Other exhibits at Singapore Discovery Centre

Besides Sandbox, there is also a limited period showcase titled, “Totes, et al. Defence”.

Totes, et al. Defence

The name of this showcase is a punny play on the phrase Total Defence, to commemorate Total Defence Day 2022, which falls on Feb. 15.

From the streams of individual threads, to the draped cloth and countless totes hanging overhead, every element is intentional and thought out.

Even the countless puns tie in together to tell a story.

Without giving away too many details, one of the key takeaways is on solidarity and collaboration, and how the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Metaphorically speaking, fibres can be spun to form a spool of a lone thread, which in turn can be weaved with other threads to form a fortified finished product like a tote.

Translating this to real life, individuals can form a strong and united front to defend Singapore only when they come together as one.

Besides lessons, participants can also take away a complimentary limited edition canvas tote bag that they can personalise by themselves.

Through the Lens of Time

Through the Lens of Time is part of Singapore Discovery Centre’s Permanent Exhibits Gallery that tells a vivid story of the key milestone events that defined Singapore’s history.

Journey through the passage of time and relive the momentous discovery of our little island, the British colonial rule, the bloody Japanese Occupation, the Konfrontasi, Singapore’s struggle for independence, and the nation’s more recent milestones.

Just like Sandbox, participants can use the the mySDC app to scan the QR codes that are peppered throughout the Through the Lens of Time exhibit to take part in augmented reality games and activities.

Plan a full day out at Singapore Discovery Centre

If you’re considering heading down to check out the new exhibition, why not make your trip worthwhile with the other activities waiting in store at Singapore Discovery Centre.

Not to mention, a majority of these activities are suitable for everyone, from the young to the young at heart, which also makes it perfect for families.

Here are some of the other exciting activities that Singapore Discovery Centre has to offer:

Black Lake Facility: Escape Room

Not just any escape room, but Singapore’s largest multi-storey escape room covers two storeys and 13 different rooms of varying difficulties.

Escape rooms have multi-sensory elements to make the plotline more realistic and immerse the participants into the problem-solving process.

Black Lake Laser Battlefield: Laser Tag

This activity needs no instructions.

Think bright neon laser lights. Flashy guns. Blood pumping and adrenaline surging. You get the gist.

iWERKS Theatre

Yet another one of those activities that needs no further introduction.

Pro-tip: Catch all the latest blockbusters at Singapore Discovery Centre’s movie theatre.

P.S. Tickets cost just S$7 and S$10 for weekday and weekend showings respectively.

Bottle Tree Cafe Restaurant

Planning to spend a full day at Singapore Discovery Centre but not sure where to grab grub?

No worries, no one’s going hungry because there is an eatery named Bottle Tree Cafe Restaurant on Singapore Discovery Centre’s premises.

The eatery serves up hearty local fare, prepared tze char style, so you can definitely expect to see some of your favourite dishes on the menu.

Not to mention, the eatery has an alfresco area that overlooks the Discovery Lake, where frolicking otters have been known to make guest appearances from time to time.

About Singapore Discovery Centre

Singapore Discovery Centre is open from 12pm to 7pm on weekdays and 11am to 8pm on weekends, public holidays and school holidays.

Admission to the Permanent Exhibits Gallery – Sandbox and Through the Lens of Time – and the Total Defence-themed special showcase, Totes, et al. Defence, is free for all Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs).

For non-Singaporeans, admission is S$8 for children between the age of three to 12, and S$10 for those above the age of 13.

Participants can also opt to go on guided gallery tours for just S$4.

Do note that additional charges apply for Black Lake Facility (from S$24), Black Lake Laser Battlefield (from S$12), and iWERKS (from S$7).

For more information on Total Defence Day 2022 and Singapore Discovery Centre, click here and here.

“Why weren’t my history and social studies lessons like this?” the author thought to herself after writing this sponsored article by Singapore Discovery Centre.

Top image by Fiona Tan