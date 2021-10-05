Build a plan for your financial future & get a limited-edition brick set featuring the S’pore River & UOB Plaza

You can build just about anything with LEGO® bricks, but from now to Oct. 31, fans can create something extra special from a limited edition brick set featuring iconic Singapore landmarks.

In recent months, LEGO® has increased in popularity, with winding queues spotted as fans rushed to snap up the IKEA LEGO® collection.

Now, those who wish to own a replica of the Singapore River landscape will be thrilled to know that they can redeem this limited edition brick set when they sign up for a qualifying insurance plan with United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Similar to how you would need the right building blocks to put together a set of LEGO® bricks, you might also need adequate insurance coverage to build a well-rounded financial plan for you and your family.

According to UOB, a holistic approach to insurance planning would have components that cover your needs across different life stages.

This includes protecting you and your loved ones against the unexpected, saving up for goals such as your retirement and your child’s education or even leaving a legacy for your family.

The cherry on top? You get this brick set, specially designed by award-winning local brick artist Jeffrey Kong which consists of almost 300 intricate LEGO® elements.

It is exclusively for UOB’s customers and will not be available for sale in retail outlets.

If you’d like to protect and build your wealth with UOB today, find out more about UOB’s insurance plans by arranging to speak to a UOB banker here.

Limited-edition brick set

Here’s a look at this exclusive brick set, which will feature the instantly recognisable UOB Plaza, Cavenagh Bridge and the Singapore River:

This set will include models of:

66-storey UOB Plaza One, one of Singapore's tallest skyscrapers

Unique octagon-shaped UOB Plaza 2

Six-storey podium that connects the two buildings and houses the bank's main branch. It features a unique facade constructed entirely of glass

Cavenagh Bridge, one of the oldest bridges in Singapore

Singapore River dotted with bumboats and lined with shophouses

More about the artist

Jeffrey Kong, an established award-winning artist in Singapore, specially designed the UOB Plaza brick set.

Kong creates with LEGO® bricks as an art medium and has been featured by various international media such as BBC World News.

He often showcases his newest creations on his Instagram feed, including local landmarks such as:

Parliament House

Central Fire Station

Historic shophouses

Singapore’s heritage

History buffs might already be well versed about the iconic landmarks in the brick set, but here’s some interesting information for the rest of us.

UOB Plaza features twin tower skyscrapers consisting of UOB Plaza 1 and UOB Plaza 2.

UOB Plaza 1 is the second tallest building in the city, standing at a whopping 280m.

It was designed by Kenzo Tange, a renowned Japanese architect who also designed the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Both buildings have been a part of Singapore’s heritage for some time now: UOB Plaza 1 was completed in 1995, while UOB Plaza 2 was completed in 1973.

The Singapore River, on the other hand, is 3.2km long and was once the center of commerce.

Just imagine sampans (flat-bottomed wooden boats), tongkangs (non-motorised cargo boats) and bumboats traversing the river in the past.

Lastly, Cavenagh Bridge, opened in 1869, is one of the oldest bridges in Singapore.

Find out more about this limited edition brick set here or speak to a UOB banker using this form here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with UOB made the writer want to own a piece of Singapore’s landmarks.

