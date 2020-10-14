6 restaurants & bars along Clarke Quay with yummy mains below S$15

Whether you live to eat or eat to live, you should probably read this article.

If you only remember Clarke Quay for the clubs you chanted eh wah eh wah eh wah deliriously just because, or the expensive dates you regretted splurging on — it’s time to refresh your impression.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered clubs since Mar. 2020, Clarke Quay remains a bustling area with more than 40 dining and drinking options.

More than 20 restaurants and bars around Clarke Quay are coming together to offer dining promotions from now till Oct. 31, 2020.

If you’re looking for atas food to reward yourself without breaking the bank, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are some of the best deals to screenshot and send your friends:

1. Ramen Keisuke Lobster King

Ramen Keisuke is one of Singapore’s largest ramen chains. You can customise your ramen by stating your preferred broth richness, oil level and noodle texture.

Weekend promo: For every three bowls of ramen ordered, the fourth bowl is free.

Promo price: $14.90++ for Lobster Broth Ramen (Clear Soup), or S$10.40++ each if you split the bill with your friends.

Terms and conditions (T&Cs): The promotion is also limited to regular ramen without toppings. Additional toppings (like egg or seaweed) will be charged separately. Complimentary ramen must be of equal or lower value.

Address: Clarke Quay, Blk C, #01-07

2. Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar

Cuba Libre serves Latin American contemporary cuisine in a cafe-cum-bar that is designed to resemble a quintessential Havana bar.

Weekend promo: Quote “3+1” during reservation to enjoy one free main course with every three main courses ordered.

Promo price: S$16++ for chicken burger, vegetarian burger or sandwich cubano. Or $12++ per pax after the 3+1 promotion.

October specials: Indulge in beer hour happening from 4pm to 10pm. Promotions include:

Asahi half pint at S$5++

Corona bottle at S$8++

Guinness draught at S$10++

T&Cs: Place your order before 10pm, and consume your food and drinks by 10:25pm.

Address: Clarke Quay, Blk B, #01-13

3. Muchos

Muchos is a Mexican bar and restaurant known for their classic Mexican dishes. Think nachos, burritos, tacos and the likes.

Weekend promo: One free item for every three main items ordered from selected categories of:

Antipasti (starters)

Taqueria (street food)

Plantos Fuertes (main course)

Promo price: S$10++ for Salsas with Nachos, which works out to S$7.50++ per pax after the promo.

October specials: Sip on inexpensive margaritas at S$5++ (choice of lime or lychee), while stocks last.

Address: Clarke Quay, Blk D, #01-04

4. Little Saigon

Little Saigon is a restaurant-cum-bar that serves hearty and refreshingly unique Vietnamese cuisine.

Weekend promo: Order three Vietnamese Street Food items to get a fourth one free.

Promo price: $10++ for their golden whitebaits and thick crab soup, or S$7.50++ each after splitting the bill.

T&Cs: Check with the staff at Little Saigon for further information.

Address: Clarke Quay, Blk E, #01 - 02

5. Privé Clarke Quay

Privé is an all-day dining concept that serves a wide menu ranging from classics to vegan, and fun cocktails to ice-cold beers.

Weekend promos: Receive one free main course for every three main courses ordered from selected categories:

10-Inch pizzas

Salads

Mains

Pastas

Asian

Burger/sandwiches/wraps

Promo price: The basic mains are priced at S$17.60++ on average, which works out to S$13.20++ per pax for four diners.

October specials: If you’re hoping to drown your sorrows somewhere now that clubs are shuttered, you’ll be happy to learn that in the month of October, Privé is offering:

50 per cent off ‘Drink of the Moment’, Housepour Red/White Wines and Spirits

S$7++ half-pint draught beers (U.P. S$13++)

S$13++ full-pint draught beers (U.P. S$16++)

Keep in mind that alcoholic drinks must be finished by 10:30pm, in accordance with Phase 2 guidelines.

T&Cs: Check with Privé staff for further information.

Address: Clarke Quay, Blk C, #01-09A

6. Thai-Khun Bar & Street Foods

Thai-Khun is best known for their Thai street treats, including grilled meat on skewers and their signature James Bond Pad Thai.

Weekend promo: Order three main courses to get one main course free.

Usual price: S$12.50++ per dish.

T&Cs: Promotion is valid for all mains and available daily from 6 to 10pm.

October specials:

Pork Intestines at S$2.80++ per skewer (U.P. S$3.80++)

Potato Twister at S$2.80++ per skewer (U.P. S$3.80++)

T&Cs: Check with the staff from Thai-Khun Bar & Street Foods for further information on their monthly specials.

Address: Clarke Quay, Blk D, #01-14

What else to look forward to?

More than 20 eateries are offering one free item for every three selected items ordered, as well as selected items at exclusive discounted prices.

Monthly special promotions:

Hot Stones: Mussels at S$3.95++

Mussels at S$3.95++ Tomo Izakaya: Oysters at S$2++ from 6 to 7pm, on Tuesdays to Fridays

Oysters at S$2++ from 6 to 7pm, on Tuesdays to Fridays Yin: Mala Chicken with Crispy Kang Kong at S$10++

Mala Chicken with Crispy Kang Kong at S$10++ RENNthai: Thai curry at S$10++ (Choice of Green Curry, Red Curry, Massaman Curry, Pineapple Curry or Siamese Special Thick Curry)

Thai curry at S$10++ (Choice of Green Curry, Red Curry, Massaman Curry, Pineapple Curry or Siamese Special Thick Curry) Cicada: Signature Boba Cocktails at $16++

Click here for the full list of participating eateries and promotions.

S$15 voucher for S$50 spent at Clarke Quay

The only thing better than a sumptuous meal is getting money for enjoying your food.

From Oct. 1 to 31, CapitaStar members will receive a S$15 eCapitaVoucher with a minimum of S$50 spent in a single receipt at Clarke Quay. That’s a neat 30 per cent rebate, on top of the current discounts.

If you’re confused, eCapitaVouchers are basically CapitaLand Mall vouchers, but in electronic form. eCapitaVouchers can be used across all participating retailers of CapitaLand Malls.

Signing up to be a CapitaStar member is free.

Not a CapitaStar member? Signing up is free, and you can do so via CapitaStar’s mobile app. Use promo code CQS5K to receive 5,000 STAR$ (worth $5 CapitaVoucher) upon signing up.

The writer of this article sponsored by Clarke Quay loves atas food but is a cheapo at heart.