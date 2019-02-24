Halloween Horror Nights ex-staff claims paranormal experiences happen on Sentosa set

Jane Ng used to be a producer at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

She was also one of the pioneer team members to work on Halloween Horror Nights (HHN).

In a three-part video on Facebook page Supernatural Confessions, Ng details her own encounters with the other kind during her time there.

“Island of Death Behind”

Before the tourist destination known as Sentosa was built, the island was actually known as Pulau Blakang Mati, which translates to “Island of Death Behind” in Malay.

According to Ng, RWS was built on an old maritime museum.

(Note: We couldn’t find anything about an older maritime museum other than the current existing one, but a a school of maritime training was set up there in the 1960s.)

During that time, Ng worked as camp instructor, where she had plenty of spooky experiences.

For example, Ng would “see a whole family of something” at the flying fox attraction at night.

Other instructors, who had the third eye (i.e. the ability to see ghosts), steered them away from such spots.

There would also be additional head counts during the night walks, right behind the students who were attending the camp.

Prayers and blessed items

Ng added that there would be sounds of footsteps when nobody was on the stage (it was not clear if she was referring to her camp instructor or HHN producer job).

To counter that, they would place “sticks” and statues in certain corners of the offices.

She then recounted a particularly chilling experience she had while working late in the office one day.

It was around 9pm, and no one else was around.

The office was located in basement two.

While she was rushing out some work for an upcoming event, Ng heard the sound of files dropping from one of the corners.

When she went to check it out, she found that no files had dropped to the ground.

Ng went back to working.

The next moment, the same thing occurred at the same spot — but louder.

Undeterred, Ng said that she needed to continue working.

That was when a loud “bang” could be heard, again from the same corner. Ng packed up and left.

Other staff members had apparently reported similar experiences, and some even heard whispers in their ears telling them to “get out”.

Working at night to set up HHN in USS

In the second video, Ng talks about her experience working on the set of HHN.

To show respect for the spirits, the production team would bring joss sticks and incense for praying.

But that didn’t stop the haunting.

Members of the team who had the third eye saw things that weren’t supposed to be there, whereupon they would shut the area down and commence another round of prayers.

In the Egypt zone of USS, Ng would also smell something “yucky” and “rotten” at night.

For those who believe in the supernatural, such smells usually indicate the presence of a pontianak nearby.

When Ng asked out loud about the smell, she got “scolded big time” by the production manager, who told her that she should never mention it on the scene.

Performers carried out

Sometimes, when HHN performers were carried out (of their set, presumably), the production team would blame it on the heat.

However, Ng claims that these performers actually come out in fits, saying “it’s evil, it’s evil”.

Only when incense is burned around them do they calm down and talk about what they saw.

Ng did not elaborate on their stories.

Shackled and sat on

In the third video, Ng talked about a cast member who was “sat on” by a spirit.

The cast member was supposed to be in easily removable shackles, but when it was time for her to change shifts, she found herself unable to move or even shout.

When the stage manager discovered her missing after a headcount, they went back to the set and found her sitting there.

According to Ng, the experienced stage manager chanted some prayers, after which the cast member was able to move, but remained unable to talk.

After they carried the cast member out and said some more prayers, the cast member started talking and said she got “sat on”.

Ng explains that another term for this is being “pressed down” by entities — something that skeptics might attribute to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Extra hands and legs

In another commercial that they filmed in USS (shown in the video above), there were a lot of “eerie sounds” as well as “additional hands, legs” that didn’t make the final cut.

We suggest watching the video (perhaps not at night) so you can listen to the stories in greater detail.

Full playlist here.

RWS has yet to publicly comment on the videos.

We have reached out to them and will update this article if they reply.

Top image via Supernatural Confessions’ Facebook page