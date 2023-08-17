If you own a PAssion POSB Debit Card, here's how to maximise your rewards each month

I still remember starting out with a debit card as an NSF in the Army.

Nowadays, though, adulting tends to revolve around credit cards and maximising monthly spending rewards.

That said, debit cards do have their own set of benefits too.

It brings convenience to me at places which only accept NETS or cash, for example. But it’s not just that.

If you have a PAssion POSB Debit Card like me, here's how you can get some extra rewards each month.

Link the card to your yuu account

First, link the PAssion POSB Debit Card to the yuu Rewards Club.

By doing so, I can earn up to 8 per cent cash rebates (up to 16x yuu points) by spending on my card at over 1,000 places islandwide.

On the yuu app, it's pretty simple to track one's earnings and redeem rewards, such as cash vouchers and in-store deals.

You can sign up for a free account using your mobile number.

On the app, I clicked on a prompt to link my PAssion POSB Debit Card, and followed the steps shown:

Alternatively, you can access the link through the app’s homepage, by clicking on the DBS icon under "Brands".

The registration took me about five minutes in total, and it only required me to have my card details on hand.

Technically, the yuu Rewards Club is not a new thing, having launched in Singapore since October last year.

So yes, I've been slow to jump on the bandwagon, as I wasn’t sure I needed a new credit card.

But since it was such an easy sign-up process with my existing PAssion POSB Debit Card, I figured I would give it a try.

Earn more rewards with a yuu account

I could accumulate extra reward points at yuu merchants by purchasing featured products, which are indicated in-store and on the app.

Additionally, by visiting DFI Retail Group and BreadTalk Group Outlets, I can earn extra rewards by:

Spending S$50 in a single receipt

Spending S$300 in a month

DFI group includes all Guardian, Cold Storage, Giant and 7 Eleven outlets.

BreadTalk group includes all BreadTalk, Toast Box, Thye Moh Chan, and Butter Bean outlets, along with selected Food Junction, Food Opera and Food Republic outlets.

So for the next one week, I dropped by some of the participating brands to see how many yuu points I could earn.

For reference, 200 yuu points can be exchanged for S$1 cashback on your purchases.

Grocery shopping

To start off, I visited Cold Storage to stock up on some groceries.

As my parents were overseas for a week, my brother and I were left to fend for ourselves.

Since I also wanted to sit down for a home-cooked meal at least once or twice, I settled for a few fresh and frozen products that I could cook some simple dishes with:

At checkout, I was reminded to scan my yuu ID, which can be found on the app.

Also, don't forget to pay for your purchases with your PAssion POSB Debit Card (I almost forgot this).

By spending more than S$50 in a single receipt, I earned extra 2.5 per cent cash rebates, in the form of yuu points.

My grocery run netted me about 513 yuu points, or slightly over S$2.50.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, this is how my culinary creations turned out:

Given the rising price of groceries nowadays, it wasn't hard at all to hit the S$50 milestone for extra cash rebates.

And I could see how families who spend a fair bit on necessities at the supermarket or pharmacy would enjoy the bonus rewards.

Restocking on toiletries

Over the weekend, I noticed that Guardian was having a sale until Jul. 5.

It featured 1-for-1 deals on a range of products from shampoo and conditioner to organic hand creams and vitamins.

More importantly, what caught my eye was that yuu members would earn an extra 5x points on all products.

Although none of the 1-for-1 deals particularly interested me, it was as good an opportunity as any to restock on toiletries, such as soap refills, deodorant, and dental floss.

After scanning my yuu ID and making payment, I received an immediate notification that my purchases had earned me another 138 points (about S$0.70).

Almost enough, for instance, to redeem this packet of Vitamin C gummies for kids that I also chanced upon at the store.

PAssion POSB Cardmembers can also check out the full list of rewards available for redemption on the app, which includes food and beverages, sundries, and cash vouchers at yuu merchants.

Get some savings on the go

After having dinner out one day, I spontaneously decided to grab a snack for the next day's breakfast.

I visited BreadTalk and 7-Eleven, which were conveniently located at the heartland mall near my home.

Thankfully, I made it before BreadTalk closed for the day, to make my purchase.

7-Eleven, on the other hand, had some promotional products on display, which would earn me extra yuu points upon purchase.

I figured it was worth a try, since I'm fairly adventurous when it comes to spice.

And after paying S$3 for this pack of Salted Egg Mala Cup Noodles, for instance, I earned 15 points when paying on the PAssion POSB Debit Card (don't ask me how the math works).

In total, I earned about 27 points on these purchases.

Not bad for earning some rewards on the go.

Make use of Debit Card to get rewards

With 679 points at the end of the week's spending, I could redeem rewards such as a can of Jasmine Green Tea from 7-Eleven (11 points), or choose treats such as a croissant or donut from Breadtalk (150-250 points).

That said, my ideal reward was still tantalisingly out of reach.

However, getting into the yuu ecosystem was a simple and fuss-free experience, without having to sign up for a new credit card.

Apart from the ease of use, it was nice to be able to make use of my debit card more often.

You can find a full step by step guide to link your PAssion POSB Debit Card to the yuu Rewards Club here.

Additionally, new users who sign up for a PAssion POSB Debit Card by Sep. 30, 2023 can earn S$50 cashback, by spending at least S$500 within a month.

yuu points can be earned at the following brands:

BreadTalk

Butter Bean

Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Giant

Guardian

7-Eleven

Toast Box

Thye Moh Chan

Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Singtel

Selected outlets of Food Junction, Food Republic and Food Opera

