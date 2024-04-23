Man jaywalks in Aljunied, gets hit by car

A 37-year-old man was thrown into the air after a car collided into him at the intersection of Geylang East Central and Aljunied Road on Apr. 21.

According to a video posted on social media, the man was apparently jaywalking across the pedestrian crossing when the light was not in his favour.

The video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on Apr. 22 showed the man crossing the road when the traffic light for oncoming traffic was green.

The pedestrian did not appear to be watching out for oncoming traffic before he crossed and only spotted the red Honda Civic heading towards him at the last second.

The collision sent the pedestrian flying.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Drive.

SCDF conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

