1-for-1 afternoon tea at The Marmalade Pantry's new outlet at Anchorpoint from May 7 to 31, 2023

There will also be free gifts with a minimum spend.

| Melanie Lim | Sponsored | May 05, 2023, 10:50 AM

The Marmalade Pantry is a homegrown bistro that serves up modern bistro cuisine infused with a local twist.

Best known for their pastas, cupcakes, weekend brunches and great tea accompaniments, the bistro will be opening their fifth outlet at Anchorpoint on May 7, 2023.

To celebrate their new opening, The Marmalade Pantry Anchorpoint has partnered with Mastercard to offer the following deals for Mastercard holders:

  • One-for-one afternoon tea for two from May 7 to 31, 2023

  • Tiered spending from May 7 to August 6, 2023 (while stocks last)

Here’s what you can expect.

1-for-1 Afternoon Tea for two (U.P. S$78++)

Date: May 7 to 31, 2023 (excluding May 13 and 14)

Time: Available 3pm to 6pm, daily

Terms and conditions:

  • Offer is valid for a group of four persons

  • Only available at The Marmalade Pantry Anchorpoint

  • Valid for dine-in only

  • Payment must be made by Mastercard®

  • Not valid with other promotions, discounts, and other privileges

  • 24-hour advance reservation is required online

Tiered spending

Date: May 7 to August 6, 2023 (while stocks last)

Terms and conditions: Limited to first 500 customers

Spend S$50 to receive a set of TMP Scones & Jams Gift Set

Spend S$80 to receive a choice of The Marmalade Pantry Bag (U.P. S$48+)

  • Blush Pink Rattan Vanity Case

  • Scarlet Red Rattan Woven Small Handbag

Blush Pink Rattan Vanity Case and Scarlet Red Rattan Woven Small Handbag

Spend S$120 to receive a Scarlet Red Rattan Woven Large Handbag (U.P. S$68+)

Anchorpoint Exclusive Menu

The Marmalade Pantry will also be launching a menu exclusive to their Anchorpoint outlet from May 7 to July 31, 2023.

Look forward to a cosy dining experience where food takes the centre stage, complemented by a welcoming ambience.

Appetisers

Crispy Artichokes with Tangy Lemon Ricotta (S$20++)

Polenta-coated fried artichokes, whipped lemon ricotta

Tortilla with Mesclun Salad (S$16++)

Runny eggs, potatoes, chorizo, caramelised onion, mesclun salad

Mains

Black Pepper Seafood Spaghetti (S$26++)

Spaghetti, black pepper sauce, prawns, squid, capsicums, charred chive salsa verde

Balsamic Duck Ragu Pappardelle (S$30++)

Balsamic braised duck, tomatoes, parmesan

Pork Cheeks and Carrot Purée (S$28++)

Braised pork cheeks, tamarind and ginger carrot puree, roasted cabbage

Desserts

Honeycomb Poached Pear (S$16++)

Ginger flower poached pear, whipped mascarpone, honeycomb

Drinks

Shimmering Gold Moscato (S$9.50++)

Gold Moscato tea, gold dust, dried cranberry, soda, cranberry juice

Matcha Yuzu Cloud (S$9.50++)

Matcha powder, yuzu, soda, milk foam

The Marmalade Pantry’s Signatures

Alternatively, you can enjoy the following signature dishes.

Pastas

Spicy Crabmeat (S$29++)

Linguine, bird’s eye chilli, crab claw meat, pine nuts, tomato sauce, parmesan

The Marmalade Mac & Cheese (S$25++)

Maccheroni, truffle cream, blue cheese, mozzarella, parmesan

Seared Scallop & Prawn (S$30++)

Linguine, scallops, prawns, rich prawn bisque sauce

Mains

Pan-seared Barramundi (S$32++)

Roasted summer vegetable stew, basil oil

Crispy Skin Salmon (S$32++)

Romesco, charred baby romaine, roasted baby corn

The Marmalade Pantry Anchorpoint

Address: Level 1 (Central Atrium), Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, 370 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159953

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm daily

This sponsored article by The Marmalade Pantry made this writer want to bring her mother there for Mother’s Day.

Top images via The Marmalade Pantry

