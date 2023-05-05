1-for-1 afternoon tea at The Marmalade Pantry's new outlet at Anchorpoint from May 7 to 31, 2023

The Marmalade Pantry is a homegrown bistro that serves up modern bistro cuisine infused with a local twist.
Best known for their pastas, cupcakes, weekend brunches and great tea accompaniments, the bistro will be opening their fifth outlet at Anchorpoint on May 7, 2023.
To celebrate their new opening, The Marmalade Pantry Anchorpoint has partnered with Mastercard to offer the following deals for Mastercard holders:
- One-for-one afternoon tea for two from May 7 to 31, 2023
- Tiered spending from May 7 to August 6, 2023 (while stocks last)
Here’s what you can expect.
1-for-1 Afternoon Tea for two (U.P. S$78++)
Date: May 7 to 31, 2023 (excluding May 13 and 14)
Time: Available 3pm to 6pm, daily
Terms and conditions:
- Offer is valid for a group of four persons
- Only available at The Marmalade Pantry Anchorpoint
- Valid for dine-in only
- Payment must be made by Mastercard®
- Not valid with other promotions, discounts, and other privileges
- 24-hour advance reservation is required online
Tiered spending
Date: May 7 to August 6, 2023 (while stocks last)
Terms and conditions: Limited to first 500 customers
Spend S$50 to receive a set of TMP Scones & Jams Gift Set
Spend S$80 to receive a choice of The Marmalade Pantry Bag (U.P. S$48+)
- Blush Pink Rattan Vanity Case
- Scarlet Red Rattan Woven Small Handbag
Spend S$120 to receive a Scarlet Red Rattan Woven Large Handbag (U.P. S$68+)
Anchorpoint Exclusive Menu
The Marmalade Pantry will also be launching a menu exclusive to their Anchorpoint outlet from May 7 to July 31, 2023.
Look forward to a cosy dining experience where food takes the centre stage, complemented by a welcoming ambience.
Appetisers
Crispy Artichokes with Tangy Lemon Ricotta (S$20++)
Tortilla with Mesclun Salad (S$16++)
Mains
Black Pepper Seafood Spaghetti (S$26++)
Balsamic Duck Ragu Pappardelle (S$30++)
Pork Cheeks and Carrot Purée (S$28++)
Desserts
Honeycomb Poached Pear (S$16++)
Drinks
Shimmering Gold Moscato (S$9.50++)
Matcha Yuzu Cloud (S$9.50++)
The Marmalade Pantry’s Signatures
Alternatively, you can enjoy the following signature dishes.
Pastas
Spicy Crabmeat (S$29++)
The Marmalade Mac & Cheese (S$25++)
Seared Scallop & Prawn (S$30++)
Mains
Pan-seared Barramundi (S$32++)
Crispy Skin Salmon (S$32++)
The Marmalade Pantry Anchorpoint
Address: Level 1 (Central Atrium), Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, 370 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159953
Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm daily
This sponsored article by The Marmalade Pantry made this writer want to bring her mother there for Mother’s Day.
Top images via The Marmalade Pantry
