Back

Free soft serve on May 13 & 14 at new cafe in Scotts Square when you follow them on Instagram & TikTok

Think pink.

| Melanie Lim | Sponsored | May 11, 2023, 05:45 PM

Planet Plus is a lifestyle brand that specialises in retailing a range of creative and functional home products and novelty gifts.

On May 13 and 14, they will be having a Pink Party event to launch their new F&B café which is located next to their existing store at Scotts Square.

During the Pink Party event, customers who dress in pink will receive exclusive discounts such as:

  • 20 per cent off the total bill for two pax

  • 30 per cent off the total bill for three pax

  • 40 per cent off the total bill for four pax

Do note that the 20, 30 and 40 per cent discounts are for customers wearing pink as a group and are not applicable to furniture items.

There will also be the following Grand Opening Promotions:

Cafe

With its vibrant identity and delectable menu items, the Planet Plus café promises to be a unique experience for both food and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Menu items include cakes, croissants, croissant sandwiches, croffles, gelato, soft serve, popsicles, coffee, juice and more:

Here are some promotions to look forward to at the cafe on May 13 and 14:

Get one coffee and one soft serve for just S$2

Get free ice cream in a cone when you follow Planet Plus on Instagram and TikTok

  • Post a story on Instagram with the ice cream to redeem a 20 per cent cafe voucher

Besides these promotions, there will also be a live performance on both dates at the cafe.

Store

Here’s what else you can expect at Planet Plus’s retail store:

For more information, check out Planet Plus’s social media channels here:

Planet Plus

Address: 6 Scotts Road, #02-08, Scotts Square Central Region, Singapore 228209

Opening Hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm daily

This sponsored article by Planet Plus made this writer want to attend their Pink Party event.

Top images via Planet Plus

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.