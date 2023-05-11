Free soft serve on May 13 & 14 at new cafe in Scotts Square when you follow them on Instagram & TikTok

Planet Plus is a lifestyle brand that specialises in retailing a range of creative and functional home products and novelty gifts.

On May 13 and 14, they will be having a Pink Party event to launch their new F&B café which is located next to their existing store at Scotts Square.

During the Pink Party event, customers who dress in pink will receive exclusive discounts such as:

20 per cent off the total bill for two pax

30 per cent off the total bill for three pax

40 per cent off the total bill for four pax

Do note that the 20, 30 and 40 per cent discounts are for customers wearing pink as a group and are not applicable to furniture items.

There will also be the following Grand Opening Promotions:

Cafe

With its vibrant identity and delectable menu items, the Planet Plus café promises to be a unique experience for both food and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Menu items include cakes, croissants, croissant sandwiches, croffles, gelato, soft serve, popsicles, coffee, juice and more:

Here are some promotions to look forward to at the cafe on May 13 and 14:

Get one coffee and one soft serve for just S$2

Get free ice cream in a cone when you follow Planet Plus on Instagram and TikTok

Post a story on Instagram with the ice cream to redeem a 20 per cent cafe voucher

Besides these promotions, there will also be a live performance on both dates at the cafe.

Store

Here’s what else you can expect at Planet Plus’s retail store:

For more information, check out Planet Plus’s social media channels here:

Planet Plus

Address: 6 Scotts Road, #02-08, Scotts Square Central Region, Singapore 228209

Opening Hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm daily

