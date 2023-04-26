Actress Michelle Chong used to feel insecure about oily scalp, scalp pimples & hair loss caused by her characters’ wigs

Director and Actress Michelle Chong is known for her many popular and hilarious characters such as Lulu, Office Lady Shirley Goh and SPG Summerella.

While playing different characters has brought her fans much joy and laughter, it also caused Chong much worry about her hair's health.

Painful scalp and hair loss

To portray realistic and definitive individuals, Chong would don different wigs for different characters.

This ranged the gamut from “OL Shirley Goh”’s iconic crazy, curly hair to “Emily爱美丽”’s short bob hair.

Not forgetting “Summerella”’s brunette locks.

While Chong has always had thick and healthy hair, wearing wigs for extended periods during shoots caused her to develop scalp pimples and an oily scalp, which gradually led to hair loss.

It didn't help that she was brought up with the mindset that washing her hair daily would "strip her hair of its natural oils and cause dry hair”.

As she soon found out, not washing her hair daily caused her hair condition to worsen.

“I would be embarrassed about my oily scalp and hair and would wear caps to hide it but that just made my hair oilier. Also, the pimples on my scalp would be very painful.”

Looking for a solution

While Chong didn't know how to solve her hair problem, she was determined to get to the root of it (pun intended).

Having done some research and realising that protein is a key component of healthy hair growth, she decided to give Jonsson Protein’s Signature Protein Hair Growth Treatment a try after they approached her for a collaboration.

She remembered how her scalp felt significantly cleaner after the very first session, with her seeing a significant difference in the before and after treatment scans of her hair follicles.

After a few treatments, the pimples cleared up and her scalp started getting oily less frequently.

Soon, Chong even noticed baby hair growing.

These days, her hair doesn’t get oily quickly even with extended periods of wig-wearing.

Chong also found that as she was losing less hair, her hair was thicker and fuller-looking.

“I felt more confident leaving home without wearing caps and now, even after wearing wigs for hours, my scalp is less oily. I love my thick, beautiful hair.”

Healthy hair begins with the scalp

Through Jonsson Protein, Chong learned how hair needs specific proteins to grow and be healthy:

“While we can get that from the protein we consume in food, hardly any reaches our hair because most of it gets absorbed by our organs first.”

Jonsson Protein’s Protein Hair Growth Treatment is formulated with soy protein essence that helps regain thick and healthy hair and control hair loss by replenishing the natural protein content directly to the scalp.

It is suitable for all types of hair problems – oily or itchy scalps, dandruff, male and female hair loss, premature grey hairs, and patch baldness.

The whole process includes:

A consultation to understand your concerns.

A scan of your scalp to review its condition to customise the protein treatment.

A 90-minute treatment which includes a scalp cleanse and massage, protein mask, detox steam therapy, and a nutrient boost ampoule.

A second scalp analysis at the end shows the difference after the treatment.

The hair procedure is also non-invasive and not painful.

Regular treatments have helped Chong, who has been an ambassador for Jonsson Protein for the past four years, maintain a “healthy, nourished scalp, and gorgeous hair that I often get compliments for”.

