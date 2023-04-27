Immerse yourself in an exclusive cinematic experience with movies from Disney, Pixar & Marvel at CapitaLand malls

Immerse yourself in an exclusive cinematic experience as you shop and dine in participating CapitaLand malls from now till Jul. 2.

All you have to do is simply fulfil CapitaLand’s spending criteria and register your interest via the CapitaStar app.

Successful members will be invited to participate in an event day programme that finishes off with an exclusive movie screening.

Members will receive event-only memorabilia and enjoy movie-inspired cuisines during the event.

They will also receive special discounts on Disney-themed merchandise, which can be personalised by home-grown artists.

There are three Disney movies which will be shown under this event– Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and Disney and Pixar's Elemental.

The movie screened differs depending on the period you participate in the promotion.

Fret not if you are unable to participate in the event as you can still enjoy a cinematic experience.

Keep your movie stubs after watching any of the three Disney movies to enjoy discounts or promotions from participating stores. These shops include POP MART, Kiddy Palace, Action City, Subway, MyEureka, and Starhub. For a full list of participating stores, you can click here.

Mall-goers can also take photos with movie installations that provide exciting photo opportunities at selected CapitaLand malls.

Three Exciting Cinematic Experiences to look out for:

Marvel Studios' Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Redemption period: Apr. 24 to Apr. 28.

Registration of interest: Apr. 29 to May 2. Only for the first 90 shoppers.

Cinematic Experience Event & Screening Day: May 3.

Location: Plaza Singapura.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Redemption period: May 2 to May 19.

Registration of interest: May 20 to May 24. Only for the first 100 shoppers.

Cinematic Experience Event & Screening Day: May 25.

Location: Bugis+

Disney and Pixar's Elemental

Redemption period: May 22 to Jun. 9.

Registration of interest: Jun. 10 to Jun. 14. Only for the first 100 shoppers.

Cinematic Experience Event & Screening Day: Jun. 15.

Location: Tampines Mall.

Take photos with photo op structure

No cinematic experience is complete without taking a photo.

Immerse in a world of cinematic experiences with your favourite characters through the photo op structure located at several CapitaLand malls.

Marvel Studios' Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Locations: Plaza Singapura &Bukit Panjang Plaza.

Dates: Apr. 24 to Jun. 15.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Locations: Bugis+ &Junction 8.

Dates: May 6 to Jul. 2.

Disney and Pixar's Elemental

Locations: Funan & Tampines Mall.

Dates: May 26 to Jul. 2.

Disney-themed Pop-up Store

For all mall-goers, don’t miss the chance to shop for your favourite Disney-themed merchandise at pop-up stores across participating CapitaLand malls.

Bugis+ (Level 2 Atrium)

22 May to 18 Jun.

Westgate (Level 1)

29 May to 2 Jul.

Tampines Mall (Level 1 Concourse)

31 May to 27 Jun.

How to get your entry pass

Spend at participating CapitaLand malls to get up to $10 eCapitaVoucher and receive Cinematic Experience Registration eVoucher.

Follow these steps to get your entry pass to the cinematic experience:

Receive eCapitaVouchers and Cinematic Experience Registration eVoucher on your CapitaStar app.

The eVoucher will inform you of the valid period to register your interest for the Cinematic Experience via the registration form available via a link from the Registration eVoucher.

Successful submissions will receive an email confirming that the member has won an entry pass to the cinematic experience.

*Movie tickets are limited and redeemed on a first-come first served basis.

Spend and redeem eCapitaVoucher & movie registration eVoucher

You can spend and redeem your eCapitaVoucher & movie registration eVoucher by simply spending at participating CapitaLand malls. These malls are:

Aperia

Minimum spending of S$60.

S$5 eCapitaVoucher and a movie registration eVoucher. Only 50 redemptions per day.

All combined receipts must be a minimum of S$20.

You can use supermarket receipts to make a redemption.

Bugis+, Bukit Panjang Plaza, SengKang Grand Mall

Minimum spending of S$100.

S$8 eCapitaVoucher and a movie registration eVoucher. Only 80 redemptions per day.

All combined receipts must be a minimum of S$50.

Exclude supermarket receipts.

Bedok Mall, Bugis Junction, Funan, IMM, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers' Mall, Plaza Singapura, SingPost Centre, Westgate, Tampines Mall

Minimum spending of S$120.

S$10 eCapitaVoucher and a movie registration eVoucher. Only 80 redemptions per day.

At least one of the receipts submitted must have a minimum spending of S$50.

Exclude supermarket receipts except for: Scarlett Supermarket at Lot One Shoppers' Mall and Westgate. Eccellente by HAO Mart. FairPrice at SingPost Centre.



Take note that only one redemption of eCapitaVoucher is available per member, per mall, per day.

Each member will only receive one Cinematic Registration eVoucher per wave of Cinematic Experience Redemption.

Movie Registration eVoucher will stop on Jun. 9 but eCV will continue to be awarded till 30 June 2023.

This is a sponsored article by CapitaLand Malls SG.

Top image courtesy of CapitaLand Malls SG and Disney.