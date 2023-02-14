Family-friendly festival with food, drinks, music & contests at Henderson road on Feb. 18 & 19, 2023

If you’re looking for things to do in Singapore, be sure to check out Whimsikal the Festival: Bubbles & Barbeque on February 18 and 19, 2023.

Through two days of fun-filled games, music and art, the festival aims to conjure enchantments that explore wonder.

There will also be food and drinks like hearty grilled meats paired with bubbles for all ages, bubbly wands for the younglings and bubbly beverages for the adults.

Here’s what you can expect.

Food

Restaurant Eclipse by BDC takes their Asian European menu to the festival with large format barbeque meats to small plates that elevate the outdoor dining experience.

Expect a menu that will pique the palettes of all ages, such as:

Large Format Seafood and Meat Platters for up to four pax, including but not limited to fish and beef

Small bites, including but not limited to Beef Sliders and Tiger Prawns

Two seating timings:

12pm to 5pm

5pm to 10pm

The deadline for preorder of food platters is 3pm on February 17, 2023.

Drinks

There will also be an open bar with provisions for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Alcoholic beverages include but are not limited to Prosecco and Gin & Tonic while non-alcoholic beverages include but are not limited to sodas and fruit juices.

You can preorder a Spirits Set (S$100/bottle) when purchasing your tickets, inclusive of your choice of four of the same mixers.

Time: 12pm to 10pm

Day Programme for Kids

Big Bubble Guns

Every hour starting from 2pm, an alarm will sound and five Big Bubble Gun ambassadors will go around and decorate the air with bubbles for 10 minutes straight.

Colouring Contest

Unleash your creativity at Whimsikal the Festival's Colouring Contest.

The top three winners will receive a free t-shirt and more (colouring books and pencils provided).

Day/ Night Programme for Kids

Bubble Show

Charm your kids with a magical bubble show.

From bubble sculptures to square bubbles, this will be a night your children won't forget.

*There will be one 30 minute Bubble Show per seating.

Farm Tour

Take a scenic farm tour of City Sprouts.

Price: S$12 for adults, S$10 for kids

First seating timings:

3pm to 3:30pm

3:30pm to 4pm

4pm to 4:30pm

4:30pm to 5pm

Second seating timings:

5:30pm to 6pm

6pm to 6:30pm

6:30pm to 7pm

7pm to 7:30pm

Tote Bag Making Workshop

Unleash your creative side with a Tote Bag Making Workshop.

Price: S$15 for blank tote, painting materials will be provided

First seating timings:

3pm to 3:45pm

4pm to 4:45pm

Second seating timings:

5:30pm to 6:15pm

6:30pm to 7:15pm

Day Programme for Ages 18+

Super Soaker Shots

Every hour starting from 2pm, an alarm will sound and five Super Soaker ambassadors will go around with Gin & Tonic-filled guns and deliver shots to random festival goers for 10 minutes straight.

Dunk Tank

Priced at S$25 per dunk, dunk a friend for a splashing good time.

Each turn comes with three balls and a free t-shirt (while stocks last).

Pull Up Bar Challenge with Alpha Beast

Test your strength and endurance with a Pull Up Bar Challenge manned by the team at Alpha Beast.

Whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just looking for a challenge, this activity is guaranteed to get your heart racing.

Price: S$5 per turn

Stand a chance to win:

One Alpha Beast t-shirt and one free drink if you hold on for 90 seconds

One free drink if you hold on for 60 seconds

Live Music

There will be live band performances by:

Indigo Scales

Jerome and Johan

Time

1pm to 2:45pm

6pm to 7:45pm

Open Mic

There will also be an open mic where you can jam your heart out and sing to your heart's content.

Top performances stand a chance to receive a free drink.

Time:

3pm to 4pm

8pm to 9pm

Ticket and Food Prices

The tickets for February 18 and 19 are for full days.

On the ticketing site, the time slots for seatings (12pm to 5pm and 5pm to 10pm) are to manage the expectations for those who pre-order food platters.

To skip the lines and avoid disappointment on the festival days, you are strongly advised to pre order your platters when purchasing tickets.

There will be free entry for children under 12 years old, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Entry Ticket only, comes with one free drink: S$20

Mothership readers can get 50 per cent off the price of a basic ticket with the code BNB50 (does not apply to pre orders of platters).

Click here to purchase tickets.

Meat platter for two: S$68 (U.P. S$88)

Menu includes:

Lemongrass BBQ Chicken with Honey Mint Yoghurt

Miso Garlic Hokkaido Pork Jowl with Cucumber Relish

Signature Hoisin Beef Short Rib and Roast Beef

Truffle Potato Mousseline

Green Apple Purple Cabbage Slaw

Seafood platter for two: S$68 (U.P. S$88)

Menu includes:

Half Shell Scallops with Dou Ban Jiang Cheese

Tiger Prawns with Paprika Kombu Butter and Dou Miao

Charcoal Grilled Local Farmed Mussels with Shaoxing Butter Stock and Sourdough

Meat platter for four: S$138 (U.P. S$158)

Menu includes:

Dry Aged Beef Sliders with Tom Yum Goong Aioli

Lemongrass BBQ Chicken with Honey Mint Yoghurt

Miso Garlic Hokkaido Pork Jowl with Cucumber Relish

Signature Hoisin Beef Short Rib and Roast Beef

Truffle Potato Mousseline

Green Apple Purple Cabbage Slaw

Seafood platter for four: S$128 (U.P. S$148)

Menu includes:

Half Shell Scallops with Dou Ban Jiang Cheese

Tiger Prawns with Paprika Kombu Butter and Dou Miao

Barramundi with Ginger Spring Onion Vinaigrette

Charcoal Grilled Local Farmed Mussels with Shaoxing Butter Stock and Sourdough

Seafood and meat platter for four: S$168 (U.P. S$188)

Menu includes:

Tiger Prawns with Paprika Kombu Butter and Dou Miao

Charcoal Grilled Local Farmed Mussels with Shaoxing Butter Stock and Sourdough

Local Barramundi with Ginger Spring Onion Vinaigrette

Signature Hoisin Beef Short Rib and Roast Beef

Miso Garlic Hokkaido Pork Jowl with Cucumber Relish

Truffle Potato Mousseline

Green Apple Purple Cabbage Slaw

Festival Details

Dates: February 18 and 19, 2023

Location: City Sprouts @ Henderson Road

Time: 12pm to 5pm, 5pm to 10pm

For more updates, check out Whimsikal the Festival’s social media channels:

This sponsored article by Whimsikal made this writer want to attend the Bubbles & Barbeque Festival.

Top images via Whimsikal