6 trending courses to check out in S’pore if you’re thinking of upskilling to advance your career

Learning is a lifelong process.

Even if you’ve already been working for years and have an established career, learning doesn’t stop.

All you need is the right attitude and the willingness to try new things.

If you’re thinking of upskilling to further advance your career or looking to make a career switch, here are six courses in trending areas you might want to apply for:

1. Specialist Diploma in Business & Big Data Analytics

Data analytics is vital and applicable to almost all industries.

This is because data analytics is needed to understand trends and patterns which can in turn help optimise business performance, forecast future results, understand audiences, and reduce costs.

This Specialist Diploma in Business & Big Data Analytics course adopts Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP)'s Professional Competency Model (NYP-PCM).

The NYP-PCM is an interdisciplinary competency-based learning model that mirrors workplace practices and intrinsically supports an individual's lifelong learning goal.

Instead of teaching subjects in silos, the course is structured around competencies for the workplace.

You will learn the relevant knowledge and skills needed and how they all work together in work tasks.

There are three Competency Canvases in this course which are offered as Post-Diploma Certificates.

One of them is co-certified with SAS, an industry leader in analytics.

It documents the learners’ coursework using SAS software to solve real-world business problems, giving them a competitive advantage in the job market.

Through this course, you can upgrade your analytical skills from simple Business Intelligence (BI) reporting to more advanced data analytics techniques.

You will also learn how analytics are applied across industries and business domains.

More information on the course can be found here.

2. Specialist Diploma in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has become an essential skill set to have over the years.

Companies value this skill to protect and defend themselves against spammers, scammers, and cyber criminals.

This Specialist Diploma in Cybersecurity provides a comprehensive coverage of the knowledge and skills required in today’s cybersecurity industry.

The course is aligned with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG)’s Skills Framework for Infocomm Technology and is subsidised under SSG’s course fee funding for Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs).

Two of its modules are aligned to EC-Council’s popular certifications – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI).

That’s not all this course has to offer though.

You will also get to interact with industry leaders and practitioners, and hear them share about their experiences and insights in critical and emerging cybersecurity trends.

These sharing sessions provide good networking opportunities for you too.

After graduating from this course, you can consider taking up these roles:

Cyber risk analyst

Security engineer

Security operations analyst

Security penetration tester

Incident/threat/forensic investigator

Graduates with relevant experience can also look forward to holding managerial cybersecurity roles, up to the position of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Click here to find out more about the course.

3. Robotic Process Automation for Beginners

With advancements in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly popular over the years.

If you’re interested in increasing productivity at work by automating repetitive mind-numbing manual tasks, you can try out the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) course.

This course is beginner-friendly as it covers the basic concepts and provides hands-on experience on the applications of RPA.

No prior programming knowledge is required.

At the end of the course, you will be able to create RPA scripts to automate web-based and desktop applications such as form, report, and invoice processing.

Most importantly, this course is online, and only takes one day to complete.

More information on the course can be found here.

4. Coding for Beginners

Another similar course is the one-day online coding course for beginners.

This course is designed for anyone new to programming and does not know where to start.

It introduces application development processes and practices, and basic programming concepts.

At the end of the course, you will be able to put together simple coding projects in a fun and engaging way.

Check out the course here.

5. Digital Marketing

In this digital age, businesses are constantly evolving the way in which they measure, plan and implement digital marketing campaigns to keep ahead of the competition and capitalise on opportunities online.

Digital marketing helps companies promote their products and/or services to a specific audience.

This Digital Marketing course will expose you to analytics tools such as Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) by Google, and a social media listening tool.

These new digital technologies have fundamentally reshaped marketing practices.

You will also learn to analyse social media traffic and engagement, compare them against your competitors and see which content pieces worked.

Head over here to find out more about the course.

6. Overview of Sustainable & Renewable Energy Technologies for a Smart City

As the world veers towards a more sustainable lifestyle, the sustainability industry will have its time in the sun.

If you are into sustainability, this is a good time to deepen your knowledge and skills in this area.

This course aims to introduce participants to renewable energy technologies, how they work, and the factors affecting their performance.

It also covers sensors and software that can be used for tracking and optimising performance.

In particular, its focus will be on solar photovoltaics technology, which converts sunlight into electrical energy, and their applications.

More information on this course can be found here.

Other lifelong learning courses available in NYP

If the six courses recommended in this article are not really your cup of tea, fret not.

There are many other lifelong learning courses available in NYP which you can check out here.

After all, learning never stops regardless of how old you are, and there’s always an opportunity to learn for everyone.

This is a sponsored article by Nanyang Polytechnic.

Top image via NYP.