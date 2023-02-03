1-for-1 hotel deals, discounts for F&B & activities at Sentosa with free membership

You might be aware that entry to the sunny island of Sentosa is free until Mar. 31, 2023.

What you likely do not know about is the Sentosa Islander membership, which has an entire series of promotions that can come in handy if you are planning for Valentine’s Day.

This membership used to cost S$25 yearly, but it is now completely free.

More than 50 welcome vouchers await new members and Mothership readers can even find a code for a free membership tier upgrade at the end of this article, which grants readers 365 days of free island admission.

Here are some exclusive deals Sentosa Islander members can look forward to.

1-for-1 hotel deals

Get the second night free at selected hotels on Sentosa island when you plan a romantic date staycation or a short getaway with your family and friends as an Islander member.

This attractive 1-for-1 deal is available at:

Village Hotel Sentosa

The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

Oasia Resort Sentosa

Wondering which hotel to experience first? Here’s a quick rundown of their offerings.

Village Hotel Sentosa

Village Hotel Sentosa is ideal for families and friend groups.

The sprawling pool deck on the third floor has four exciting thematic pools – a lazy river pool, a children’s play pool, an adventure pool and an infinity Pamukkale pool.

Hotel guests are also invited to participate in a wide variety of recreational activities from Aqua Zumba, outdoor movie screenings to the newly-launched Mini Hotelier experiences for kids.

The Deluxe room, which the offer is valid for, starts from S$330.

The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

The Outpost Hotel Sentosa is exclusively for adults, with a minimum age requirement of 16 for all guests.

Enjoy complimentary curated Outpost Xperiences like minibar customisation and unlimited access to unique recreational workshops such as Soy Wine Cocktail making, Partner Yoga and choreographed dance fitness class Supafresh Fitness.

The hotel’s rooftop is a must visit for guests at the hotel as well.

1-Altitude Coast is the island’s first and only rooftop day-to-night lifestyle destination featuring an al fresco infinity pool and all-day casual dining restaurant Sol & Ora.

Islander members will get to enjoy 15 per cent off their total bill here.

The Deluxe room, which the offer is valid for, starts from S$392.

Oasia Resort Sentosa

If you’re keen on a pampering and rejuvenating stay, Oasia Resort Sentosa provides an idyllic destination to refresh, recharge and refuel the mind, body, and soul.

From unlimited complimentary fitness and mindful activities, nutritious food, to the first Oasia Spa, the hotel offers an all-rounded wellness escape.

In collaboration with various fitness and wellness practitioners, the resort also hosts a spectrum of complimentary activities and workshops for selected room types such as Sunset Yoga, Aqua Zumba, Bath-bomb Making workshop and many more.

Rest your body and mind at the Oasia Spa, Far East Hospitality’s first spa destination.

Facilities include a sauna, a meditation lounge, a couple treatment room and a grooming lounge for a range of body and facial treatments.

The Premier room, which the offer is valid for, starts from S$428.

Exclusively for Islander members, these 1-for-1 hotel staycation offers are valid for booking from now to Mar. 31, with staying period till Sep. 30. It is limited to one time redemption per Islander member.

F&B deals

Miska

One of the many F&B deals Islander members can enjoy is at Miska, which offers 1-for-1 mains and 10 per cent off dining.

Miska is a cosy and colourful Mediterranean cafe located adjacent to the yacht docks in Quayside Isle at Sentosa Cove, so you can dine next to the marina.

If you’re not a fan of Greek food like moussaka, halloumi or fresh seafood, the restaurant also has pastas, pizzas, and Asian dishes for a diverse palate.

Coastes

As an Islander member, you might consider dropping by Coastes, a seaside bar and restaurant offering 10 per cent off dining.

Catch the sunset on the beach while digging into a free six-piece portion of chicken wings (S$13++) that comes with the membership.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

This Valentine’s Day, Sofitel Sentosa’s outdoor pavilion lounge LeBar has prepared a special tropical high tea for couples La Vie en Rose (S$88++ for two).

Exclusive to Islander members, enjoy two complimentary glasses of champagne at this high tea.

SouthSide Interim Market

Finally, after a long day of exploring Sentosa, wind down by grabbing a beer with a friend at the newly-reopened SouthSide Interim Market with their 1-for-1 Draft Craft Beer (330ml) Islander membership promotion.

Activity deals

Scentopia

If you’re looking for a novel experience, Scentopia holds workshops for personalised orchid perfume and a guided perfumery tour.

At its retail store, members are entitled to 10 per cent off full-priced items like essential oils, bath salts and bath bombs.

The Wings of Time

Alternatively, The Wings of Time is an award-winning multi-sensory night show that takes place each night on Sentosa.

The dazzling display features laser, fire, water effects, and ends with a bang (pyrotechnic effects!).

Get 15 per cent off standard seats (U.P S$18) with the Islander membership.

Accumulate points and earn vouchers

As an Islander member, you can accumulate points as you spend in Sentosa, which can be exchanged for vouchers.

For example, you can redeem a S$5 cash voucher to offset your spend for every 400 points earned.

For every 5,000 points earned, you can redeem a hotel night stay on Sentosa.

Simply spend a minimum of S$20 nett in a single receipt at any participating outlet and earn one point for every S$1 spent.

The 61 participating outlets include:

Trapizza

Madame Tussauds Singapore

OLA Beach Club

HydroDash

iFly Singapore

Tanjong Beach Club

Singapore Cable Car

The basic Islander Explorer membership can also be upgraded to unlock more exclusive benefits.

Upgrade to Islander Insider and Islander Priority with 400 points and 5,000 points under your belt respectively.

Upgrade membership instantly with referral code

For Mothership readers, sign up with the exclusive referral code MS400 and be upgraded to the Islander Insider tier instantly.

This referral code is valid for new sign ups only, from now till Feb. 15, 2023.

You will also receive a S$5 Islander voucher to spend at any of the participating outlets.

As an Islander Insider member, admission to the island is free all 365 days of the year.

You will also receive a S$20 birthday treat, and up to four hours of free parking at selected car parks.

The membership tier status for Islander Insider and Islander Priority will only be valid for one year and will be renewed automatically if you have accumulated the required points to maintain the tier.

The Islander membership is a lifetime programme, open to all residents residing in Singapore, as well as tourists aged 15 years and above with a unique registered email address and mobile number.

Learn more about it here or sign up here for free.

This is a sponsored article by Sentosa.

Top images via Sentosa.