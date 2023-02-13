Is your hair fall per day normal? Is hair gel bad for your hair? S’pore hair consultant of 18 years answers your questions

If there’s one thing I notice about my hair these days, it’s that it seems to fall out often.

My desk, whether at home or in the office, would often have a few strands of hair randomly appearing throughout the day.

Whenever I run my fingers through my hair and tug at it lightly, at least one strand would come out.

Now, to be clear, the situation is not so bad that it warrants alarming concern. It just leaves me wondering, “Is this normal?”

Fortunately, the experts at Beijing 101 were willing to entertain the fickle questions I had about my hair.

So I thought, why not take the opportunity to find out the questions other people may have about their hair:

Here are seven of the most commonly asked and strangely interesting questions, answered by a hair expert of 18 years.

1) What is the normal amount of hair fall in a day, and when should I become concerned?

The average amount of hair fall in a day is around 20 to 100 strands of hair.

Lucky for me, still no cause of concern, thankfully.

You should only be concerned if hair growth is slow, or your hairline is getting thinner.

In these cases, you should check in with a professional.

2) How often should I be washing my hair?

It is recommended to wash your hair daily with shampoo.

Shampoo should be used once a day to prevent a build-up of excess oil and scalp infection arising from bacteria growth.

As for conditioner, it is recommended for those who have dry and damaged hair. Conditioner provides moisture and helps smoothen the hair.

For those of you who suggested that you washed your hair only once or twice a week, please take note.

3) Are scalp brush massagers good for you?

Yes, they are. Scalp brush massagers improve blood circulation around the scalp.

However, wooden scalp brushes are recommended over plastic ones as they are gentler on the scalp and hair.

Plastic scalp brushes can also cause static, which may hurt your scalp.

An additional tip on using scalp brush massagers: hair is weakest when it is wet.

Avoid brushing with wet hair because it will cause hair breakage.

4) My dad who wears a cap keeps scratching his head, and he says it’s due to the weather. Is this true?

It could be one of the reasons.

Wearing a cap will cause sweat to be trapped on his head, especially in Singapore’s humid climate.

This will lead to bacteria growth on your scalp. After some time, it will cause your scalp to feel itchy.

To the one who asked – let your dad live his best life, but maybe just remind him to wash his hair at least once a day.

5) Will hair loss increase if I sleep late often?

Staying up late or the lack of sleep not only makes our body tired, it will also affect the health of our hair.

According to the consultant, the lack of sleep will cause ‘qi’ and blood deficiency.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, ‘qi’ is the concept of the vital life energy that circulates within each individual.

Good health means having a balanced ‘qi’. On the other hand, deficiencies can lead to health problems.

In the case of hair loss, suffering from ‘qi’ and blood deficiency means that your hair will not receive the needed nutrients to grow healthily.

Besides causing hair loss, it will cause sebaceous glands to become overactive and lead to oily scalp.

6) Is hair gel bad for my hair?

If the hair gel is applied only on hair and not on the scalp, it will not be harmful.

However, taking extra care to wash away the gel will help protect your hair.

To those who asked -- go on, rock that hairstyle of yours. Just remember to wash your hair diligently and you will be fine.

7) Can hair conditions like oily scalp, itchy scalp, frizzy hair, or dandruff be managed with at-home treatment solutions?

There are multiple causes to any particular hair condition.

For example, oily hair can be caused by overactive sebaceous glands, using the wrong shampoo or poor hair care hygiene.

Those with oily hair can remedy the condition by choosing the right type of shampoo and conditioner or make lifestyle changes like sleeping earlier.

For frizzy hair, it may be caused by excessive chemical treatment, lack of nutrients in the hair roots, using the wrong hair styling products or lack of proper hair care.

However, in order to adequately treat the problems, it is important to find out their root cause.

This can be done through a hair or scalp analysis, which helps to identify the main issue.

Questions left unanswered?

Have more burning questions that make your hair stand on its ends, or facing a hair or scalp problem that you cannot wrap your head around?

Good news – you can now go straight to the experts by booking yourself an appointment for Beijing 101’s Meridian Hair and Scalp Purity Treatment.

When you first sign up for the treatment, you will have to fill up a form with a comprehensive list of questions such as your diet and sleeping habits.

This will help the hair consultants get to the root of what is affecting your scalp’s health, and tailor a treatment plan for you.

To further customise the plan according to your needs, the scalp mask used in the treatment will also be formulated based on the identified issues.

The best part? The treatment now costs S$40 (the usual price is S$532) and comes with a S$10 FairPrice credit with the purchase of the treatment.

The programme, which won the Harper Bazaar Spa Award for best anti-hair fall treatment in 2022, makes use of natural herbs like ginseng in its treatment formula.

It also includes their Signature Meridian Massage which is based on traditional practices such as the eight acupuncture points to improve blood circulation to stimulate hair growth.

Natural solutions to bring back that natural look. Worth.

Now, stop scratching your head. Book a visit with the experts here.

