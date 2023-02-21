New Marvel x Pandora Guardians of the Galaxy collection now available online & in stores islandwide

Pandora has joined forces with Marvel to launch a new Guardians of the Galaxy collection, which is now available online and in stores islandwide.

Inspired by the unexpected heroes, friendships and fun from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, this new collection comprises five charms and one ring.

Marvel x Pandora fans can choose to style these pieces in their own way, showcasing the franchise they so love and adore.

Here’s what to expect.

Charms

Star Lord’s Awesome Mix (S$99)

This charm features hand-applied enamel and authentic tape details.

Groot (S$89)

In this charm, Groot’s signature dance moves come to life through moveable functionality in its body, and is hand-finished in sterling silver with man-made crystal eyes.

Star-Lord (S$149)

This charm shines in sterling silver and hand-applied red enamel.

Rocket & Groot (S$69)

This charm showcases the friendship between Rocket and Groot, immortalised in cut-out sterling silver accented by blue enamel.

Rocket (S$99)

Get battle-ready with this charm that has black and yellow enamel details.

Ring

Groot (S$99)

In this ring, Groot’s characteristic facial expression is captured in hand-applied black enamel.

Digital Mini Game

To celebrate this collection, Pandora has also brought back its digital mini game.

Updated with a Guardians of the Galaxy twist, this mini-game will send fans on a mission to collect new charms and unite the team of heroes.

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by Pandora made this writer think of going shopping.

Top images via Pandora