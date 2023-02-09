Up to 52% off alcohol, 1-for-1 beer in Feb. 2023 at Cellarbration

I don’t know about you, but I, for one, am still in the festive mood.

An early Chinese New Year this year effectively extended the holiday season from December 2022 all the way to late January 2023 – with a few pesky working days in between the festivities.

And, if you are a football fan like me, the holidays began even earlier, starting from the first match of the Qatar World Cup in late November.

It is thus not surprising that on Jan. 25, our first working day after CNY, I had to drag myself out of bed and give myself a five-minute pep talk before heading to the office (sorry, boss).

During that short week, images of CNY goodies kept popping up in front of my eyes while festive songs kept playing inside my head. Dong dong dong qiang…

When the weekend finally arrived, I immediately invited my friends to join me at a bar to chat and feast, as if it was Christmas and New Year all over again.

However, when the waiter handed us the bill, I realised my holiday spirit could also burn a hole in my wallet.

If you could relate to my struggles above, then you would be glad to know that there is one way we can continue celebrating without breaking the bank.

The secret lies in Cellarbration, where you can score attractive alcohol deals at

its three bistro and bottle shops

11 retail outlets

website

1-for-1 beer deals at bistros

If you are a beer fan, you cannot miss out on Cellarbration’s one-for-one beer promotion.

From now till Feb. 28, you can enjoy two beers at S$9.90 at the following bistros:

1. Ubi Bistro (361 Ubi road 3, #01-00, S408664)

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

2. Boat Quay Bistro & Bottle Shop (10 Lorong Telok, S049023)

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, Monday to Thursday

12pm to 12am, Friday to Saturday

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

3. Telok Kurau Bistro & Bottle Shop (212 Telok Kurau Road, Bright Centre #01-216, S423835)

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, Monday to Saturday

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

Promotions at retail stores & online

If you prefer hosting the party at home, not a problem.

From now to Feb. 28, you can also bring home your favourite alcohol at an attractive price from Cellarbration’s retail outlets and online store.

Concha Y Toro Reservado Merlot & Reservado Cabernet Sauvignon

Promotion price: Buy three get one free at S$22.90 per bottle

Original price: S$30

Budweiser beer

On the left: Budweiser can (24x355ml)

Promotion price: S$39.90

Original price: S$84

On the right: Budweiser bottle (24x355ml)

Promotion price: S$48.90

Original price: S$90

Glenfiddich 2023 gift pack

On the left: Glenfiddich 15 Years 2023 Gift Pack

Promotion price: S$141

Original price: S$209

On the right: Glenfiddich 12 Years 2023 Gift Pack

Promotion price: S$98

Original price: S$159

Glen Grant Arboralis with free whisky stopper and hip flask

Promotion price: S$69

Original price: S$96

Bisquit & Dubouché, Skyy, and Bulldog liquors

On the left: Bisquit & Dubouché VSOP

Promotion price: S$96

Original price: S$156

In the middle: Skyy vodka

Promotion price: S$49

Original price: S$65

On the right: Bulldog London dry gin gift pack

Promotion price: S$58

Original price: S$82

Online delivery

If you are placing your order online, you can choose from three delivery options:

Delivery is available seven days a week except on public holidays.

Free sampling at your office

Finally, for the non-teetotallers amongst us who dare to bring the party to work and treat your colleagues after a busy week, Cellarbration also offers free sampling sessions at your offices.

Simply get in touch with Cellarbration here, and the team will bring the alcohol to your office.

During the session, you and your colleagues can enjoy free samples of whiskey, gin, rum, wine, and sake.

Additionally, you will also receive exclusive, additional discounts to purchase the ones that gratify your taste buds.

Alcohol masterclasses & cocktail workshops

If, however, you are someone who wants to be more than a consumer and learn more about your favourite drinks, Cellarbration has something for you too.

The brand will be hosting five masterclasses and workshops at its Ubi bistro in the upcoming weeks, in which participants will get to taste and learn about different alcoholic beverages from experts or brand ambassadors.

Here’s the line-up:

If you are interested in the Bruichladdich and Port Charlotte whisky masterclass on Feb. 17, it might be a good idea to reserve your spot now as there are only 20 slots available.

Tickets for the masterclass are sold at S$28 (U.P. S$35) for members, and you can bring a plus one for free.

Simply download the Cellarbration app here to become a member.

You can also find out more about Cellarbration’s upcoming masterclasses and cocktail workshops via its Instagram page and website.

Where to find Cellarbration

All images via Cellarbration.

This sponsored article by Cellarbration was done after a glass of coconut malibu.