Stand a chance to win a 999.9 fine gold bar when you purchase a 'Win Gold with MILO' CNY box from Jan. 1 to 30, 2023

Win Gold with MILO

From Jan. 1 to 30, MILO will be holding a “Win Gold with MILO” campaign.

Customers who purchase at least one “Win Gold with MILO” CNY Box (48 packets x MILO original UHT 200ml) will get a chance to participate in the campaign to win 1g of 999.9 fine gold bars.

Five lucky winners will be picked daily from Jan. 1 to 30, 2023.

The “Win Gold with MILO” CNY Box (48 packets x MILO original UHT 200ml) is now available nationwide at all supermarkets, convenience stores and e-retailers.

Here’s what each box looks like:

