Spend S$8 on POKKA products & stand to win a 3D2N POKKA x MIFFY staycation for 4 at Andaz S’pore

POKKA has collaborated with the iconic rabbit character, Miffy, to usher in the Year of the Rabbit 兔(tu)-gether.

From now to Feb. 5, purchase POKKA products and:

Stand a chance to win attractive prizes in a Spring Lucky Draw

Redeem a series of POKKA x MIFFY collectibles

Spring Lucky Draw

With a minimum spend of S$8 on participating POKKA products in a single receipt, stand a chance to win the following prizes:

Grand Prize (one winner): POKKA x MIFFY 3D2N Staycation for four in Andaz Suite King at Andaz Singapore (worth S$2,260) + S$688 Cash

POKKA x MIFFY 3D2N Staycation for four in Andaz Suite King at Andaz Singapore (worth S$2,260) + S$688 Cash Special Prize (two winners): One Bruno Compact Hotplate – Miffy Edition (worth S$248) + three months’ worth of POKKA Drinks

Spend and Redeem Gift Redemption*

Customers can also redeem these limited edition POKKA x MIFFY collectibles with a minimum spend (in a single receipt) on POKKA products at participating supermarkets:

Miffy Tote Bag, with minimum spend of S$22

Miffy Cushion, with minimum spend of S$32

Miffy Head Cushion, with minimum spend of S$42

Miffy Plushies (One Pair), with minimum spend of S$52

These supermarkets include NTUC Fairprice, Giant, Cold Storage, and Sheng Shiong outlets.

Redemption for purchases from the above retailers are available through the official redemption site and will be delivered to participants.

These Miffy collectibles are also available at selected POKKA roadshows.

Redemption for purchases at selected POKKA roadshows are available on the spot.

These other exclusive Miffy collectibles are also available at selected participating retailers:

Miffy Reusable Bag

Miffy Orange Knot Bag

Miffy Red Packets

Miffy Ceramic Cup

Miffy Keychain

Terms and conditions apply for the Spring Lucky Draw and Spend and Redeem Gift Redemption.

Click here for more information.

*All gift redemptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and while stocks last.

This sponsored article by POKKA made this writer want to collect all the Miffy items in this list.

Top images via POKKA