Kids’ CNY craft workshops, voucher & calligraphy redemptions at i12 Katong

Christmas is barely over, and Chinese New Year (CNY) is already upon us.

If you’re not done with your Chinese New Year shopping – think groceries, household items and clothes – consider visiting i12 Katong.

Their CNY campaign includes an exhibition of upcycled flip-flop zodiac animal sculptures, craft workshops for children, along with mall promotions where parking credits, canned abalone and retailers’ vouchers are up for grabs.

Upcycled flip-flop zodiac animal sculptures

This sustainable spin on the traditional exhibition featuring the 12 zodiac animals features sculptures repurposed from flip-flops.

Here are some of the very colourful displays you can expect to see:

The first 100 shoppers who manage to answer 12 questions about the sculptures scattered around the mall will be able to redeem up to S$20 worth of retailers’ vouchers from the Level 3 concierge counter.

When: Jan. 2 - 31, 2023

Kids CNY craft workshops

If you’re bringing your children with you, consider bringing them to the kids corner to try their hand at making CNY crafts.

Kids will be able to participate by redeeming a workshop pass by presenting any same-day receipt at the Level 3 concierge counter.

When: Jan. 7, 8, 14, 15, 28 & 29, 2023

Where: Level 2 kids corner at Pop Palette

Chinese poem and pipa performance & calligraphy redemption

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit by watching the Chinese poem recital and pipa performances by students from Fang Cao Yuan Chinese Learning, aged five to 12.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$20 will also be able to redeem a decorative Chinese calligraphy piece.

When: Jan. 7, 8, 14 & 15, 2023

Time:

Chinese poem recital and pipa performance: 2pm

Calligraphy redemption: 2pm - 4pm

Where: Level 1 atrium

Lion dance performance

For maximum huat, consider heading down on Jan. 27 for the scheduled lion dance performance.

When: Jan. 27, 2023

Time: 12pm

Where: Level 1 atrium and main entrance

Sure win lucky dip & more

Shoppers who are enrolled into rewards programme KLIK and spend a minimum of S$80 will be entitled to exclusive rewards.

There are two tiers of redemption:

1) Spend S$80 and above (S$120 for supermarket and enrichment receipts) to get:

A chance at a sure win lucky dip (entitled to retailers’ vouchers worth at least S$20)

S$2 parking credits

A pack of red packets

Some terms and conditions to take note of:

Limited to 100 redemptions per day.

Red packets are available while stocks last.

Up to three same-day receipts can be combined.

Redemptions are to be made at the Level 3 concierge desk.

2) Spend S$250 and above (S$375 for supermarket and enrichment receipts) to get:

A chance at a sure-win Lucky Dip (entitled to retailers’ vouchers worth at least S$20)

S$2 parking credits

A packet of red packets

A can of abalone

As always, terms and conditions:

Limited to 50 redemptions per day.

Abalones & red packets are available while stocks last.

Up to three same-day receipts can be combined.

Redemptions are to be made at the Level 3 concierge desk.

Selected F&B discount

Bistro Bytes, located at #02-12/14 is a F&B service that allows you to order a variety of cuisines in a single order, either for pick-up or delivery.

Customers will enjoy eight per cent off their order by applying promo code GSTBB on orders of S$30 and above.

This promotion is applicable to the first 1,000 orders on the KLIK app.

Grab vouchers

Customers who spend S$50 and above at Pop Palette, located at #02-19, will be able to redeem a $10 Grab voucher.

A maximum of two same-day receipts must be presented at the Level 3 Concierge Desk to redeem, and is limited to the first 50 KLIK app members per day. Only one redemption can be made per member, per day.

For more information on i12 Katong’s Chinese New Year 2023 campaign, click here.

