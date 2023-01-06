Get S$38 return e-Vouchers with min. spend of S$388 at Orchard Central, Clarke Quay Central & more

Here’s a friendly reminder: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

If you’re shopping to welcome the new year or looking for the perfect gifts for your loved ones, consider doing so at Far East Malls like Clarke Quay Central, Orchard Central, Square 2 and more.

Redeem Yu Sheng with shopFarEast points

For starters, shopFarEast members can use their shopFarEast points (SFE$) to redeem Yu Sheng for your family reunion dinners.

The shopFarEast loyalty programme rewards members with 1 SFE$ for every S$1 spent, with a minimum of S$10 spent per transaction.

Members can earn SFE$ simply by scanning their receipts via the shopFarEast App.

Here’s where you can redeem the Yu Sheng:

Prosperity Yu Sheng (U.P. S$68+)

Where: TungLok Signatures @ Clarke Quay Central

How much: 1588 SFE$

This Yu Sheng boasts a medley of fresh vegetables, yam, sweet potato shreds and many more ingredients.

The premium smoked Norwegian salmon is served alongside TungLok’s Yu Sheng sauce that is lower in sugar.

Dancing Crab Yu Sheng (U.P. S$58+)

Where: Dancing Crab @ Orchard Central

How much: 1588 SFE$

This seafood rendition features lobster meat, smoked Norwegian salmon, Hokkaido scallops, and assorted greens, topped with lower-in-sugar Yu Sheng sauce.

Jiak 12 Head Abalone Yu Sheng (U.P. S$62.80)

Where: Jiak Modern Tzechar @ HillV2

How much: 1588 SFE$

This halal Yu Sheng consists of whole abalone, shredded carrot, radish, cucumber, candied citrus peel, chopped peanuts, fried wonton skin, five-spice powder, plum sauce and more.

MrSeven Prosperity Yusheng (U.P S$68)

Where: MrSeven @ HillV2

How much: 1588 SFE$

This Yu Sheng comes with a vibrant mix of smoked salmon slices, shredded vegetables, and golden pillow crackers.

Fish/Seafood “Abundance throughout the year” Yusheng (U.P. S$68)

Where: East Treasure Chinese Restaurant @ Woods Square

How much: 1588 SFE$

This Yu Sheng comes with truffle powder and crispy shirauo fish.

Beauty deals and more

If you’re aiming to look and feel good for the upcoming Chinese New Year, there are also beauty and other deals you can enjoy this festive season:

7-day Unlimited Yoga Trial (U.P S$48)

Where: Hom Yoga @ Orchard Central

How much: 88 SFE$

60-minute Head Wellness Treatment with Herbal Spa (U.P S$158)

Where: Yogle Beauty @ Junction 10

How much: 88 SFE$

Free Eyebrow Shaping (U.P S$10)

Where: Zen Beauty @ Square 2

How much: 88 SFE$

Free Eyes Bojin (U.P S$33)

Where: Zen Beauty @ Square 2

How much: 88 SFE$

Get up to S$15 e-Vouchers

From now till Feb. 15, receive cashback of S$5 in the form of Far East Malls e-Vouchers when you spend a minimum of S$88 at all participating Far East Malls.

Customers can also get S$10 cashback e-Voucher with a minimum spend of S$188 in a single receipt.

These are the 17 Far East Malls that will offer the mall-wide promotions:

Bijou

Clarke Quay Central

Far East Square

Greenwich V

HillV2

Hougang 1

Icon Village

Junction 10

Lucky Chinatown

Katong V

Orchard Central

Pacific Plaza

Riverside Point

Square 2

West Coast Plaza

Mess Hall at Sentosa

Woods Square

shopFarEast members can also receive a bonus S$5 e-Voucher when they make payment with Standard Chartered credit cards with a minimum spend of S$88 in a single receipt at Clarke Quay Central and Orchard Central.

Up to S$38 Return e-Vouchers

To sweeten the deal, Far East Malls is also giving return e-Vouchers when you shop or dine at participating stores:

Get S$28 Return e-Voucher when you spend a minimum of S$288; or

Get S$38 Return e-Voucher when you spend a minimum of S$388

If you’re thinking of getting new clothes for the new year and places to have family gatherings, look no further.

Here’s the non-exhaustive list of participating stores:

FILA FUSION at Orchard Central

The outfit featured above is part of FILA FUSION’s newest baseball collection that will launch on Jan. 19.

HaveFun at Lucky Chinatown

E-Bounty Skincare at Clarke Quay Central

Yoasobi by Kanpai at Far East Square

You can find the full list of participating stores here.

Cherry blossom-themed decoration at Orchard Central

Orchard Central makes for a nice backdrop with their “Seasons of Love”-themed decorations that come with cherry blossoms adorning the walkways and photo walls:

If you need help with your shopping budget, consider taking a photo with the decorations and hashtagging #FarEastMalls in an Instagram post.

Six winning entries will get S$50 Far East Malls e-Vouchers, with one winner to be announced on shopFarEast Instagram’s page each week starting from Jan. 6 to Feb. 10, 2023.

Psst… Mothership readers can get S$10 Far East Malls e-Voucher instantly when you sign up for a free membership on the shopFarEast App with this promo code: SOLMS23.

Do note that the e-Vouchers are limited and on a while stocks last basis.

Find out more about the latest happenings at Far East Malls here.

This article is brought to you by Far East Malls.