These 8 Chinese restaurants are offering up to 20% off for reunion dinners & CNY snacks

Christmas is over and it’s already time to prepare for Chinese New Year (CNY).

With 2023 being the first year that we’re allowed to go all-out for CNY after Covid-19 hit, it’s understandable that some of us will be going all out to impress our guests – or hosts.

For those of you who don’t want to cook, nor scramble last minute to secure good food during the first three days of CNY (we know all too well what it’s like to find out that your favourite restaurant is closed), we’ve put together a list of restaurants which are staying open throughout CNY.

Tien Court Restaurant

Discount: 20 per cent

Period: Jan. 1 - 18, 2023

Discount: 15 per cent

Period: Jan. 19 - Feb. 1, 2023

Take your pick from items such as the Golden Fortune Pot Pen Cai (from S$238.40 before discount), or Yu Sheng with either salmon (from S$62.40 before discount) or abalone (from S$78.40 before discount).

Specially crafted by award winning Master Chef Lui, delight in goodies such as Herbal Chicken, Nian Gao, Carrot Cake, Honey Coated Walnut with Sesame Seeds and even Pineapple Tarts which everyone loves!

Check out the full menu here.

Address: 403 Havelock Rd, Level 2, Copthorne King's Hotel, Singapore 169632

Yan Ting

Discount: 15 per cent

Period: Dec. 23, 2022 - Feb. 5, 2023

Promo code: CITI15

Yan Ting’s discounts extend to their hampers, which make ideal gifts for the loved ones you want to impress.

Some picks include the Abundance Hamper (S$680 before discount), which comes with items such as Jackfruit Pineapple Gems, Almond Pepper Crisp, On Kee Abalone in Brine, Mushroom Gift Box and Dried Scallops.

You can also opt for the Double Happiness Glutinous Rice Cake (S$66 before discount) or Prosperity Radish Cake (S$46 before discount) encased in a red velvet box.

Check out the full menu here.

Address: 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore, Level 1U, Singapore 247912

Paradise Group of restaurants

Discount: 10 per cent

Period: Jan. 3 - Feb. 5, 2023

With restaurants all over Singapore, this could be one of the most accessible options for you. Take note that the discount only applies to their takeaway Yu Sheng (S$48.80 before discount) and Treasure Pot(from S$268 before discount).

Check out the full menu here.

Address: Various locations around Singapore.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Discount: 20 per cent for festive takeaways (excluding hampers)

Period: Dec. 26, 2022 - Jan. 20, 2023

Promo code: CITICNY2023

Discount: 10 per cent for festive takeaways (excluding hampers)

Period: Jan. 21 - Feb. 5, 2023

Promo code: CITICNY2023

Apart from the usual picks such as the Yu Sheng Platter (from S$88 before discount) and Pen Cai (from S$398 before discount), there’s also snacks such as Pork Floss Cookies (from S$58 before discount) and Crispy Hae Bi Hiam Rolls (from S$28 before discount).

Check out the full menu here.

Address: 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro

Discount: 20 per cent off takeaway goodies

Period: Jan. 2, 2023 - Feb. 5, 2023

Promo Code: Citibank

The two Michelin-starred restaurant has offerings such as the Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng (from S$88 before discount) and Shisen Hanten Abundance Fortune Pot (S$498 before discount).

They also have snacks such as the Four Treasure Mini Nian Gao (S$36 before discount) and Hokkaido Steamed Pumpkin Cake (S$38 before discount).

Check out the full menu here.

Address: 333 Orchard Rd, Level 35, Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore 238867

yì by Jereme Leung

Discount: 20 per cent

Period: Dec. 27, 2022 - Jan. 18, 2023

At yì by Jereme Leung, usher new beginnings on a sweet note with traditional Lunar New Year cakes (S$58) like Radish Cake, Osmanthus and Water Chestnut Cake, along with a refreshing twist to the traditional Nian Gao.

The Butterfly Pea and Melaka Coconut Sugar Nian Gao (S$58) combines the flavours of pumpkin and sweet potato.

Or, look out for an array of auspicious Yu Sheng selections (from S$198) that’s accompanied by a Yunnan rose dressing crafted by Jereme Leung.

Available in four variations, choose between Longevity Yu Sheng with prime ingredients such as arctic shellfish & Japanese sweet shrimps; Prosperity Yu Sheng with abalone, Spanish Ibérico ham, and honey melon; Fortune Yu Sheng with Salmon Sashimi & Crispy Bait Fish; and Vegetarian Yu Sheng with Crispy Cordyceps Flower & Fresh Mango.

Place your online orders here.

Address: 328 North Bridge Road, #03-02, Raffles Arcade, Singapore 189673

Madame Fan

Discount: Up to 20 per cent

Period: Dec. 27, 2022 - Jan. 8, 2023

Promo code: CITICNY20

Discount: Up to 10 per cent

Period: Jan. 9 - Feb. 3, 2023

Promo code: CITICNY10

Items eligible for the discount include the Prosperity Poon Choi (from S$428 before discount) and Rosy Yu Sheng (from S$108 before discount).

Delivery is free with a minimum nett spend of S$138.

Check out the full menu here.

Address: The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant

Discount: 10 per cent

Period: Jan. 2 - Feb. 19, 2023

If you’re not a fan of salmon yu sheng, consider Wah Lok’s Smoked Duck Lo Hei (from S$88 before discount) or Alaskan Crab Lo Hei (from S$188 before discount).

For those who love Buddha Jumps Over The Wall, this soup is also available from S$550 before discount.

Various cookies, including pineapple tarts, cornflake cookies and Golden Seaweed Flavoured Fish Skin are also available at S$30 per bottle before discount.

Check out the full menu here.

Address: 76 Bras Basah Rd, Level 2, Carlton Hotel, Singapore 189558

