Disney-themed, multi-sensory CNY centrepieces & AR filters at CapitaLand malls in S’pore till Feb. 5, 2023

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner and malls are quickly shaping up for the festivities.
In collaboration with Disney, CapitaLand has set up multi-sensory centrepieces and Disney-themed pop-ups at its various malls from now to Feb. 5, 2023.
These exhibits feature a life-sized display of Disney’s Mickey Mouse & Friends in a lion and dragon dance and more.
Here’s what you can expect this CNY:
Roving “Senses of Joy” Centrepiece
From now to Feb. 5, there will be multi-sensory, Disney-themed centrepieces at these three malls:
- Bugis+: Jan. 3 to 12, 2023
- Plaza Singapura: Jan. 13 to 24, 2023
- IMM: Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2023
These roving “Senses of Joy” centrepieces will include:
- Floral Blooms AR filters to level up your Disney experience
- Specially curated scents to invigorate your sense of smell
AR Filter
The interactive filter comes in five different designs, with Disney’s iconic characters, such as officer Judy Hopps from the movie, Zootopia.
Curated Scent
The roving centrepiece at each location has a different set of scents.
For example, the one at Bugis+ has a Citrus smell, with fresh aromatics of basil, cypress, geranium over a timeless base of oakmoss, sandalwood and musk.
Win a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
From now till Feb. 28, 2024, there will also be a lucky draw where CapitaStar members will stand to win the following prizes:
- 3 x All-expense paid trip for four persons to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
- 10 x S$500 worth of eCapitaVouchers
All you have to do is spend at least S$60 on the same day and in the same mall to be entitled to one lucky draw chance.
Here is the list of participating malls:
- Aperia
- Bedok Mall
- Bugis+
- Bugis Junction
- Bugis Street
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- CQ @Clarke Quay
- Funan
- IMM
- JCube
- Jewel Changi Airport
- Junction 8
- Lot One
- Plaza Singapura
- Raffles City
- SingPost Centre
- Tampines Mall
- The Atrium @ Orchard
- Westgate
Prosperous Rewards on CapitaStar
Disney-themed Digital Red Packets
Go green with digital red packets in Disney’s Year Of The Rabbit designs.
Enjoy festive cashback of 1,888 STAR$®^* when you gift or purchase a minimum S$20 eCapitaVoucher via the CapitaStar App. While stocks last.
Spend and get eCapitaVouchers
From now to Jan. 20, shoppers who spend:
- S$60 on weekdays at Aperia and Bugis+ can get a S$5 eCapitaVoucher
- S$150 on weekdays at the following malls can get a S$10 eCapitaVoucher:
- Bedok Mall
- Bugis Junction
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- Funan
- IMM
- JCube
- Junction 8
- Lot One
- Plaza Singapura
- SingPost Centre
- Tampines Mall
- The Atrium @Orchard
- Westgate
Click here to find out more.
Terms and conditions apply. Click here for the full list of T&Cs.
Reunion of Goods
Apart from this, there will be Disney pop-ups at these seven malls from now till Jan. 28, 2023.
1) Funan
Date: Till Jan. 20, 2023
Location: B2 Atrium
2) Raffles City
Date: Till Jan. 20, 2023
Location: Level 2 Atrium
3) Tampines Mall
Date: Till Jan. 24, 2023
Location: Level 1 Concourse
4) Bugis Junction
Date: Till Jan. 26, 2023
Location: Level 1 Hylam Street Atrium
5) Bugis+
Date: Till Jan. 26, 2023
Location: Level 2 Atrium
6) Junction 8
Date: Till Jan. 27, 2023
Location: Level 2 Atrium
7) Westgate
Date: Till Jan. 28, 2023
Location: Level 1 Atrium (Indoor Space)
Colour up your chats
Finally, CapitaLand has come up with a set of Disney-themed Year Of The Rabbit sticker packs which you can download for free.
Click here to download.
Telegram
Click here to download.
