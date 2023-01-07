Disney-themed, multi-sensory CNY centrepieces & AR filters at CapitaLand malls in S’pore till Feb. 5, 2023

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner and malls are quickly shaping up for the festivities.

In collaboration with Disney, CapitaLand has set up multi-sensory centrepieces and Disney-themed pop-ups at its various malls from now to Feb. 5, 2023.

These exhibits feature a life-sized display of Disney’s Mickey Mouse & Friends in a lion and dragon dance and more.

Here’s what you can expect this CNY:

Roving “Senses of Joy” Centrepiece

From now to Feb. 5, there will be multi-sensory, Disney-themed centrepieces at these three malls:

Bugis+: Jan. 3 to 12, 2023

Jan. 3 to 12, 2023 Plaza Singapura: Jan. 13 to 24, 2023

Jan. 13 to 24, 2023 IMM: Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2023

These roving “Senses of Joy” centrepieces will include:

Floral Blooms AR filters to level up your Disney experience

Specially curated scents to invigorate your sense of smell

AR Filter

The interactive filter comes in five different designs, with Disney’s iconic characters, such as officer Judy Hopps from the movie, Zootopia.

Curated Scent

The roving centrepiece at each location has a different set of scents.

For example, the one at Bugis+ has a Citrus smell, with fresh aromatics of basil, cypress, geranium over a timeless base of oakmoss, sandalwood and musk.

Win a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

From now till Feb. 28, 2024, there will also be a lucky draw where CapitaStar members will stand to win the following prizes:

3 x All-expense paid trip for four persons to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

10 x S$500 worth of eCapitaVouchers

All you have to do is spend at least S$60 on the same day and in the same mall to be entitled to one lucky draw chance.

Here is the list of participating malls:

Aperia Bedok Mall Bugis+ Bugis Junction Bugis Street Bukit Panjang Plaza CQ @Clarke Quay Funan IMM JCube Jewel Changi Airport Junction 8 Lot One Plaza Singapura Raffles City SingPost Centre Tampines Mall The Atrium @ Orchard Westgate

Prosperous Rewards on CapitaStar

Disney-themed Digital Red Packets

Go green with digital red packets in Disney’s Year Of The Rabbit designs.

Enjoy festive cashback of 1,888 STAR$®^* when you gift or purchase a minimum S$20 eCapitaVoucher via the CapitaStar App. While stocks last.

Spend and get eCapitaVouchers

From now to Jan. 20, shoppers who spend:

S$60 on weekdays at Aperia and Bugis+ can get a S$5 eCapitaVoucher

S$150 on weekdays at the following malls can get a S$10 eCapitaVoucher: Bedok Mall Bugis Junction Bukit Panjang Plaza Funan IMM JCube Junction 8 Lot One Plaza Singapura SingPost Centre Tampines Mall The Atrium @Orchard Westgate



Click here to find out more.

Terms and conditions apply. Click here for the full list of T&Cs.

Reunion of Goods

Apart from this, there will be Disney pop-ups at these seven malls from now till Jan. 28, 2023.

1) Funan

Date: Till Jan. 20, 2023

Location: B2 Atrium

2) Raffles City

Date: Till Jan. 20, 2023

Location: Level 2 Atrium

3) Tampines Mall

Date: Till Jan. 24, 2023

Location: Level 1 Concourse

4) Bugis Junction

Date: Till Jan. 26, 2023

Location: Level 1 Hylam Street Atrium

5) Bugis+

Date: Till Jan. 26, 2023

Location: Level 2 Atrium

6) Junction 8

Date: Till Jan. 27, 2023

Location: Level 2 Atrium

7) Westgate

Date: Till Jan. 28, 2023

Location: Level 1 Atrium (Indoor Space)

Colour up your chats

Finally, CapitaLand has come up with a set of Disney-themed Year Of The Rabbit sticker packs which you can download for free.

WhatsApp

Click here to download.

Telegram

Click here to download.

This sponsored article by CapitaLand malls made this writer excited for Chinese New Year.

Top images via CapitaLand Malls