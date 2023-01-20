Budget Direct Insurance says S'pore drivers are paying too much for car insurance

I don’t know about you, but inflation has been an issue at the top of my mind recently.

In a climate of rising prices, I’ve been looking for ways to tighten my purse strings.

However, some expenses, like insurance, simply cannot be done without.

For such instances, it is important to choose a policy that not only protects you, but also your wallet.

Budget Direct Insurance

If you’re looking for motor insurance that is not just comprehensive but also affordable, perhaps you can consider Budget Direct Insurance.

No agent = no additional fees

With an aim to offer motorists the most affordable insurance policies for their cars and motorcycles, Budget Direct Insurance cuts out agents from their services.

This means that you will not only be communicating directly with the experts from Budget Direct Insurance, but you will also be buying directly from them, doing away with any commission costs.

Singapore-based customer care and claims team

Not to mention, the customer care and claims team are all based right here in Singapore, where they are committed to getting you what you need easily and quickly.

This also applies to the claims process, which perhaps is the most crucial, and Budget Direct Insurance knows that.

This is why their insurance executives are determined to help motorists get back on their feet as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.

Affordable insurance made for you

Besides this, Budget Direct Insurance also keeps their prices competitive where you will only pay for what you need, never more, never less.

All you have to do is fill up the online quote form, informing them about how you use your vehicle, and you can get an initial quote in under 30 seconds.

Rest assured, this quote is fully customisable to specifically cater to your needs.

All of Budget Direct Insurance’s motor insurance policies come with a base level of cover, after which you can customise your own policy by opting for additional cover.

Alternatively, you can choose to speak with any of Budget Direct Insurance’s friendly executives by dropping them a call or heading down to their customer care centre, which is conveniently located in town.

Committed to putting their customers first, the Budget Direct Insurance team aims to provide best-in-class service to their customers.

This is why they not only clinched the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award for three consecutive years, but also went on and won the Platinum Trusted Service award in 2020, and continued their platinum award-winning streak in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Talk about great customer service.

Budget Action Party

In fact, Budget Direct Insurance is so attuned to their customers’ needs that they have "formed" the Budget Action Party (BAP) to help Singaporeans cope with the rising costs of living.

Their mission?

“To build a society where the voices of Singapore drivers are heard and ensure that

their welfare always comes first.”

Beyond welfare and safety, BAP is also pledging to offer Singapore drivers the cheapest comprehensive motor insurance policy in town.

But don’t just take my word for it, hear it from BAP’s Secretary-General and Budget Direct Insurance’s spokespuppet Budsy.

Pay less or get S$100

Budget Direct Insurance is so confident in the affordability of their premiums that they are offering S$100 to any car driver who can find a premium with the same coverage that is cheaper than theirs.

All you need to do is contact email [email protected] with the full details of your comparative quote and ka-ching, you’ll get S$100 worth in vouchers.

That is, if you can find a quote that is cheaper than Budget Direct Insurance’s customised quote.

The best part?

Car drivers do not need to buy from Budget Direct Insurance to qualify, but of course, other terms and conditions still apply.

Motorcyclists can also take part, where they can similarly walk away with up to S$80 worth in vouchers, if they can find a policy renewal quote that is cheaper than Budget Direct Insurance’s customised quote.

Those interested can start by getting a quote from Budget Direct Insurance by clicking here.

All the best.

The author went down a rabbit hole of insurance policies after writing this article sponsored by Budget Direct Insurance.

Top image from Budget Direct Insurance and by Mothership