5 cutest rabbit-themed items to buy this Chinese New Year

The year of the rabbit will be upon us this Jan. 22, 2023.

In Chinese culture, the rabbit is often regarded as a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity.

To get into the CNY mood, we’ve shortlisted five of the cutest rabbit-themed items you can buy to usher in the huat.

The best part?

All of these items can be ordered online and delivered right to your doorstep so you won’t have to jostle with the crowds.

1) Trulife ❤ My Melody Premium Bird’s Nest

This CNY, Trulife has launched a Limited Edition My Melody Bird's Nest series with four flavours:

Rock Sugar Sugar Free American Ginseng with Rock Sugar Sugar Free with Collagen

Here’s what you can expect:

1)Rock Sugar

Usual Price: S$49.90

Promo Price: S$39.90

A milder alternative to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Add to cart here.

2) Sugar Free (coming soon)

Usual Price: S$49.90

Promo Price: S$39.90

A healthier option that has been endorsed by the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

Add to cart here.

3) American Ginseng with Rock Sugar (coming soon)

Usual Price: S$52.80

Promo Price: S$41.90

Has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, improves brain function and alleviates fatigue.

Add to cart here.

4) Sugar Free with Collagen (coming soon)

Usual Price: S$52.80

Promo Price: S$41.90

Promotes skin hydration and helps to maintain a youthful glow.

Add to cart here.

All of Trulife’s Bird’s Nest is handpicked, does not contain any additives such as seaweed or fungus and has no preservatives, colouring nor flavouring.

Given that 2023 is the first year that Singaporeans will be able to visit their families without restrictions since Covid-19, this will make for a healthy and attractive rabbit-themed gift for different groups of people, including:

Expectant or new mums

The elderly

Young children

Ladies who want glowing skin

From Jan. 10 to 31, Trulife will be having the following promotions for their Bird's Nest, exclusive on TruLife’s website:

S$8 off no minimum spend

S$18 off a minimum spend of S$150

S$38 off a minimum spend of S$250

S$88 off a minimum spend of S$500

Customers can also look forward to these storewide perks:

500 points for new sign ups

2X reward points when you spend this Chinese New Year

Win TruLife Prosperity Yu Sheng (幸福余生) worth S$88 + Sentosa Funpass (S$60) - three winners

Trulife ❤ My Melody Premium Bird’s Nest is currently available at the following retailers:

FairPrice

Guardian

Watsons

Shopee

Lazada

Qoo10

KrisShop

iShopChangi

Click here to find out more.

2) Rabbit Chocolate Sculpture from Janice Wong Singapore

Janice Wong Singapore is a local confectionery brand that is helmed by multi-award-winning Chef Janice Wong.

Leap into the new year with her limited edition Rabbit Chocolate Sculpture (S$50), which is loaded with crispy chocolate coated nuts for all to share.

Add to cart here.

3) Rabbit themed apparel from Maison Q

Maison Q is a local boutique brand that takes pride in dreaming up prints that are fun, whimsical and bursting with colour.

Their Snap! A Whimsical CNY 23 collection features a “Lucky Miss Rabbit” print that comes in two colourways: signature red scallop and orange.

This print is currently available in these clothing cuts for the whole family:

Customers who spend S$228 on their CNY 23 collection will also receive a limited edition Snap! Game Card.

4) Erstwilder x Miffy collection

Erstwilder is an Australian label that began in 2011 when the founders sketched playful character art that they applied to brooch designs, earrings and necklaces.

In December 2022, the label came up with a Miffy collection of wearable art consisting of brooches, necklaces, earrings and more.

For the uninitiated, Miffy is a popular rabbit character created in 1955 by author and illustrator Dick Bruna.

ErstWilder x Miffy Miffy At The Playground Necklace ($69.95 AUD)

Add to cart here.

Erstwilder x Miffy Miffy and Melanie Miffy Brooch Set ($59.95 AUD)

Add to cart here.

For international orders (other than those shipping to the USA), two shipping services are available:

DHL E-Commerce

Australia Post International

Shipping fees and free shipping thresholds are the same for both services.

There is free international shipping for all orders over $120 (AUD) and a flat rate $9.95 (AUD) international shipping for all orders under $120 (AUD).

5) BRUNO Compact Hot Plate - Miffy Edition

BRUNO is a Japanese lifestyle brand that produces creative household products.

They have recently launched a signature Compact Hot Plate featuring Miffy and her friends in a delightfully cheerful and autumnal apricot-orange hue.

On this limited edition multiplate, whip up fluffy pancakes or simply admire the playful illustrations, complete with a beautiful champagne Miffy knob.

Each Miffy x BRUNO Compact Hot Plate set (S$248) comes with a:

Hotplate machine

Flat plate

Takoyaki plate

Limited edition MIFFY multiplate

Add to cart here.

This sponsored article by Trulife made this writer want to buy all the rabbit-themed items on this list.

Top images via Trulife and Janice Wong Singapore