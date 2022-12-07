Invited to a year-end party? Here are 5 thoughtful gifts to level up your friendship

Full disclosure: I'm really, really bad at gifts.

It's not for lack of trying. My family has a tradition of gift-giving during holidays and birthdays, so I've had about 26 years of practice.

But as a naturally thoughtless person (as my husband earnestly puts it), I've always struggled with buying things for other people.

So when my new neighbours invited me over for a Christmas potluck/get-together, I launched into a feverish spate of panic-Googling.

What should I bring, I wondered, especially since I know next to nothing about them?

Maintaining this new friendship was at stake.

Fortunately, I was assigned to write this Citi Singapore-sponsored article, so at least I could do my panicking on the clock.

Party essentials

If you're just as hapless a gift-giver as myself, here's a list of five gift ideas I've compiled.

1. For the atas person

Personally, I'm more of a kitkat-and-milo kind of girl.

But if your friend/neighbour/colleague is the boujee sort, a gift set from Boxgreen might be right up their alley.

Not only does it look pretty fancy, its contents are, too.

There's the Joyful Tea Gift Set (S$32) packed with a selection of premium teas, and the Festive Chocolate Gift Set (S$16) for the sweet-lovers (the latter is also sustainably sourced and plant-based — more points for you!).

Undecided? The Christmas Signature Gift Set (S$48) has both, plus gourmet snacks to round it off: sure to impress even the most atas foodie.

Not bad.

Citi Credit Cards Exclusive

15 per cent off with min. S$20 spend — use promo code CITI15

20 per cent off with min. S$30 spend — use promo code CITI20

Offer valid till Sep. 30, 2023.

2. For the carnivore

This one's for the gym rats.

The Meat Club offers a selection of quality, environmentally-conscious proteins from Australia and New Zealand.

And delivered straight to your door so you don't have to elbow your way through the holiday crowds.

Here's a taste of what's on the menu:

Cage-free chicken breast, 400g, S$14.50.

Salmon fillet, 150g, S$14.

Grass-fed beef lean mince, 300g, S$12.90.

Not the best chef? Check out these recipes for inspo.

And if you're lucky, maybe they'll jio you to their next gym session, too.

Citi Credit Cards Exclusive

S$12 off first order for new customers — use promo code CITIWELCOME12

S$10 off with min. S$100 spend — use promo code CITI10

Offer valid till June 30, 2023.

3. For the influencer

Got a friend who lives for the aesthetic? Hey, I got you covered. Or rather, FarEastFlora.com does.

Consider this super-cute flower display in the shape of Frosty the Snowman, or this classic holly wreath.

Alternatively, if you're looking for something with a bit more Christmas spirit (ha), this Moët & Chandon champagne flower arrangement is a sure-fire win.

It even comes in an elegant marble-print box, so your friend can show off your thoughtful gift all over the 'gram.

Extra friendship points for sure.

Plus, cart out with Citi Credit Cards to enjoy free delivery when you have your Christmas orders delivered by Dec. 15 (Christmas trees excluded).

And good news if you’re a Citi Credit cardmember: use code CITIXMAS for extra discounts on top of sale prices.

4. For the caffeine addict

We've all got that friend who lapses into a zombielike stupor without their thrice-daily cuppa.

Become their favourite enabler with this beautifully illustrated coffee advent calendar from Hook Coffee (S$59).

Designed by student artists from ART:DIS Singapore, this gift comes with a good cause: with every box purchased, Hook Coffee will donate part of the proceeds back to ART:DIS, a nonprofit that aims to empower persons with disabilities through the arts.

Plus, with 24 specialty drip coffees (including special edition Christmas flavours), not only will it help your friend get through the busy festive season, it’ll also keep them alert enough to get you a gift in return.

Win-win.

Alternatively, if you feel like being a bit more generous, a capsule coffee machine could be a godsend for your caffeine-addicted pal.

Such as the Gemma machine from Jewel Coffee — which comes with a monthly capsule subscription plan, too, so your friend will never be left without a caffeine fix.

With the platinum subscription plan (S$507.85 for 12 months), they’ll get both the Gemma Coffee Capsule Machine and the coffee capsules as part of the package with Citi Credit Cards.

(And since it’s a yearlong subscription, honestly, you could probably get it to count for next year’s gift too. Just saying.)

Citi Credit Cards Exclusive

Jewel Coffee:

10 per cent off sitewide (regular-priced items only) — use promo code CB10

20 per cent off Sanremo Cube V Coffee Machine — use promo code CV20

Free 3 x Otis Oat Milk (1L) for any 1kg coffee beans subscription — use promo code FREE3OTIS

Free 12 x Boxes of Coffee Capsules (10s), 15 per cent off and 20 per cent off coupons for every sign up of Gemma Platinum Subscription Prepaid Plan — use promo code FREE12CAPSULES

Offer valid till June 30, 2023.

Hook Coffee:

S$8 off with no min. spend — use promo code CITI8

15 per cent off with no min. spend — use promo code CITI15

50 per cent off first online subscription order — use promo code CITI50

Offer valid till May 31, 2023.

5. For the staycationer

I'll be honest. I'm not really one for staycations.

After all, why on earth would I pay to stay in a hotel room 20 minutes away from home?

But I do understand the appeal of crisp hotel bedsheets and huge, fluffy towels.

So if your friend's a sucker for staycays, this could be the perfect gift.

Robinson's Hotel Collection includes an assortment of hotel-quality linens, including pillows, quilts, and towels.

Who knows? Maybe they'll be so grateful, they'll invite you over.

Or gift you a set in return.

Here are a couple of deals from their Hotel Collection:

Contour Memory Foam Pillow: U.P. S$99.99 per piece, now S$79.99 for two pieces

Four-piece Towel Set: U.P. S$129.99 per set, now S$79.99 for two sets

Cooling Reversible Comforter: U.P. S$259.99 to S$299.99, now S$119.99 to S$159.99 (comes with two free contour memory foam pillows worth S$199)

Citi Credit Cards Exclusive

Free delivery and S$35 off with min. S$250 spend — use promo code CITI35

Offer valid Dec. 1 to 31, 2022.

