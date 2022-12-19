S’porean youths share how volunteering is not just about helping the less fortunate, but also a way to discover themselves

“How’s your day?”

If you were to be asked this question, chances are you will reply either “busy” or “tired”.

That’s completely understandable, and which is why many of us rather spend our precious weekends sleeping in, doing nothing or spending time on self-care and our loved ones.

One would not immediately think that volunteering can be a form of self-care.

But regular volunteers (me included) will tell you that the time spent on a good cause, with like-minded people, can refresh the mind and nourish the soul.

Just hear it out from these young Singaporeans who have been volunteering with Youth Corps Singapore for a while. They have also been recently awarded the Faces of Youth Corps, a peer nominated award.

A way to relax and recharge

“I see it as a sort of way to keep myself relaxed and it does help to take my mind off work,” 25-year-old Franklin Rajoo shared with Mothership.

Rajoo started his volunteering journey with Youth Corps last September, as he wanted to spend his free time more meaningfully.

In the past one year, Rajoo has been working on Project Re:ground, a programme that serves to advocate the importance of mental well-being and having peer support among youths.

“The feeling of knowing that you have helped someone in their life even if it is in small ways is satisfying and also leaves you on a positive note,” he added.

Echoing the same sentiments as Rajoo, 21-year-old Iris Ferlynna Putri Binte Maskhurin found a sense of satisfaction in volunteering that “money can’t buy”.

Iris, who was recognised by Youth Corps for her dedication to youth empowerment in environmental projects, further elaborated:

“It's very liberating to know that you’re doing good and that your actions could potentially leave a mark in someone’s life and empower them. Regardless of how big or small it is, I think knowing that you’re actively contributing back to the community can be motivating which is what keeps me going and which is why I find joy in volunteering. Through volunteering, it’s also a process of self-discovery and learning which makes it more meaningful and creates a sense of purpose for oneself.”

Iris’ first volunteering experience with the Youth Corps is very different from what she’s doing now.

She started out with the Eldercare Cluster, where she befriended the elderly and taught them how to use Zoom over a 10 week e-pen pal programme.

Fast forward to today, Iris is now in the Beyond Singapore Cluster and Sustainability Cluster.

For those who are curious, the Beyond Singapore Cluster is a group that creates opportunities for youths in Singapore to learn, engage in and contribute to social causes beyond Singapore. The Sustainability Cluster is a group that aims to raise awareness on environmental issues and kickstart initiatives that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

These two groups are exemplary of the variety of opportunities at Youth Corps.

Stepping out of comfort zone

The sense of fulfilment that these youths get from the volunteering experience not only comes from helping others—it also comes from the personal growth that they gain from making the deliberate move to step out of their comfort zones.

I’m not just talking about getting out of bed on weekend mornings, but also meeting and serving people outside of your social circle.

I was once asked why I would want to socialise even after work by someone when they found out that I volunteer regularly.

The short answer is that it is different.

Unlike the small talk with strangers that we may have to carry out in a work setting, like-minded strangers come together with their interest in a common cause at Youth Corps.

Most of the time, the discussion revolves around planning events and as you become friends, you talk about life and anything and everything in common.

As for those who are not confident about sustaining conversations with strangers, volunteering is a good way to hone this skillset.

Experienced volunteers like Rajoo and Blanche Chia candidly shared their experiences and you can be assured that any awkwardness will eventually go away.

Rajoo said:

“During the initial phase of my volunteering, it wasn’t that easy to begin interacting with strangers and individuals who walked into the Red Box since I was not as experienced yet, and it was my first time exercising my peer-supporting skills to individuals who are not within my circle of friends.

With that said, I also understood that volunteering is a journey and that it was just the beginning. It takes time to hone and develop the skills required and once you get the hang of it, you’ll eventually be better over time.”

Chia said:

“A challenge I face is communication. I often find myself not knowing what to say next in conversations and I am aware of not being able to articulate my thoughts well. However, I have made many friends here that helped and guided me along the way, giving me the reassurance that I need during my journey.”

While the focus on volunteerism is often on giving back to the less fortunate in society, it can also be a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement for the givers themselves.

“At the same time, when I first started volunteering, I felt rather inferior compared to the rest of the volunteers and often compared my abilities to their contributions. It took me a while to realise that everyone has their own journey in volunteering, and I had to walk my own volunteering journey without short-changing my experiences,” Iris added.

Getting started

While there are many volunteering opportunities in Singapore, Youth Corps volunteers will find themselves being part of a big family.

You can find volunteer opportunities of different causes, roles and responsibilities, as well as durations ranging from once-off events to longer commitments.

If you are still thinking about it, here’s a word of advice from Iris, who was recognised for her rallying spirit this year as one of the Faces of Youth Corps:

“There’s never a right time to start volunteering. You just have to start. Every single act of kindness does count, so never underestimate the impact of your actions. At the same time, don’t feel pressured to commit to everything at the beginning, take the time to figure out what you want and enjoy, because at the end of the day, volunteering is supposed to be something meaningful and empowering not just to the people you serve but to you as well.”

The writer of this sponsored article also volunteers at Youth Corps’ Sustainability Cluster.

