3 tips for last-minute Christmas shopping so you can have a fuss-free celebration this year

You promised yourself that this year, Christmas would be different.

You would buy everything waaay in advance.

Perhaps at the 10.10 sale. Perhaps at the 11.11 sale. Latest by Black Friday.

But hey! You’re looking at this article because… it’s December and you still haven’t gotten your Christmas gifts. Oops.

But don’t worry, not all hope is lost.

Grab your favourite peppermint mocha and ready yourself for we have three simple tips to make your last-minute Christmas shopping work.

#1: Make a list… And check it twice

Before you start any shopping, make a list of the people you want to buy Christmas presents.

Write down the gift you have in mind for each person, as well as the budget that you’d like to stick to.

#2: Keep your receipts

Many people forget this step.

After buying gifts, you should always make it a point to keep your receipts, in case your recipient needs to exchange the gift.

Who knows - you may have gotten their size wrong or they may prefer the item in another colour.

Psst, you could use the receipts to redeem vouchers and rewards in the mall too!

#3: Keep tabs on the latest deals and offerings

The nearer it gets to Christmas, the higher the chance of getting better discounts.

For example, VivoCity will be bringing back the highly anticipated Late Night Shopping (LNS) event in the last week before Christmas, with extended hours till 1am from over 140 participating stores on Dec. 17, 2022.

And because it’s everyone’s final shot at getting (and selling) Christmas items, you can expect shops to go all out with the best deals and promotions for shoppers.

1-night only late night shopping till 1am with deals up to 65 per cent off

VivoCity’s LNS event, which is back after a two year hiatus, will be giving shoppers an opportunity to grab last-minute gifts with exclusive discounts and rewards.

Be sure to keep a lookout for attractive store deals from participating stores such as TANGS, Dyson, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Zara, Nike and many more.

We all know the gripes of online shopping — while you may be able to buy your gifts at a cheaper price, there is a chance that your gift may not arrive on time.

And even if they do, you’ll still need to spend time opening the package and messing with wrapping paper to make your gift presentable.

But if you shop at VivoCity, you can expect to bring home all your gifts nicely wrapped up with the gift wrapping service near the Customer Service Counter on Level 1.

To top it off, discover additional festive deals, shopping incentives, hourly specials and exclusive promotions by participating stores during the extended hours that’ll make your shopping frenzy even more delightful.

Yakiniku Like | #02-60 S$2.90 special deal set on Karubi Set (200g) or Pork & Chicken Set (200g) with every purchase of Premium Karubi Trio Set at S$29.80. From 8:30pm to 12:10am for dine-in customers only Dyson | #01-21 Unwrap Dyson technology this holiday and get gifts worth up to S$336 with purchase of a Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer. Vans | #02-68 Up to 50 per cent off selected footwear. Hysses | #01-K22 Up to 40 per cent off storewide.

Terms and conditions apply.

Rev up the night with non-stop activities and performances

Apart from the festive shopping frenzy, you could also soak in the festivities at VivoCity with upbeat music performances, roving artistes, free popcorn and cotton candy.

JUMPTOPIA™@VivoCity

Of course, what is Christmas without something fun for the entire family?

From now till Dec. 26, 2022, have a bouncin’ fun time with five large-scale tasty-looking inflatables from giant slides to ball pits.

What’s more, the event will even be open until 12am during the LNS event on Dec. 17 for extended playtime!

Free child entry with S$280 spent

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$280 can redeem a complimentary child ticket (single) worth S$22 from now till Dec. 18.

Redemption is limited to one redemption per shopper per day, and for the first 50 shoppers daily on weekdays and 90 shoppers daily on weekends.

Max. 2 same-day receipts. Limited to 1 shopper per redemption per day. A valid VivoRewards+ account is required upon redemption. Other conditions apply.

Location: Outdoor Plaza, Level 1

Operating hours:

Monday to Friday: 2pm to 9pm

Saturday, Sunday and PH: 10am to 10pm

Extended hours till 12am on Dec. 17.

Click here for more details on JUMPTOPIA™@VivoCity.

Christmas lights & snow display

And before you go, don’t forget to seize photo opportunities with your family at VivoCity’s 15m-tall Christmas tree and be transported to a whimsical winter candyland, complete with falling snow!

Snow Display Sessions*

Monday to Thursday: 7:30pm and 8:30pm

Friday to Sunday: 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm

Additional sessions at 10:30pm and 11:30pm on Dec. 17, 2022

*Sessions may be cancelled in the event of bad weather. Queues to enter the snow display area may be expected during peak periods.

Rewards galore

From now till Dec. 26, 2022, you can also redeem mystery store vouchers, Mapletree vouchers and gift wrapping sets worth up to S$90.

Spend min. of S$180

All shoppers who spend a minimum of S$180* can redeem a mystery store voucher worth up to S$50.

Limited to the first 110 shoppers daily on weekdays and 230 shoppers daily on weekends and public holidays.

Spend min. of S$280

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$280* can redeem a S$10 Mapletree voucher and a set of jolly gift wrappers.

Redemption is limited to the first 160 shoppers daily on weekdays and 240 shoppers daily on weekends and public holidays.

Gift wrapper set redemption ends on Dec. 24, 2022.

Download VivoCity SG App for more vouchers

What’s more, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$180* with DBS PayLah! or their DBS/POSB cards can redeem a bonus S$10 Mapletree voucher.

This is applicable to shoppers who have linked up their VivoRewards+ and DBS PayLah! accounts on the VivoCity SG App.

Afraid of the long queues? Don’t be.

There will be a priority redemption queue at VivoCity’s level 1 Customer Service counter for DBS/POSB customers so that you can redeem your vouchers quickly.

Redemption is limited to the first 70 shoppers daily on weekdays and 130 shoppers daily on weekends and public holidays.

*Max. 2 same-day receipts. Limited to 1 redemption per shopper per day. A valid VivoRewards+ account is required upon redemption. Other conditions apply.

Additional shopping rewards from 8pm

If you would like to save more money, shopping during VivoCity’s LNS event from 8pm will give you the best bang for your buck.

Receipt transactions after 8pm entitles you to up to S$100 worth of additional rewards, stackable with VivoCity’s ongoing Christmas campaign.

If you spend a minimum of S$280 after 8pm, you can get a bonus S$10 Mapletree Voucher on top of a mystery store voucher, S$10 Mapletree Voucher, a set of jolly gift wrappers and a Jumptopia child ticket.

Max. two same-day receipts. Limited to the first 300 shoppers. A valid VivoRewards+ account is required upon redemption. Other conditions apply.

Christmas e-stamp rewards card

Apart from that, there are additional incentives for shoppers who complete a digital stamp card located within the VivoCity SG App.

You can get an e-stamp when you submit your receipt with a minimum spending of S$80 at participating stores via the VivoCity SG App.

Receive up to 2,000 Bonus VRPoints by collecting all five e-Stamps, which you can use to redeem attractive rewards including exclusive store vouchers, parking and Mapletree Vouchers!

Third e-stamp: 500 bonus VRPoints

Fourth e-stamp: 500 bonus VRPoints

Fifth e-stamp: 1,000 bonus VRPoints

The issuance of e-stamps is limited to one stamp per member per day, and is limited to the first 5,000 members per reward tier.

DBS x VivoRewards+ members who spend using DBS PayLah! or DBS/POSB Cards will unlock the e-stamp instantly.

This article is sponsored by VivoCity.

Top images via Mapletree