5 of the best X’mas gifts from Starbucks for people who can’t live a day without coffee

Still figuring out what gifts to buy for a Secret Santa with colleagues or a party at a friend’s home?

Fret not: Starbucks at Home is bringing Limited Edition festive recipes back this Christmas, from the iconic Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte to the well-loved Holiday blend.

Here’s a guide to help you with selecting the ideal gift, depending on who it’s for.

For your close confidant who’s been through ups and downs with you

We all have a good friend who has been there for us through thick and thin.

Chances are, both of you might have had a fair share of cosy conversations over a cup of coffee.

This Christmas, why not give them a NESCAFE Dolce Gusto (NDG) machine (S$188) as a gift, so that they can make cafe-style beverages in the comfort of their own home?

This machine allows your friend to make a variety of quality coffee at home from espressos to cappuccinos with a thick velvety crema, thanks to its high-pressure system (up to 15 bars).

With their own NESCAFE(R) Dolce Gusto Machine, they can also enjoy iconic Starbucks ® recipes such as Toffee Nut Latte and Caramel Macchiato with just the click of a button.

For that colleague who needs coffee to kick-start their day

We all have that one colleague who can’t start the day without a cup of coffee.

If you know someone who requires this morning boost to kick-start their day, consider getting them the Starbucks Holiday Blend Roast & Ground (S$7.30).

These beans can be enjoyed no matter the preparation method (from espresso machines and drip coffee to aeropresses or more), which makes it ideal for that colleague who likes adding a little variety into their morning routine.

This coffee blend combines bright, lively Latin American beans with smooth, earthy Indonesian beans, in which both are roasted to deliver a layered, balanced and sweet flavour with herbal and maple notes – perfect for providing that rush of sweetness and caffeine to jolt someone awake.

For the friend who can’t stay awake in the late afternoon

For many of us, it’s not staying awake in the morning that we struggle with, but the afternoon food coma that seems to hit us right when we need to get work done.

If you know a friend who needs a daily afternoon fix and values functionality as a priority, you can look at getting them the Starbucks Holiday Blend Origami (S$8.55).

The origami format features a filter with ground beans, conveniently packaged in individual sachets.

This guarantees that they can enjoy a cup of fresh brew no matter where they’re working from, be it in the office, at home, or even outdoors.

Just place the filter over a mug and pour hot water over to enjoy a fresh cup of delicious coffee – a quick and easy fix for your buddy who is in no mood to make coffee from scratch after lunch.

For the office BFFs you love hanging out with

If you’re looking for a symbolic and yet convenient gift that will not require much fussing over, the Starbucks Premium Instant Mixes have got you covered.

This product features Starbucks ® recipes that once could only be savoured in the cafe, but now can also be enjoyed in the comfort of your home or in the office.

The wide variety of available Premium Instant Mixes recipes also makes it an ideal present for gifting to multiple people.

If you know of someone who enjoys sweeter tasting notes in their coffee, the Caramel Latte is a great fit.

If you have a friend who loves chocolate, the Mocha is a tasty must-have treat for them.

Limited Edition flavours such as the Toffee Nut Latte are also available, although only till the end of December.

Its blend of 100 per cent Arabica beans with dairy milk and the rich, buttery taste of sweet toffee and toasted nuts, topped with a soft layer of foam is a must-try for all.

For the coffee-guzzling partner who needs coffee to live

Then there are those with partners who require coffee like a car needs petrol.

It doesn’t matter what time of the day it is - without coffee, they just can’t function normally and become complete cranks, testy and constantly on edge.

Chances are, they probably already have a Nespresso machine so that they can whip up a cup of coffee within two minutes.

For a partner like this, what you should get is Starbucks’ Nespresso Holiday Blend (S$7.95) – a unique special blend by Nespresso which is available only until the end of December.

For the friend who just doesn’t like coffee

Of course, we also have friends who simply don’t like coffee and would rather stick to tea, no matter how much we try to convert them.

If you’re worried that they might get annoyed at receiving Starbucks coffee as a present, fret not.

Starbucks has a signature chocolate salted caramel premium instant mixes for non-coffee lovers to enjoy with warm milk.

This hearty, indulgent drink is only available till the end of December and is a great addition for cosy gatherings.

Now, you won’t have to worry too much about showing up without a gift at your next gathering.

Find out more about the products offered by Starbucks at Home for the holiday period here.

This sponsored ad made the writer seriously consider switching from tea to coffee.

Top photo via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook