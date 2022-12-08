Up to 80% off selected skincare, stationeries & kitchenware at SOGO JB till Jan. 2, 2023

If you enjoy going across the crossway to grab good deals and save money, this article is for you.
Here’s how you can shop and be rewarded at SOGO Johor Bahru.
12.12 Deals
SOGO will be having storewide discounts, free coupons, freebies and more from Dec. 9 to 12, where you can:
- Earn 5X points when you spend RM 150 to 299
- Earn 10X points when you spend RM300 to RM 499
- Earn 20X points when you spend RM500 and above
- Redeem a RM30 coupon with every purchase of RM300 from any cosmetic or fragrance brand
Back to school promotions
You’ll also be able to get school supplies like stationeries and accessories at a special price.
For example, the Luminarc Kids Eat & Learn Dinner set will retail at RM99 (S$30.50):
Each set consists of:
- 1 x Plate
- 1 x Bowl
- 1 x Milk cup
- 1 x Water Cup
- 1 x Tupperware
The La Gourmet 2-Tier Lunch Box & Pureglas Bottle will go for just RM69.90 (S$21.50):
Get a Stabilo colour pencil and stationery set at RM25.90 (S$7.99):
Shoppers who spend RM120 (S$37) will also be able to purchase a Kids' Luggage at RM99 (S$30.50) each:
Beauty Brands Deals
Don’t forget to check out these exclusive beauty brands, as SOGO Johor Bahru is the only mall carrying these brands in JB:
- Albion, Japanese luxury healthcare brand
- First 50 visitors will receive a sample set
- First 15 customers will also receive an early bird special gift
- Receive free gift sets when you purchase items from RM450 - RM850
- Decorte, Japanese luxury skincare and cosmetics line
- Purchase a liposome advance serum set at a special price of RM 1,188
- Receive a complimentary eight-piece gift set with a minimum purchase of RM 900
- Gucci Cosmetics
- Limited edition Gucci cushion de beaute and Gucci rouge a levres lunaison available
- Sisley, French skincare brand
- Purchase an Eau Du Soir Coffrets/Izia La Nuit Coffrets Set at RM500
- Purchase a Black Rose Duo at RM1,180 set
- Purchase a Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Aging Duo at RM2,320 per set
Find out more about these exciting deals here.
Activities at SOGO Johor Bahru
Lucky Spin
With a minimum spend of RM100 on a single receipt, participate in a lucky spin and stand to win prizes.
Colouring Contest
You can also participate in a colouring contest and stand to win the following prizes:
- First prize: RM500
- Second prize: RM 300
- 20 sets of Consolation prizes: RM20 and a stationary set
All you need to do is:
- Spend any amount in a single receipt from SOGO’s Back to School promotion
- Collect the entry form at the customer service counter, colour the diagram and email the form to [email protected] to win prizes
Member exclusive perks
To celebrate SOGO members day, here are some exclusive deals that will be available from Dec. 23, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023:
- Redeem a RM30 coupon with every purchase of RM300 from any cosmetic or fragrance brand
- Get 5 X points if you spend RM 150 - RM 499.99 and 10 X points if you spend RM 500 and above
- Double your points with a minimum spending of RM1,500
Tourist Privilege Card & MYSOGO App
You can also apply for SOGO’s tourist privilege card and get five per cent off all storewide purchases.
Receive a SOGO Japanese Doll Key Holder upon application and a SOGO Go-Green bag with purchases above RM500 (S$154.50).
While you’re at it, download the SOGO app to enjoy these exclusive features:
- Mobile Coupons On-The-Go
- Member’s Only Privileges
- Online Redemption
- Friend Get Friend Rewards
- Birthday Treats
- Track Your Purchases
Address:
Sogo Midvalley, Southkey, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Opening Hours:
10am to 10pm, daily
This sponsored article makes the writer want to go to JB… again.
All images via SOGO Malaysia.
