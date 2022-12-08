Up to 80% off selected skincare, stationeries & kitchenware at SOGO JB till Jan. 2, 2023

If you enjoy going across the crossway to grab good deals and save money, this article is for you.

Here’s how you can shop and be rewarded at SOGO Johor Bahru.

12.12 Deals

SOGO will be having storewide discounts, free coupons, freebies and more from Dec. 9 to 12, where you can:

Earn 5X points when you spend RM 150 to 299

Earn 10X points when you spend RM300 to RM 499

Earn 20X points when you spend RM500 and above

Redeem a RM30 coupon with every purchase of RM300 from any cosmetic or fragrance brand

Back to school promotions

You’ll also be able to get school supplies like stationeries and accessories at a special price.

For example, the Luminarc Kids Eat & Learn Dinner set will retail at RM99 (S$30.50):

Each set consists of:

1 x Plate

1 x Bowl

1 x Milk cup

1 x Water Cup

1 x Tupperware

The La Gourmet 2-Tier Lunch Box & Pureglas Bottle will go for just RM69.90 (S$21.50):

Get a Stabilo colour pencil and stationery set at RM25.90 (S$7.99):

Shoppers who spend RM120 (S$37) will also be able to purchase a Kids' Luggage at RM99 (S$30.50) each:

Beauty Brands Deals

Don’t forget to check out these exclusive beauty brands, as SOGO Johor Bahru is the only mall carrying these brands in JB:

Albion, Japanese luxury healthcare brand First 50 visitors will receive a sample set First 15 customers will also receive an early bird special gift Receive free gift sets when you purchase items from RM450 - RM850

Decorte, Japanese luxury skincare and cosmetics line Purchase a liposome advance serum set at a special price of RM 1,188 Receive a complimentary eight-piece gift set with a minimum purchase of RM 900

Gucci Cosmetics Limited edition Gucci cushion de beaute and Gucci rouge a levres lunaison available

Sisley, French skincare brand Purchase an Eau Du Soir Coffrets/Izia La Nuit Coffrets Set at RM500 Purchase a Black Rose Duo at RM1,180 set Purchase a Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Aging Duo at RM2,320 per set



Find out more about these exciting deals here.

Activities at SOGO Johor Bahru

Lucky Spin

With a minimum spend of RM100 on a single receipt, participate in a lucky spin and stand to win prizes.

Colouring Contest

You can also participate in a colouring contest and stand to win the following prizes:

First prize : RM500

Second prize : RM 300

20 sets of Consolation prizes : RM20 and a stationary set

All you need to do is:

Spend any amount in a single receipt from SOGO’s Back to School promotion Collect the entry form at the customer service counter, colour the diagram and email the form to [email protected] to win prizes

Member exclusive perks

To celebrate SOGO members day, here are some exclusive deals that will be available from Dec. 23, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023:

Redeem a RM30 coupon with every purchase of RM300 from any cosmetic or fragrance brand

Get 5 X points if you spend RM 150 - RM 499.99 and 10 X points if you spend RM 500 and above

Double your points with a minimum spending of RM1,500

Tourist Privilege Card & MYSOGO App

You can also apply for SOGO’s tourist privilege card and get five per cent off all storewide purchases.

Receive a SOGO Japanese Doll Key Holder upon application and a SOGO Go-Green bag with purchases above RM500 (S$154.50).

While you’re at it, download the SOGO app to enjoy these exclusive features:

Mobile Coupons On-The-Go

Member’s Only Privileges

Online Redemption

Friend Get Friend Rewards

Birthday Treats

Track Your Purchases

Address:

Sogo Midvalley, Southkey, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening Hours:

10am to 10pm, daily

This sponsored article makes the writer want to go to JB… again.

All images via SOGO Malaysia.