6 must-visit places in Tokyo on your next trip to Japan

Japan has finally lifted its border restrictions and overseas visitors are welcomed back to the land of the rising sun.

Whether you are visiting Japan for the first time or a veteran tourist there, Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is definitely a good place to start for your next Japanese getaway.

When I think of Tokyo, I think of Tokyo Tower, Shibuya Crossing, Harajuku and the super inventive bento boxes that were on offer almost everywhere the last time I was there.

However, there’s so much more to Tokyo than the usual haunts.

For example, did you know that there is a national park filled with luscious greenery and hiking trails that you can visit while in Tokyo?

If you are looking for something more off-the-beaten-path, I found some places you should definitely add to your Tokyo itinerary to get the full experience of Tokyo.

Thrift shopping in Shimokitazawa

The price on the environment for looking dapper is high.

Bloomberg recently reported that the fashion industry uses one-fifth of the 300 million tonnes of plastics produced, and 87 per cent of materials used to produce clothing ends up being incinerated.

With a spotlight on the environmental impact of fashion, the trend of thrifting has become popular.

If you see one man’s trash as treasure and like to reduce your carbon footprint in style, Shimokitazawa will pique your interest.

The vintage shopping district is located around 20 minutes away from Shibuya.

To get there, hop on the Inokashira line from Shibuya station and alight at ‘Shimo-kitazawa’ station.

From there, you can start your explorations of Shimokitazawa on foot.

For starters, you can check out New York Joe Exchange.

Not only can you buy second-hand clothes there, you can also trade-in your unwanted clothes for credits to offset your bill.

Vinyl collectors can also head over to Flash Disc Ranch.

Its store entrance is marked by hard-to-miss cartoon characters.

After going up a flight of stairs, visitors are then welcomed by a wide collection of vinyls.

With genres spanning the ‘50s to the ‘00s, collectors definitely have a chance to pick up a unique souvenir.

At Shimokitazawa, Studio Ghibli fans can find a satisfying Totoro-shaped cream puff at Shiro-Hige’s Cream Puff Factory.

The unique pastry shop features not just ordinary cream puffs, but Totoro-shaped ones that are almost too cute to eat.

Refuel with caffeine at Lattest Omotesando Espresso Bar

If you find yourself needing a spot to rest your feet after exploring the beautiful tree-lined streets of Omotesando, duck into the Lattest Omotesando Espresso Bar.

The espresso bar serves up its cup of joe with a cause.

Beyond just striving for the perfect roast, Lattest was founded with the goal of training and empowering female baristas.

Their signature drink is a variant of the usual latte – a 100ml of milk topped with a warm shot of espresso, served stylishly in a shot glass.

Connoisseurs can choose from a variety of blends hailing from the world around, such as blends from Ethiopia to Columbia.

For the average joe, you can go with the Lattest house blend.

Besides coffee, Lattest also serves up a variety of snacks for when you feel peckish.

Panini-style sandwiches cost about S$6.40 (¥650) each, and you can choose between egg and ham, curry and cheese, and pizza fillings.

For those who prefer something sweet to go with their coffee, the Brulee Cheese Cake (also about S$6.40 or ¥650) will be a good choice.

Beyond the food and beverages, the interior of Lattest is imbued with a sense of minimalism, helping patrons to slow down and unwind away from the hustle and bustle of the city outside its doors.

The café also doubles as an events space, so keep a look out for any special events that might be taking place when you visit.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10:00am - 7:00pm

Address: 3 Chome-5-2 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

Taste culture at Daisan Mannendo Hanare

As travel slowly resumes, there is an opportunity for stakeholders of the tourism industry to adopt better tourism practices.

One way is to think about the cultural sustainability of tourism.

Tourists can pay particular attention to businesses that support the growth of local communities and preserve their traditions.

An example that comes to mind from Japan is wagashi – traditional Japanese confectionery that dates back almost two thousand years.

While olden wagashi was made with ground nuts, the increasing availability of ingredients through the passage of history allowed space for innovation.

Wagashi is not a single type of confectionery, but a traditional Japanese food type that has taken on many forms as locals innovated with their recipes.

The much-loved mochi is said to be Japan’s oldest processed food, and was created as part of its wagashi culture.

Daisan Mannendo Hanare is the continuation of this evolving tradition of wagashi-making.

The wagashi shop is run by Reika Yasuhara, daughter of the owner who opened the original Daisan Mannendo three centuries ago.

At Daisan Mannendo Hanare, traditional wagashi is approached with a modern twist.

For example, you can find dora pan in classic red bean filling (~S$5, or ¥500), or the more refreshing strawberry pistachio flavour (~S$5.50, or ¥550).

You can also find Japan’s oldest processed food, mochi, in three different flavours at the store.

You can find the full menu of wagashi available here.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday: 11:00am to 7:30pm

Address: 7F Shibuya Hikarie, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Get fresh at Toyosu Fish Market

If you are wondering where all the fresh sashimi you will eat while in Tokyo comes from, head down to Toyosu Fish Market to get a glimpse of how the seafood gets from the sea to your plate.

Toyosu Fish Market, opened in 2018, and is actually the successor to the older Tsukiji Fish Market.

Part of the market, its wholesale floor, has moved to Toyosu, which resides on the man-made island from which the market got its name.

To get there by metro, visitors should get themselves to Tosoyu station along the Yurakucho line, depending on where they begin their journey.

From Tosoyu station, visitors can take the Yurikamome to Shijo-mae station.

The fish market is separated into three buildings – one market for seafood, one for fruits and another for vegetables – and they are connected via sheltered walkways.

One of the must-see activities at the wholesale market is the iconic tuna auction.

The auction takes place every day from 5:30am to 6:30am.

To see it up-close, you will have to submit an application, which you can do so here (you will need to use a translator for this as the website is in Japanese).

The corridor above the wholesale floor is free for all, however.

If you are planning to watch from above, be sure to get there early to secure a spot.

There are also restaurants at the fish market for the freshest delicacies if an appetite stirs up when you are at Toyosu.

Address: 6 Chome-6-2 Toyosu, Koto City, Tokyo 135-0061, Japan

Watch art come to life at teamLab Planets Tokyo

Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art?

At teamLab Planets Tokyo, art comes to life through a series of experiential art exhibits.

teamLab Planets Tokyo is created and curated by a collective of scientists and artists, founded by Toshiyuki Inoko, an engineer by training, in 2001.

teamLab Planets Tokyo has a total of nine exhibition spaces, with a thematic focus on nature.

teamLab invites guests to enter barefoot, which allows them to immerse their body fully into the experience.

The most remarkable of the exhibits is a garden of live orchids.

The orchids are live and growing, hanging mid-air and nourished by natural light, Inoko shared in an interview.

Surrounded by mirrors, the exhibit creates the illusion of an infinite field of flora that guests can walk through.

The goal of teamLab, Inoko revealed, is to change your perception of the world “through the physical experience of artwork”.

teamLab Planets Tokyo is located on Tosoyu island, just 1 km away from Tosoyu Fish Market.

After the hustle and bustle of the fish market, head over to TeamLab Planets Tokyo for a calming art experience and a different way to see the world.

Tickets can be purchased from the teamLab website.

If you are visiting in December, consider buying tickets early, as they may sell out.

Tickets cost around S$31.55 for adults 18 years old and above, S$9.90 for children between four and 12 years old, and S$19.70 for students between 13 and 17 years old.

Admission is free for children under three years old.

Opening hours:

Weekdays - 10:00am to 8:00pm

Holidays - 9:00am to 9:00pm

Opening hours may vary, so remember to check the official website before heading down!

Address: 6 Chome-1-16 Toyosu, Koto City, Tokyo 135-0061, Japan

Reconnect with nature at Okutama

Spending a day outdoors is a good way to rediscover the wonders of nature, reminding us just why it is that the environment is worth conserving.

As the capital city of Japan, it is easy to forget that Tokyo is surrounded by an expanse of nature.

Just a train ride away from the high-rises of Tokyo are the rolling hills of Okutama.

It is a vastly different landscape from Tokyo.

Instead of busy streets, Okutama offers winding trails and rivers surrounded by luscious greenery.

For a day outside, you can go on a trek up Mount Mitake and Hinode located in the Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park of Okutama.

To get there, take the train from Shinjuku station to Ome station.

From there, you can hop on the Ome line and take another train to Mitake station.

Train tickets are around S$9.20 ( ¥935) for the entire trip.

The trek starts right at the train station. Follow the paved path that takes you up the steep slopes to the top of Mount Mitake.

Historically, religious followers have made pilgrimages to the summit of Mount Mitake, which locals worship as a god of bountiful harvests and protector from disasters.

At the top, you will find yourself at the Mitake Shrine, located about 900 metres above sea level.

This will be your pit-stop, with inns and souvenir shops to catch a breather and refresh yourself.

After this, continue your journey by following the trail markers which will take you to the summit of Mount Hinode.

Once you have had your fill, follow the signs and head back to the Futamatao train station.

If you just cannot get enough of the park’s offerings, you can also choose the path that takes you to Ikusabata station, which is the more scenic route.

If trekking is not your thing, you can dive deep into geological history at Nippara limestone caves.

Inside, an awe-inspiring spectacle of lights dancing off columns of stalactites, formed over hundreds of years, awaits.

An 800-metre long trail within the cave will take you through the wonders of natural history.

Whether above or under the ground, Okutama offers a nice escape from the concrete jungle.

How long the treks will take depends on how fast you are, so pack enough food and water for a full day out and dress comfortably for your adventures at Okutama.

Something for everyone

There are lots of gems to discover (or re-discover) in Tokyo.

From coffee aficionados to nature lovers, there is a lot more to the city than the usual spots, waiting to be experienced.

For more tips, tricks and recommendations, head over to the Tokyo Convention and Visitor Bureau’s website or check out Go Tokyo before you hop on your flight to the city.

Top image via Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau, Zhangxin Zheng

This sponsored article made the writer reminisce about his last trip to Tokyo.