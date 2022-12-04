Don’t know what Christmas gift to get? We asked S’poreans what they want from 12.12 sales.

‘Tis the festive season.

Which means that some serious holiday shopping and gift-giving is in order, especially as we countdown to Christmas.

If you’re an unrepentant, last-minute shopper like me, you might be scrambling to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Thankfully, Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale is here, where you can make major purchases from the comfort of your home (yay to not needing to squeeze with others) and find wallet-friendly shopping options (yay to free shipping).

If you’re looking for some gift-giving inspiration, we’ve got you covered.

We asked our Instagram followers what they’d like to receive for the “most wonderful time of the year” and here’s what they shared.

Trendy tech gadgets

New phone or wireless noise cancelling headphones

For the first few items on the wish list, several readers shared their hopes for a new phone, while another expressed a wish for wireless earbuds.

If you have a giftee who is an Android fan, don’t miss the chance to snap up the Poco F4 GT for almost 50 per cent off at S$499 (U.P. S$899).

The brand new flagship device was only launched earlier this year, and serves as a nice treat for someone looking to upgrade their phone.

Alternatively, you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which is compatible with any device.

With massive headphones making a comeback, the Sony headphones are a steal for S$499 (U.P. S$569), and your giftee will surely appreciate either colour you choose.

Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Several readers also mentioned that they would like to receive the Nintendo Switch and with it, the newest Pokémon video game – Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you have a gamer on your list, you can surprise them with the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) x Pokémon Scarlet or Violet Brand Box that’s going for S$499 (U.P. S$628.90).

With Nintendo’s latest release on Nov. 18, your giftee can even embark on a new Pokémon adventure in the Paldea region and explore the game’s wide-open world.

Robot vacuum cleaner

A few readers requested smart household gadgets, including a vacuum cleaner.

If you know someone who hates the hassle of cleaning up after parties, consider getting them the Dreame L10S Ultra Robot Vacuum, which comes with self-cleaning, wash, and dry functions, for about S$1,369 (U.P. S$2,999).

The device is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa so you can command it to start cleaning without even lifting a finger. Nifty.

To achieve flawless skin

Next up, we had a few readers who wished for “clear skin” as well as a “makeover”.

For the first step towards clear skin, prep and polish with the popular SK-II Pitera Essentials Facial Treatment Essence at S$168 for a 230ml bottle (U.P. S$268) or S$285 for a 330ml bottle (U.P. S$387).

One of the key steps for a glowing complexion is to moisturise, so you can also consider getting LANEIGE’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Set, that is perfect for dry/normal skin and normal/combination skin.

Each set comes complete with toner, moisturiser and eye cream, and will be going for just S$54 (U.P. S$78).

Alternatively, you can get the SOMEBYMI 2022 Holiday Edition Set, which comes in three different versions – Miracle, Yuja, and Retinol.

Each version comes with three different facial products catered to your skin needs, at 40 per cent off for S$40 to S$50 (U.P. S$67.20 to S$83.40).

Not to forget the holy grail skincare item, LANEIGE’s Water Sleeping Mask, an award-winning skincare mask that has been advertised as helping others achieve “glass skin”.

This 12.12, you can seize your chance and grab it at S$47 (U.P. S$94).

Nourishment with Bird’s Nest and Chicken Essence

Lastly, some of our readers also shared that all they wanted for Christmas was “good grades”.

That’s hard to gift, but during Shopee’s 12.12 sale, you can buy ever popular “brain supplements” believed to boost one’s cognitive functions, such as Kinohimitsu’s Chicken Essence and Bird’s Nest.

Help your loved ones improve their focus with the Chicken Essence gift set at S$30 (U.P. S$60), or, if they prefer a wider assortment of flavours, surprise them with the Bird’s Nest gift set for S$43 (U.P. S$100). Plus, you can even score an extra set for free.

Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale

In honour of its seventh birthday, Shopee will be hosting a variety of exciting giveaways as well as the annual 12.12 sale for the holidays.

This means that for the festive season, all holiday shoppers will be able to splurge on a wide selection of gifts during Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale, from now to Dec. 15.

If you want to enjoy greater savings, take note that Shopee will also be offering S$55 upsized cashback and S$6 off $50 brand vouchers during this period.

Of course, there’ll be free shipping (with no minimum spend required) too.

Daily Giveaways and #ShopeeGivesBack

This 12.12 also marks Shopee’s seventh birthday and to celebrate, Shopee will be surprising everyone with “Spend & Win Christmas Giveaways”, where you can stand to win prizes such as:

All you have to do is simply place an order of any amount, collect letter(s) to form the word “HAPPY”, and you can walk away with these prizes.

#ShopeeGivesBack campaign

In addition, take the opportunity to spread festive cheer with Shopee’s #ShopeeGivesBack campaign.

This year, Shopee encourages you to donate your Shopee Coins to local beneficiaries, such as TOUCH Community Services, The Food Bank Singapore, and Community Chest during the festive period.

Simply log in to the Coins Rewards Page and click on the “Charity Donation” tab to redeem either 200 or 500 Shopee Coins which will be fully donated to charity.

Users can also tune in to Shopee’s charity livestream on Dec. 22, from 7:30pm to 10pm to show their support too.

All proceeds from products purchased during the livestream will be donated to the beneficiaries listed above.

Click here to join Shopee this 12.12, for the biggest gifting season of the year.

