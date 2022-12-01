SGX Cares makes ‘Better Happen Together’, raising close to S$3 million to help the underprivileged in Singapore

It’s easy for some people to assume that those who dabble in investing and hold finance-related jobs only care about achieving FIRE, growing their money and huat-ing 24/7.

So when I was tasked to write about SGX Cares, I was surprised — I never knew that Singapore Exchange, or SGX Group, had charity initiatives.

SGX Cares — a charity initiative by SGX Group

SGX Cares is the collective name of SGX Group’s three CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) pillars of Bull Charge, Outreach and Financial Literacy.

Bull Charge, the flagship fundraising initiative, is the only corporate charity initiative that brings together the financial community and SGX-listed companies to support the needs of the underprivileged in Singapore.

As a firm believer in collaboration and partnerships, not just in business but also in charity efforts, SGX Cares rallies its corporate partners and colleagues around the world with a shared purpose of ‘Better Happens Together’.

Through flagship events that anchor their fundraising efforts such as Charity Futsal and Charity Run, SGX Cares has raised S$48 million for over 50 charities since 2004.

​Throughout this year, SGX Group employees also organised fundraisers including the Charity Racing League – a series of Reinforced Learning robotic car workshops – and the Ultimate Quiz Challenge.

The commitment of SGX Cares alongside its corporate sponsors, business partners, participants, and volunteers is essential.

This is to ensure that their fundraising and outreach programmes not only meet the immediate needs of its beneficiaries, but also to support them for the long run.

First in-person charity run in two years

The 19th annual edition of the SGX Cares Bull Charge Charity Run was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11, 2022.

Though the run was held virtually the past two years due to COVID-19, it transitioned into a hybrid event this year.

This included two weeks of virtual running, which concluded with a physical event on Nov. 11 around Marina Bay.

This year’s edition saw close to 4,000 participants in Singapore and across major cities worldwide.

The physical run brought the vision of ‘Better Happens Together’ to life, with around 2,500 participants of all ages, including the children of SGX Group employees.

Supporters included heads of iFAST and IHH

Mr. Lim Chung Chun, the Chairman and CEO of iFAST Corp., was among corporate chiefs who participated in the 3.5km Chief Challenge.

This is the third consecutive year that iFAST Corp. has participated in SGX Cares Bull Charge.

“‘Charity Through Sports’ has been one of iFAST’s CSR pillars, and together with our employees who are also dedicated to this cause, we have been able to emerge as the top corporate contributor by distance in the last two years.”

This year, iFAST Corp. employees have managed to surpass the total distance clocked in 2021.

“We look forward to supporting such initiatives going forward, as we strongly believe in the importance of both financial health and physical health, be it for our employees or for the community,” Lim said.

IHH Healthcare is another corporate sponsor of SGX Cares, and their aspiration is not just to ‘do no harm’ but to actively provide ‘Care. For Good.’.

Dr. Kelvin Loh, its Managing Director and CEO explains:

“It was an easy and natural decision to be part of the SGX Cares community and give back to our community. Together with the SGX Cares community and our stakeholders, we aim to find more ways to amplify support for the underserved as well as to touch lives and transform care.”

Besides that, there was also a 5km Mass Run, where members of the public and employees took part in.

Close to S$3 million raised, all funds to be donated

The Bull Charge Charity Run brought this year’s SGX Cares fundraising to close to S$3 million.

All proceeds will be channelled through Community Chest to its adopted beneficiaries, which includes AWWA Ltd., Autism Association (Singapore), Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities.

Not the only community initiative by SGX Group

Besides fundraising activities, the other SGX Cares pillars aim to uplift and empower communities via outreach programmes and financial literacy classes.

SGX Cares Outreach

From packing and delivering care packages to sprucing up transitional shelter homes of the underprivileged and low-income families, the staff at SGX has done them all.

Other outreach activities they’ve organised and taken part in include sports workshops for special needs kids, cooking meals for the elderly and bringing them out on excursions.

SGX Cares Financial Literacy

Whether you are a seasoned investor or a beginner, anyone can equip themselves with financial knowledge with SGX’s range of programmes.

Financial Literacy includes SGX Academy where classes are held for retail investors.

This year, they have also specially tailored a workshop to support Lion City Sailors Football Club and its professional footballers.

“The SGX Cares team deeply appreciates the unwavering support from our corporate sponsors in driving our fundraising efforts year after year,” says Lee Beng Hong, SGX Cares Organising Chairman and Head of Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities of SGX Group.

“Their commitment goes a long way to uplift and empower SGX Cares beneficiaries, exemplifying the spirit of ‘Better Happens Together’. As we round off our fundraising efforts for the year, we extend an invitation to all who would like to join us in 2023 to create positive change in our communities.”

