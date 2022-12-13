6 scented candles I’m giving to my friends this Christmas to light up their lives

When I invited my friends over to my new home, my first missive was this: please, please don’t bring any gifts.

It’s a small flat, and I already have more than a few well-intentioned wedding gifts taking up space in gracing my bomb shelter.

As a result, space was a major factor when I was thinking of what to give my friends this Christmas.

After all, there’s only so much hastily-bought NTUC chocolate one person can consume.

So when I was assigned this article, it was like a light bulb went off in my head.

Candles are simple, somewhat gender-neutral gifts that can instantly elevate any room.

Plus, they don’t take up space — for long, anyway.

Being an incorrigibly lazy person, I immediately decided they’d be my go-to gift this season.

If you’re anything like me, here’s a helpful list of the six candle scents from Yankee Candle’s Well Living Collection that I’m getting for the different people in my life.

1. The insomniac

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a working adult in possession of a job must be in want of sleep.

Such is the case for my sleep-deprived colleagues, who, like me, spend many a night furiously churning out quality writing.

With this in mind, I decided that the Peaceful Lavender & Sea Salt Candle would be perfect for our office gift exchange.

Not only do they look and smell wonderful, they’re also a popular aromatherapy choice for stress reduction and relaxation.

Studies have also shown that lavender aroma can help to improve sleep quality and insomnia.

All the better for the office’s endlessly beleaguered coffee supply.

2. The Japanophile

My siblings are the kind of people whom you’d describe as Japanophiles if you were feeling nice, and flat-out nerds if you weren’t.

Not that I can blame them.

It’s been a while since I’ve been to Japan, but my memories of woody onsen baths, beautifully serene temples, and abundant, sweet-smelling vegetation never fail to invoke in me a strong desire to book a one-way ticket and never come back.

Given that my family isn’t planning a trip to Japan anytime soon, I decided to help them ease their wanderlust with the Restorative Hinoki & Juniper Candle.

With a crisp, fresh aroma topped with notes of basil, lemon, and eucalyptus, the candle is sure to transport them to the middle of a serene Japanese forest — figuratively, anyway.

3 & 4. The (Christmas) enthusiast

We all have that friend who goes all out for Christmas.

They’ve got their Christmas decorations up in October.

And while you’re still wondering what to do with your Halloween costume, they’re feverishly shopping for gifts and playing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” on repeat.

So, what could be a better Christmas gift than shamelessly enabling their festive addiction?

Enter the Christmas collection from Yankee Candle, featuring two holiday scents: Nostalgic Cinnamon & White Pepper, and Cozy Cashmere & Pine.

With notes of pine and sandalwood, the Cozy Cashmere & Pine is a sweet-smelling concoction that brings to mind lazy, relaxed Christmasses — perhaps spent on the beach, if not by a fireplace.

Meanwhile, the Nostalgic Cinnamon & White Pepper candle is infused with warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and white pepper: less sugar than spice.

In addition to being the best-smelling Christmas decoration your friend will ever have, it’s also good on your conscience.

Like the other candles from the Well Living collection — Yankee Candle’s first series made from 100 per cent renewable resources — it uses renewable coconut and soy wax instead of the traditional paraffin blend.

This means it both promises a slower burn and is environmentally-friendly.

The gift that keeps on giving, indeed.

5. The permanently congested

Okay, fine. This is actually me.

Thanks to my overenthusiastic immune system, I have a slew of allergies and sinus issues that, while not fatal, do quite a good job at being extremely irritating.

As such, the Refreshing Eucalyptus & Mint Candle seemed right up my alley.

The frosty peppermint is softened by undertones of rosemary and lavender which lend a touch of sweetness and warmth.

While certainly not a cure, studies do suggest that eucalyptus oils can help to relieve symptoms of sinus congestion.

And if not, well, it still smells pretty darn good.

6. The couple

Candles or rose petals — why not both?

Give the gift of romance to your lovestruck friends with the Tranquil Rose & Hibiscus Candle.

Its strong, sweet floral scent, with base notes of orris and a hint of pink grapefruit, creates an impression of effortless luxury.

In my case, it seemed like a perfect choice for two of my friends who are getting married early next year.

Not only will it keep their new home sweet-smelling (as opposed to the resolutely lingering aroma of Nippon Paint), it’ll also be helpful in — y’know — setting the mood… for romance.

Maybe they’ll like it so much they’ll get another one for Valentine’s Day, too.

Lit Christmas gifts for everyone

Need more gift options? We got you.

Here are some alternative, but nevertheless appropriately Christmassy gift options from Yankee Candle, complete with a three-sentence review each by our resident candle connoisseur, Michelle:

Snow Globe Wonderland Signature 2-Wick Large Jar Candle

Michelle: “Looks real clean and cute. Sweet, calm, definitely something I’d put in my room. Maybe a hint of vanilla?”

(Writer’s note: A quick Google search revealed that there is no vanilla. There are, however, notes of mint, eucalyptus, and cedarwood.)

Spun Sugar Flurries Signature Small Tumbler Candle

Michelle: “Reminds me of my childhood. Cotton candy vibes with a hint of clean laundry. Something kids will like.”

Balsam & Cedar Studio Collection Candle

Michelle: “Earthy and herby, smells boujee too. Has got resort/spa vibes. Makes me think of a fireplace.”

Christmas Classic Minis Gift Set

Michelle: “It feels very Christmassy, even the colours of the candles. You light them and immediately you transcend to a cozy Christmas cabin, surrounded by family. The packaging is nice too.”

This sponsored article made the writer accidentally burn her hand while (clumsily) trying to light one of the candles. But it was worth it.