5 recommended gifts to give your fitspo S’porean friends this Christmas, from massages to earbuds

It’s the season of giving and time for everyone’s favourite festive activity - Secret Santa.

This year, I am finally getting together with some friends for our first physical Christmas party in two years, where we will exchange Secret Santa gifts.

As my Santee is a fitness enthusiast who works out every other day, I will be getting her something that she can use for her workouts.

It will have to be practical, hardy, and able to keep up with her high levels of activity.

If you, like me, have fitspo friends to shop for, here are five items I’ve shortlisted so that you can be the best Santa ever.

1) A gym bag that holds everything

A large gym bag like this duffel bag from Under Armour would make a great gift for office workers who usually head to the gym before or after work.

With enough room to hold a towel, bottle, a change of clothes and extra shoes, this is a practical gift that will take them from the office to the gym (or vice versa) easily.

2) Resistance bands to work out from anywhere

During the circuit breaker period, I invested in a set of resistance bands so that I could do home workouts.

Even though gyms have now reopened and life has more or less gone back to normal, I still appreciate the convenience and versatility of these bands.

Your friend can use these resistance bands to work out from home or a fitness corner if they don’t feel like hitting the gym, or use them to make their workouts more challenging.

Great for those who are on a budget, but still want to buy a thoughtful present.

3) Activewear to look and feel good

There’s nothing like a new set of activewear to motivate you to work out.

Consider supporting a sustainable local brand like Outfyt, which makes its designs from recycled nylon.

I especially like that their designs are in solid colours, which make them easy to mix and match.

They also donate one per cent of their proceeds to Healthy Seas, an initiative to clean up the seas and save marine wildlife.

With an outfyt like this, your friend can look good while killin’ it at the gym, while you get to do some good for the planet.

4) A massage to reward your friend for their hard work

If you really want to spoil your friend, a massage would be perfect for unwinding and soothing those sore muscles.

Many spas now offer sports massages, and you can even spend some extra quality time together by turning it into a day out at the spa.

Great for the friend who believes in going hard or going home.

5) Earbuds to get in the zone

Studios and gyms are shared spaces, and any considerate user will tell you that investing in a pair of good earphones is a must.

After all, there is nothing worse than an oblivious person blasting their tunes out loud and messing with your vibe.

But finding the right pair can be tricky.

My sport (pole fitness) requires me to be upside down half the time, and I have yet to find a reliable pair of earbuds that don’t dislodge easily.

So, when I was first given this pair of LG TONE Free fit TF8, I was sceptical as to how they would hold up while I was on the pole.

To my surprise, the earbuds stayed comfortably lodged in my ears even as I went upside down.

This is because of its unique SwivelGrip technology, which enables them to stay hooked into my outer ear for a secure fit.

Besides the fit, I was also impressed that the charging cradle comes equipped with a UV light to reduce bacteria while charging.

The earbuds are also IP67 waterproof and washable, making them easy to clean after a workout.

This is particularly useful for users like myself, who tend to perspire a lot when exercising.

But these earphones aren’t just good for working out.

As someone who often forgets to charge my earphones between uses, the long battery life is also extremely helpful.

With a single charge, the LG TONE Free Fit TF8 provides 10 hours of power, with another 20 hours in the cradle when the Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

I also appreciated the various listening modes available, depending on my needs.

For example, the 3D sound stage mode provides immersive and surrounding sound — great for bingeing my favourite Netflix series while commuting.

If your recipient enjoys sports, this functional gift is bound to put a smile on their face, just as it did for me.

You can purchase the LG TONE Free Fit TF8 for S$299 at official LG stores on KrisShop, Lazada, Shopee as well as authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, Challenger, ConnectIT, COURTS, Gain City, Goh Joo Hin, Harvey Norman, iStudio, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk, Stereo Electronics, Sprint-Cass and X Gear.

This sponsored article by LG made the author want to hit the gym.

Top images courtesy of LG and Unsplash