Free art installations, mini musical, local films & more at the Project Lionheart exhibition from Dec. 20, 2022

Project Lionheart is a roving exhibition that aims to celebrate individuals who have embodied the Singapore Spirit during the pandemic.

The exhibition will make its way to Suntec City West Atrium from Dec. 20 - 25 and will move over to Changi Airport T1, T3 and T4 from Dec. 29 - Jan. 11, 2023.

True stories from the community are expressed through art installations, music and theatre performances, as well as short films by more than 30 local artists, muralists, filmmakers and musicians.

Five local films to be showcased

Five short films premiered on the big screen at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 10:

One Teen at a Time by Regent Neo

Eat Up by Jeremy Oh

Dark Chocolates by Yahssir M

This Too Shall Pass by Gabriel Victor Lin

Sudden Wave by Muhammad Ghazalie Md Yaakop

Each film tells the stories of individuals who have stood strong in the face of adversity and encapsulates the five core qualities of this ground-up initiative - Hope, Duty, Compassion, Invention and Strength.

The short films are also available for viewing on Project Lionheart's website.

Five art installations

Project Lionheart has also worked with Singaporean artist Lee Wei Lieh to create five key art installations:

Beacon of Hope

Mirrors of Invention

Canopy of Compassion

Tower of Strength

Lantern of Duty

Beacon of Hope

Originally known as the famous LOVE installation that travelled across the island, this new exhibition transformed the installation into a HOPE sculpture that lights up in rainbow colors.

Mirrors of Invention

The set up made up of recycled materials is reminiscent of a “sandbox” environment where creativity and innovation has no limits.

Canopy of Compassion

Healthcare workers are likened to umbrellas as their compassion and aid allow those in their care to recover and flourish.

Lantern of Duty

A bundle of face masks with lights shining from above is crafted to honor our frontline workers.

Tower of strength

The pyramid represents the strength of many individuals who persevered through the pandemic.





Musical performance

Audiences will also be treated to a mini-musical, “Unmute”, written by performer and one-third of the Dim Sum Dollies, Jo Tan.

The mini-musical depicts the different struggles that the cast experienced during the pandemic.

Featuring a celebrated team of Mina Kaye, Shafiqhah Efandi, Alecia Kim and Tan, choreographer Gino Babagay and director Chong Tze Chien, this parody-song revue remixes the pop and rock classics they grew up with, with new lyrics and choreography for 2020s Singapore.

“Unmute” is a celebration of how the people on this plucky island made it this far through tricky times and is dedicated to Singaporeans who braced through the pandemic, with the hopes of welcoming a better future.

Jo and her team will continue to bring audiences six more performances at Suntec City and Changi Airport:

First location: Suntec City West Atrium

Date: Dec. 20, 2022 - Dec. 25, 2022

Time: 10am - 10pm

Second Location: Changi Airport T1, T3 and T4

Date: Dec. 29, 2022 - Jan. 11, 2023

Time: 10am-10pm

Stage Performance by local artists

In order to honour the sacrifices made by our healthcare heroes, local artistes also produced new songs dedicated to Project Lionheart to bring across the message of hope.

Catch performances by them at these timings on Dec. 22 & 23 at Suntec City:

4:35pm - Jo & Friends

5:05pm - Wheel Smith

5:35pm - Nyali

6:05pm - Weish

6:35pm - Dru Chen

Refer to Project Lionheart's website for more information on the performances for each day.

All images by Project Lionheart.