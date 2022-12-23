No matter the time of day, S’poreans order burgers, prata, & fried chicken: 2022 Grab Data

As the year draws to a close and the festive season begins, it is a good time to reflect on ourselves and our habits.

Wrapping up the year with Grab

Throughout the day, Singaporeans’ have their favourite food orders.

For breakfast, the top food and beverage order on Grab were Toast & Sandwich and Kopi O. At dinner, the top food order was garlic naan, while the top beverage order was coconut shake.

However, no matter the time, Singaporeans’ have their go-to food orders: burgers, fried chicken and prata.

2022 was the year many countries, including Singapore, lifted most of their Covid-19 restrictions. But even with the return of in-person dining, food deliveries continued to grow in 2022.

According to Grab's survey of active Grab users in the region, seven out of 10 food delivery users said that deliveries have become a permanent part of their lives today.

The Grab Food & Grocery Trends Report 2022 shed light on on-demand delivery trends in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Grab conducted surveys in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to gain insight into Grab delivery trends.

The data was collected from January to September 2022, with 33,840 people surveyed for online food delivery and 27,900 people surveyed for online grocery delivery.

Top orders for Singaporeans

We all have favourite foods we will always order. Do you know what the top foods are ordered for 2022?

Move aside bubble tea, there is a new number one beverage on GrabFood: coconut shakes.

It rose through the ranks and is second in Singapore’s top orders on GrabFood for 2022. Milk tea remains firmly in sixth place.

Burgers, the top food order for Singaporeans in 2021 with an average of 14 burgers ordered every minute remained at the top of the 2022 list, while the most-searched cuisine for 2022 is vegetarian.

Easing restrictions but still ordering in

Even with restrictions easing, people still opt to entertain at home rather than to dine out.

2 in 5 consumers surveyed in Singapore said that they prefer ordering in for social gatherings instead of eating out, says Grab.

That would explain why the largest single GrabFood order in 2022 was S$992.48.

GrabFood saw large-sized weekend orders to residential areas double between 2020 and 2022.

Preparing for the holidays with Grab

If you do not feel like cooking that night or forgot to buy a present for a loved one this festive season, Grab will have you covered.

Hosting a large party? Pizza is always a crowd favourite during the year-end season.

Top flavours? Hawaiian, Margherita and Pepperoni pizza.

For desserts, head to GrabMart to choose from a wide array of sweet treats, with ice cream, cakes and macarons being popular choices.

You can also get drinks for guests via Grab.

Beer alone contributes almost 20 per cent of Christmas Eve and Christmas orders on GrabMart.

Sake, champagne, whisky, and cognac are especially popular on GrabMart during this time.

Pro tip: If you plan to order in, keep an eye out for bundled meals and sharing platter options on Grab so all your courses are covered in just one order.

If all your guests have varying tastes, use Grab’s Group Order feature to collate orders with just one click. You can share a group order link with your guests so they can add their orders to your basket.

No more manually collating everyone’s order, minimising the risk of mistakes in your order.

For last-minute gifters, never fear! You can order gifts without setting foot outside and battling with the Christmas crowd.

There are so many gift options on GrabMart, from chocolates to beauty products, flowers, electronics and more – there is something for everyone, including the lucky recipient of the most expensive order made on GrabMart on Christmas Eve — a 7-inch OLED Nintendo Switch.

So, do not need to panic even if you’ve yet to find a gift by Christmas Eve.

If you do not know what to get, you can gift someone a handy and personalised GrabGifts card.

The recipient can even choose a Transport, Food, Mart or Express voucher on Grab.

Head over to your Grab Mobile App for all your festive needs.

This sponsored article by Grab allowed the writer to continue ordering food in.

Top photos from Grab and Canva.