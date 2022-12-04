An SUV & coupé in one? Here's a list of different things that go unexpectedly well together.

Ever heard of the phrase “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts?”

Some things are good on their own, but they are elevated when you add in an extra element. Sometimes it’s an element that no one expects. But when it does come together to create something fresh, new and exciting, you might even surprise yourself.

Here are some of my favourite unexpected surprises.

Food

I happen to like weird food combinations. Life is too short to order off the menu as it is. Go wild and mix-and-match. Have you ever gone to McDonald’s and idly dipped your french fries into your hot fudge sundae? That combination of sweet and savoury, hot and cold, is an amazing experience.

As someone of a food prepper, it can get kind of dull and boring to continually come up with something interesting to eat for lunch. An underrated, tasty starter is honey drizzled on brie cheese. You wouldn’t think this combination works, but it really does. And it’s perfect in a salad. For the main course, peanut butter on a beef burger goes surprisingly well together. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.

Football

I’m a huge football fan and if there’s one thing I’ve found to be true over the years, it’s that the best teams are made up of a variety of talents. You can’t just have eleven players in the team who are all skilled at one thing, whether it’s defence, attack or chance creation. You need a mix of all kinds.

As a lifelong Liverpool fan, I’ve seen my fair share of awesome partnerships over the years. Michael Owen and Emile Heskey demonstrated the perfect combination of strength and speed.

Or the silk-and-steel combo of Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso. The best partnerships are those where the two players complement each other, making up for each other’s weaknesses and boosting each other’s strengths.

Awesome new car

Now when you’re in the market for a new car, consider the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that offers a unique combination of an SUV and a coupé. It has both the utility and function of an SUV, with the option to choose an even “sportier” look with an exterior Dynamic Bodykit.

Light up your life

The lighting design has thin, high-mounted LED daytime running lights at the leading edge of the hood, with integrated turn signal lamps just below it.

It also boasts a four-cylinder, 16-valve petrol all-aluminium engine with an intercooler and a literal turbocharger. It is lightweight and strikes a balance between power and efficiency. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) also helps fuel efficiency, significant in times of high petrol prices.

This results in a maximum torque of 250Nm/2,400 to 4,500PM, and it can go from zero to 100km in just 9.7 seconds.

Safety features

Of course, safety is a top priority. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has seven fitted airbags to help cushion the front, side, curtain and driver’s knee. In an emergency, the Eclipse Cross has Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution, absorbing collision impact to provide additional protection for the driver and passengers.

It also includes Active Stability Control that automatically adjusts engine output and applies braking force at the wheels, to help maintain control and prevent skidding in the event that the car’s wheels lose their grip.

The Multi Around Monitor also helps drivers to park safely and conveniently, with the help of cameras mounted on the front, rear and sides of the vehicles to display various views, including a bird’s eye view to reveal blind spots.

Best of both worlds

All Mitsubishi models also come standard with a 10-year engine warranty and five-year unlimited mileage warranty. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross represents another stunning combination that you may not have thought would work at first glance, but looks better and better the more you think about it.

After all, who wouldn’t want a family car that handles like a high-performance vehicle?

Pricing

Price is, of course, top-of-mind for many customers.

The Eclipse Cross is a Category B Coupé SUV. Priced from S$163,999, valid until December 7, 2022.

Book your Mitsubishi and receive $1,000 accessories credits. Plus, stand a chance to win prizes like the iPad, Dyson Vacuum, and Servicing Packages.

Follow Mitsubishi’s Instagram account to stay updated.

